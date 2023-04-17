EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Full year 2022 results: EUR 280 million pro forma revenues and 23% current EBITDA margin

Press release

Paris, 17 April 2023 at 18h

Exail Technologies is publishing its results for the first time in its new simplified scope, now focused on the activities of Exail. The 2022 consolidated revenues thus include the contribution of iXblue in the last quarter of 2022. Exail Technologies also unveils a pro forma 2022 income statement, including the contribution of iXblue over the whole year 2022. Within this scope, the company generated revenues of €280 million in 2022 and a current EBITDA margin of 23%.

Consolidated and pro forma P&L 2022

(in €million) FY 2022

pro forma[1] FY 2022 FY 2021[2] Var M€

(2022 reported

vs 2021) Var.

% Backlog at the end of the period 633,7 633,7 489,9 +143,9 +29% Revenues 279,8 179,8 115,9 +63,9 +55% Current EBITDA[3] 63,6 36,5 25,3 +11,2 +44% Current EBITDA margin (%) 22,7% 20,3% 21,8% -0,0 pts -0,1 pts Income from ordinary activities2 36,5 21,2 12,5 +8,7 +70% Operating income 28,3 6,6 11,3 -4,7 -42% Financial result -19,2 -4,9 -1,2 -3,7 296% Tax -4,4 -8,5 -2,2 -6,3 289 % Net income from discontinued activities 0,9 0,9 39,0 -38,1 -98% Consolidated Net income 5,6 -5,9 46,9 -52,8 -113% Net income in group share 3,4 -5,9 46,2 -52,1 -113%

The last disposal of the former Engineering & Protection Systems (EPS) division was completed at the end of the first quarter of 2023, in line with the announced schedule. This transaction will generate a cash inflow of €30 million for Exail Technologies[4] in 2023 and a capital gain of €26 million, the positive impact of which will be fully recognized in the first-half accounts. The EPS division is classified in the 2022 and 2021 accounts as discontinued operations (IFRS 5 standard).

An excellent level of revenues, particularly strong at the end of 2022

Pro forma 2022 revenues, including iXblue for the full year, amount to €280 million, illustrating the change in dimension of the group.

The maritime robotics activities, including drone systems, generated more than €110M in revenues in 2022. The contribution of the BENL program represents around €45m, in line with what was announced at the beginning of 2022. Two new milestones in this program have recently been reached: the passage of the Test Readiness Review, and the launch of the first of the twelve ships built by our partner Naval Group, which will be equipped with Exail's drone systems.

This contract remains the group's largest, but its relative weight is being significantly reduced in favor of equipment sales to a very diversified client base. These products, which have a relatively short sales cycle, have rapidly benefited from the supportive context of the defense market for naval and land equipment.

This is the case for navigation and positioning systems, comprising in particular the range of inertial navigation systems (INS). The performance of this business was better than expected a year ago, when the acquisition of iXblue was announced, and generated around €100 million in revenues over the year 2022.

The rest of the sales concerns on-board electronics equipment, photonic and quantum components used by the group and also sold to external customers. The photonics business also contributed to the better-than-expected profitability.

Pro forma current EBITDA margin increasing to 23%

Exail Technologies, in its new perimeter, has generated €64 million of pro forma current EBITDA in 2022, representing a margin of 23%. This very good performance is significantly higher than the 20% expected when the acquisition of iXblue was announced. It is the combined result of:

Quality and high performance in each of the businesses . Operational excellence and the innovative characteristics of the group's systems and products have enabled to maintain high gross margins.

. Operational excellence and the innovative characteristics of the group's systems and products have enabled to maintain high gross margins. The vertical integration of businesses , which gives Exail a significant control of its costs and its supply times for critical components. This major advantage also enabled the group to win orders at the end of the year thanks to its responsiveness and competitive delivery times.

, which gives Exail a significant control of its costs and its supply times for critical components. This major advantage also enabled the group to win orders at the end of the year thanks to its responsiveness and competitive delivery times. Increase in revenues . This growth, combined with the gradual implementation of synergies, has enabled better coverage of fixed costs, better use of production capacity and the pooling of certain resources (support functions, R&D)

. This growth, combined with the gradual implementation of synergies, has enabled better coverage of fixed costs, better use of production capacity and the pooling of certain resources (support functions, R&D) Good management of indirect costs, which remain under control.

Pro forma operating result of €28 million

Amortization and provisions amounted to €27 million in the 2022 pro forma scope. Pro forma operating income thus amounted to €36.5 million.

Other operating income items represent €8 million in the pro forma income statement and are mainly composed of costs related to the employee incentive and retention plan implemented by iXblue for several years. The costs of structuration and acquisition of iXblue have been neutralized in the pro forma accounts and represent approximately €10 million over the year 2022.

As a result, the company's pro forma operating profit is €28.2 million, more than twice the operating result for the year 2021. This sharp increase is due to the acquisition of iXblue and the increase in activity.

Higher cost of financial debt, with limited effect on cash flow

The acquisition of iXblue was completed without a capital increase by Exail Technologies thanks to the leverage created at the level of the subsidiary EXAIL HOLDING, to which ECA Group was contributed by externalizing its real value. This financial structure offers a significant potential for value creation, due to the amplification of the effects of the group's growth through financial leverage. It led to an increase in the cost of financial debt, to €23 million in 2022 pro forma[5].

A significant part of the interest recorded - the interest on the bonds issued to ICG - is capitalized and therefore has no effect on cash. Cash outflows related to interest on debt therefore account for slightly more than half of the expense recorded in the income statement. These costs should decrease in the coming years with the gradual deleveraging of the group, which has already begun since the acquisition.

A financial structure under control

At the end of 2022, the group's adjusted net debt[6] stood at €266 million, including €81 million of bonds in fine (2030) subscribed by the financial partner ICG and €92 million of in fine bank debt (2029). The profitability generated by the group allows it to largely respect its banking covenants at the end of 2022.

The ratio of net debt to current EBITDA 2022 pro forma is thus 2.9x excluding the ICG bonds (debt in fine subordinated to bank debt) and 4.2x including them.

Cash flow from operating activities amounts to +€88 million in 2022 pro forma[7], including a +€17 million improvement in working capital. Capex amounted to €26 million, mainly comprising R&D investments.

These amounts and ratios do not include the proceeds from the sale of the ESP division. This transaction was finalized at the end of March 2023 and generated a cash inflow of €30 million. The allocation of this cash will be discussed by the Board of Directors. The company does not intend to keep it permanently as available cash, nor to invest it in new activities other than those of Exail.

Distribution of the remaining Prodways Group shares held by Exail Technologies

In December 2021, Exail Technologies distributed most of its Prodways Group shares to all its shareholders. In the continuity of this operation, the Group will propose to distribute the remaining shares of Prodways Group held by Exail Technologies, representing an indicative value of €7.3 million (5.95% of Prodways Group's share capital, valued at €2.38 on April 14, 2023). Each shareholder will thus receive 1 Prodways Group share for 6 Exail Technologies shares held. The details of the operation will be published in a dedicated press release at a later date.

Outlook: strong growth in the short and medium term

The context of increased defense budgets worldwide, which was not anticipated at the time of the agreement to acquire iXblue a year ago, has a positive impact on the group's activities. The increase in defense spending is materializing, in orders or tenders, both in the short term through sales of navigation and positioning systems, and in the medium term for major mine clearance or seabed control projects. Exail Technologies won €104 million in orders in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of around +40% compared to the volume of orders for the same period last year on a comparable basis.

The order backlog at the end of the year thus represents €634 million, or more than two years of revenues.

Significant tenders are underway for underwater mine hunting, with some responses expected in 2023. Negotiations are underway for various programs, some of which have made progress in recent months.

Significant value creation potential for Exail Technologies' shareholders

Since the acquisition a year ago, the new Exail group has delivered a very good performance, driven by strong demand for ex-iXblue's navigation systems and photonic components, as well as the good performance of the ex-ECA business.

These favorable developments, not integrated at the time of the acquisition, have already strengthened the value of the company. Going forward, the combined effects of revenue growth, improved current EBITDA margin and leverage effect will continue to generate significant value for the shareholders.

Revenue growth should accelerate this year: Exail Technologies has set a revenue growth target of more than +15% in 2023 compared to pro forma 2022 revenues. The higher-than-expected current EBITDA margin in 2022 strengthens the group in its objective of increasing this margin from 20% in 2021 to 25% by 2025-2026.

Next financial events

Activity of the first quarter 2023: 27 April 2023

General Meeting: 15 June 2023

Activity of the second quarter 2023: 26 July 2023

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

APPENDIX

Definitions of alternative performance indicators

Current EBITDA: Operating income before "depreciation, amortization and provisions", "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".

Income from ordinary activities: Operating income before "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".

Adjusted Net Debt: Net debt excluding lease liabilities resulting from the application of IFRS 16 and including the value of treasury stock.

P&L consolidated 2022, 2022 pro forma and 2021 restated in application of IFRS 5

(in € thousand) 2022

pro forma[8] 2022

publié 2021[9] REVENUES 279 803 179 827 115 906 Capitalized production 16 056 10 098 11 393 Inventories and work in progress 6 034 (1 300) (1 907) Other income from operations 21 218 11 869 7 215 Purchases and external charges (132 576) (82 631) (53 773) Personnel expenses (124 328) (78 754) (53 236) Tax and duties (3 366) (2 264) (1 167) Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (net of reversals) (27 126) (15 370) (12 833) Other operating income and expenses 741 (312) 860 INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES 36 457 21 164 12 457 Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies (5) (5) - Other items in operating income (8 167) (14 606) (1 166) OPERATING INCOME 28 285 6 552 11 291 Interest on gross debt (23 690) (8 509) (2 073) Interest on cash and cash equivalents 136 70 4 NET BORROWING COST (A) (23 554) (8 438) (2 069) Other financial income (b) 5 562 4 075 168 Other financial expense (c) (1 236) (581) 652 FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (d=a+b+c) (19 227) (4 944) (1 249) Income tax (4 423) (8 458) (2 172) NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4 634 (6 850) 7 870 Net income from discontinued operations 934 934 39 001 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 5 568 (5 916) 46 871 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS 3 355 (5 869) 46 208 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 2 213 (47) 663 Average number of shares 17 105 312 17 105 312 17 218 321

Consolidated balance sheet - Assets

(in € thousands) 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 458 734 116 244 Goodwill 292 289 23 792 Other intangible assets 59 441 34 172 Property, plant and equipment 47 207 23 277 Rights of use 34 305 15 078 Investments in affiliated companies - 5 Other financial assets 19 495 18 543 Deferred tax assets 3 905 1 378 Other non-current assets 2 091 - CURRENT ASSETS 331 728 203 565 Net inventories 64 284 23 003 Net trade receivables 53 020 43 757 Contract assets 85 191 63 189 Other current assets 31 469 17 115 Tax receivables 30 043 13 375 Other current financial assets 8 964 217 Cash and cash equivalents 58 756 42 909 Assets held for sale 50 352 32 751 TOTAL ASSETS 840 814 352 560

Consolidated balance sheet - Liabilities

(in €thousand) 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNER OF THE PARENT 106 318 59 300 Stakes attributable to non-controlling interests 104 259 5 001 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 361 547 107 355 Long-term provisions 5 994 5 224 Long-term liabilities - portion due in more than one year 288 872 86 696 Lease liabilities - portion due in more than one year 30 122 11 972 Deferred tax liabilities 3 729 150 Commitments to buy minority interests 29 645 3 138 Other financial liabilities 3 185 175 CURRENT LIABILITIES 221 463 148 643 Short-term provisions 5 323 4 881 Long-term liabilities - portion due in less than one year 42 201 41 114 Lease liabilities - portion due in less than one year 6 465 3 279 Other current liabilities 5 077 - Operating trade payables 44 834 32 843 Contract liabilities 48 046 22 504 Other financial current liabilities 69 195 43 780 Tax liabilities payable 322 242 Liabilities held for sale 47 226 32 260 TOTAL LIABILITIES 840 814 352 560

Cash-flow statement

The pro forma 2022 cash flow statement is not presented below, as it has not been audited. The information given above in this press release is given for information only.

(en milliers d'euros) 2022 2021 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (6 850) 7 870 Accruals 14 333 7 704 Capital gains and losses on disposals (135) 9 Group share of income of equity-accounted companies 5 - CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS ( before neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes) 7 353 15 583 Expense for net debt 8 438 2 069 Tax expense 8 458 2 172 CASH FLOW ( after neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes) 24 250 19 824 Tax paid (1 978) (605) Change in working capital requirements 24 090 (36 318) NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) 46 361 (17 100) Investing activities Payments/acquisition of intangible assets (9 856) (12 186) Payments/acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7 255) (12 076) Proceeds/disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 201 20 Payments/acquisition & Proceeds/disposal of non-current financial assets 578 14 Net cash inflow/outflow on the acquisition/disposal of subsidiaries (312 219) - NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (328 551) (24 229) Financing activities Capital increase or contributions 151 700 - Dividends paid (584) (5 696) Other equity transactions (264) (3 213) Proceeds from borrowings 259 677 116 965 Repayment of borrowings (100 833) (73 062) Repayments of rental debts (3 488) (2 294) Cost of net debt (2 921) (1 588) NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) 303 287 31 113 CASH FLOW GENERATED BY CONTINUING OPERATIONS (D = A+B+C) 21 098 (10 216) Cash flow generated by discontinued operations 2 222 (10 769) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT 23 320 (20 985) Effects of exchange rate changes of the year (113) 16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 38 230 48 736 Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued activities (461) (307) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 58 756 38 230

[1] The pro forma income statement includes iXblue over 12 months, as if the acquisition had taken place on January 1, 2022. Normativity adjustments have been applied: neutralization of acquisition costs, normalization of interest expense based on its structure at the acquisition date, neutralization of the negative impact of changes in the scope of consolidation on deferred tax assets related to the expected utilization of Exail Technologies' tax loss carryforwards.

[2] Income statement 2021 restated in accordance with IFRS 5.

[3] See the glossary in the appendix for definitions of alternative performance indicators.

[4] Including €27 million in proceeds from the sale of shares in companies in the ESP division and €3 million in bond redemption for one of these companies.

[5] The pro forma income statement for 2022 includes a model of financial expenses as if the acquisition debt had been subscribed on January 1, 2022 and without any assumption of capital amortization in 2022. It benefits in 2022 from a €4 million revaluation of hedging instruments, bringing the 2022 pro forma financial result to -€19 million.

[6] See glossary in the appendix for a definition of net debt.

[7] The items in the 2022 pro forma cash flow statement have not been audited and are provided for information purposes only.

[8] The 2022 pro forma column includes the contribution of IXBLUE (now EXAIL SAS) over 12 months; the methods for preparing this pro forma income statement will be detailed in the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

[9] The 2021 column has been restated in accordance with IFRS 5.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xpxsZ5eblpicxnBtZJdnZpKZamdkl5OcmGidxGFsmJ+Xam6VxmmVZ5WbZnBqmG1s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79386-cp_exail-technologies_fy-2022_en.pdf