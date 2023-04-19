Press Release: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports -2

Anzeige
WKN: A2QJV6 | ISIN: NL00150002Q7 | Ticker-Symbol: 05Y
Tradegate
18.04.23
17:10 Uhr
14,260 Euro
+0,040
+0,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,30007:59
14,14014,22007:33
Dow Jones News
19.04.2023 | 07:31
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Press Release: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress 

-- Significantly advanced varoglutamstat EU and U.S. clinical studies, 
   VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND, providing promising initial safety data 
 
  -- Both VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND studies on track; final data from VIVIAD 
   expected in 1Q2024 and clinical update on VIVA-MIND expected in 2H2023 
 
  -- Bolstered financial position with two successful private placements to 
   support ongoing clinical development totaling EUR 36 million with option 
   for up to additional EUR 15 million 
 
  -- Management to host conference call today at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am EDT)

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, April 19, 2023 -- Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, and provided an update on its corporate progress. The report is available on the Company's website https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/

"We continue to solidify our position as leaders in developing novel treatments for Alzheimer's disease by following differentiating science to thoughtfully inform the design of our clinical trials. Our progress in 2022 underlines our dedication as we continued to advance both VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND, while optimizing their design based on meaningful findings both from varoglutamstat and the broader AD treatment landscape, " said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon. "In parallel, we've strengthened our financial position with two successful private placements, welcoming in new investors while also receiving continued support from existing investors. Our extended cash runway enables Vivoryon to continue executing against our pipeline goals and we are incredibly pleased with the progress we've already made in 2023. We are driven by our passion for developing small molecule-based medicines with a focus on alleviating disease burden in more ways than just addressing symptoms, such as ease of administration. We look forward to upcoming inflection points later this year for our VIVA-MIND trial in the U.S. and early next year for the final data from our VIVIAD study."

2022 and Post-Period Portfolio Highlights

Varoglutamstat Clinical Program:

VIVIAD

VIVIAD (NCT04498650) is a state-of-the-art Phase 2b study being conducted in Europe and designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of varoglutamstat in 250 subjects with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). 

-- In June 2022, Vivoryon announced that it had completed the parallel group, 
   dose-finding part of its VIVIAD study and that the independent Data 
   Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) selected the highest dose investigated, 
   600 mg twice daily (BID), as the final dose to be administered in the 
   second part of the study. 
 
  -- At the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in San 
   Diego (July 31 to August 4, 2022), Vivoryon presented detailed safety 
   data from the VIVIAD study showing that varoglutamstat was well-tolerated 
   at 600 mg BID. 
 
  -- In November 2022, Vivoryon announced enrollment was completed and the 
   study was adapted to enable longer average treatment duration of 
   participants (anticipated average treatment duration 82 weeks). 
 
  -- In March 2023, Vivoryon announced an update on the clinical development 
   of varoglutamstat, including the VIVIAD trial, at the International 
   Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related 
   neurological disorders (AD/PD) in Gothenburg, Sweden. As of the data 
   cut-off date of January 5, 2023, over 100 of the 259 participants 
   randomized into the VIVIAD study had been treated for at least 48 weeks. 
   Varoglutamstat showed no on-target toxicity and no clinical signs of 
   brain swelling or hemorrhages (ARIA), which are a limiting class side 
   effect of Abeta antibodies and has been well-tolerated in the study to 
   date, with a low number of adverse events (AEs), serious adverse events 
   (SAEs), and treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) observed. Both the 
   total number of SAEs and the discontinuation rate were considerably lower 
   than the respective numbers at the 800 mg BID varoglutamstat dose in 
   Vivoryon's completed Phase 2a SAPHIR study, while retaining a similar 
   level of target inhibition (around 90%) at the dosing in both studies. 
 
  -- Vivoryon remains on track to report the final data readout from the 
   VIVIAD study in the first quarter of 2024.

VIVA-MIND

VIVA-MIND (NCT03919162) is a complementary Phase 2 study for varoglutamstat conducted in the U.S. which seeks to enroll 180 patients with early AD into the Phase 2a adaptive dose finding portion and enroll a further 234 patients in the Phase 2b portion of the study. 

-- In November 2022, Vivoryon announced the study design had been adapted to 
   enable all 180 patients to be treated for at least 72 weeks, allowing for 
   the opportunity to progress seamlessly to a potential Phase 3 study, 
   possibly including further patients beyond the currently planned 414. 
 
  -- In March 2023, Vivoryon provided an update on the VIVA-MIND study, which 
   is ongoing and continuing to recruit patients at 18 sites across the U.S. 
   The study's independent DSMB recently provided a unanimous recommendation 
   to continue the study without modification. The Company anticipates a 
   decision on final trial size following the data readout of the VIVIAD 
   study. 
 
  -- Vivoryon expects the first cohort to be fully randomized into the study 
   within the second quarter of this year and plans to provide the next 
   update on the VIVA-MIND study in the second half of 2023.

Preclinical Programs: 

-- At the AAIC (July 31 to August 4, 2022), Vivoryon presented preclinical 
   data on the Company's N3pE amyloid-targeting molecules. The results 
   underscore the unique potential of Vivoryon's N3pE amyloid-targeting 
   therapeutic strategy in both mono- and combination therapy settings in 
   AD. The data showed that a combination treatment of aducanumab and 
   varoglutamstat achieves additive effect on Abeta pathology, indicating 
   feasibility of dose reduction to improve safety of Abeta antibody-based 
   AD treatments. This demonstrates the potential benefit of a combination 
   therapy designed to simultaneously make use of two different and 
   independent molecular N3pE-related mode of actions, small molecule based 
   QPCT/L inhibition and anti-N3pE-immunotherapy. Additional data from 
   murine analog of PBD-C06 highlight the differentiated safety profile vs. 
   other anti-Abeta antibodies at N3pE amyloid-lowering concentrations. 
 
  -- In October 2022, Nature Communications issued a joint publication of 
   Vivoryon and Fraunhofer IZI and Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, 
   titled, "Helical ultrastructure of the metalloprotease meprin  in 
   complex with a small molecule inhibitor." The article outlined the 
   protein's involvement in tissue homeostasis by influencing inflammation, 
   immunity and extracellular matrix remodeling. Dysregulation of this 
   protein family leads to many severe diseases, many of which are addressed 
   by Vivoryon's pipeline, including acute kidney injury, inflammatory 
   disease, in addition to some cancers. Deepening Vivoryon's understanding 
   of meprin 's structure will strongly support the Company's 
   research and development program for selective and highly potent small 
   molecule meprin inhibitors.

Corporate Development Highlights 

-- In February 2022, Vivoryon and its partner, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group 
   Ltd ("Simcere"), announced that China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) 
   of National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the Clinical 
   Trial Application (CTA) for varoglutamstat for the development in Greater 
   China by Simcere. Simcere is fully responsible for the further 
   development and marketing within Greater China region. 
 
  -- In April 2022, Vivoryon announced that it had successfully completed a 
   private placement by way of accelerated book building, raising gross 
   proceeds of EUR 21 million. The Company placed 2,000,000 registered 
   shares at an offering price of EUR 10.50 per share. The new shares were 
   admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam on April 5, 2022. 
 
  -- In June 2022, the Company expanded and diversified its Non-Executive 
   Board with the appointments of Claudia Riedl, PhD and Samir Shah, MD. 
 
  -- In September 2022, the Company entered into a private placement of 
   2,054,796 registered shares at an offering price of EUR 7.30 per share, 
   resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 15 million. In addition, the investors 
   have the option to purchase further shares which, if exercised in full, 
   could raise up to an additional EUR 15 million. The private placement was 
   supported by Vivoryon's longstanding investor Claus Christiansen and 
   Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") Dawn Aggregator L.P. ("Dawn 
   Biopharma"), a platform controlled by affiliates of KKR, a leading global 
   investment firm, as new investor to the Company. The private placement 
   was closed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the funds will support the 
   ongoing clinical development of Vivoryon's lead candidate varoglutamstat.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2022

No revenues were generated in 2022. The Company generated license revenues of EUR 10.8 million in 2021 from a regional licensing partnership with Simcere for Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan).

Research and development expenses increased by EUR 2.8 million to EUR 20.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to EUR 17.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. Third-party research and development services increased by EUR 2.5 million mainly because of EUR 1.5 million higher manufacturing costs following the Company's risk mitigation strategy in establishing a second source for study drug supply and higher clinical costs of EUR 1.0 million mainly due to the progress of the Phase 2b clinical trial VIVIAD. Other expenses increased by EUR 0.1 million as a result of higher traveling costs.

General and administrative expenses were EUR 8.9 million in 2022, compared to EUR 4.5 million in 2021. The increase of EUR 4.4 million was largely attributable to EUR 2.6 million in expensed capital raising costs, including legal and consulting fees associated with strategic and operational efforts. An additional EUR 1.7 million in costs was due to higher expenses for share based payments.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was EUR 28.2 million, compared to EUR 12.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The Company held EUR 26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, compared to EUR 14.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Guidance

Following the capital raise settled in October 2022, according to current planning and estimates, Vivoryon expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its research and development expenses as well as the general and administrative expenses and cash flows from investing and financing activities at least through end of December 2023. This guidance does not include exercise of share options issued in October 2022, potential milestone payments from development partnerships, potential payments from licensing agreements and/or additional financing measures, as far as such payments have not yet been recognized in revenues. The financial guidance takes into account all costs to ensure sustainable study drug supply with varoglutamstat for the VIVA-MIND U.S. study.

Conference Call and Webcast

Vivoryon will host a conference call and webcast today, April 19, 2023, at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am EDT). A Q&A session will follow the presentation of the full year results.

A live webcast and slides will be made available at: www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4258c63704394e8283359d44ef59a7ea

It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

Approximately one day after the call, a slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will be available on: www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Financial Statements

Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 

in kEUR, except for share data                2022   2021 
 
Revenue                              --  10,764 
Cost of Sales                           --  (1,569) 
Gross profit                           --   9,196 
Research and development expenses              (20,224) (17,452) 
General and administrative expenses             (8,908)  (4,549) 
Other operating income                      19     7 
Operating loss                       (29,113) (12,798) 
Finance income                         1,710    967 
Finance expense                        (952)   (392) 
Finance result                          758    575 
Result before income taxes                 (28,355) (12,223) 
Income taxes                           199   (432) 
Net loss for the period                   (28,156) (12,655) 
Items not to be reclassified subsequently to profit 
 or loss 
Remeasurement of the net defined benefit pension liability    392    83 
Total other comprehensive income / (loss)            392    83 
Comprehensive loss                     (27,764) (12,572) 
Loss per share in EUR (basic and diluted)           (1.28)  (0.63)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 

in kEUR                 2022    2021 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment         49    66 
Intangible assets              494    533 
Right-of-use assets             127    219 
Financial assets               14   3,473 
Total non-current assets           684   4,291 
Current assets 
Financial assets              3,716   3,074 
Other current assets and prepayments     423   2,494 
Cash and cash equivalents         26,555  14,661 
Total current assets           30,694  20,229 
TOTAL ASSETS               31,378  24,520 
 
Equity 
Share capital               24,105  20,050 
Share premium              113,382  83,211 
Other capital reserves           9,656   6,168 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss    (180)   (572) 
Accumulated deficit          (120,457) (92,300) 
Total equity               26,506  16,557 
Non-current liabilities 
Pension liability             1,323   1,823 
Provisions long-term             12    12 
Lease liabilities               38    132 
Other liabilities               --    513 
Deferred tax liabilities           234    432 
Total non-current liabilities       1,607   2,912 
Current liabilities 
Provisions                  --    35 
Trade payables               2,543   4,360 
Lease liabilities               94    92 
Other liabilities              628    564 
Total current liabilities         3,265   5,051 
Total liabilities             4,872   7,963 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES       31,378  24,520

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 

Other     Accumulated 
              Share   Share   capital  other compre-hensive Accumulated  Total 
in kEUR          capital  premium  reserves      loss      deficit   equity 
January 1, 2021       19,975  82,143   4,404         (655)   (79,646)  26,221 
Net loss for the 
 period             --    --     --           --   (12,655) (12,655) 
Remeasurement of 
 the net defined 
 benefit pension 
 liability           --    --     --           83      --    83 
Comprehensive income 
 / (loss)            --    --     --           83   (12,655) (12,572) 
Share-based payments      --    --   1,763           --      --   1,763 
Proceeds from exercise 
 of share options        75   1,069     --           --      --   1,144 
December 31, 2021      20,050  83,211   6,168         (572)   (92,300)  16,557 
Net loss for the 
 period             --    --     --           --   (28,156) (28,156) 
Remeasurement of 
 the net defined 
 benefit pension 
 liability           --    --     --          392      --    392 
Comprehensive income 
 / (loss)            --    --     --          392   (28,156) (27,764) 
Proceeds from the 
 issuance of common 
 shares           4,055  31,945     --           --      --  36,000 
Transaction costs 
 of equity transactions     --  (1,774)     --           --      --  (1,774) 
Share-based payments      --    --   3,488           --      --   3,488 
December 31, 2022      24,105  113,382   9,656         (180)  (120,457)  26,506

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Statements of Cash Flows for the Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 

in kEUR                     2022   2021 
Operating activities 
Net loss for the period            (28,156) (12,655) 
Adjustments for: 
 Finance result                 (758)   (575) 
 Depreciation and amortization          161    165 
 Share based payments              3,488   1,763 
 Capitalized capital raising costs that 
  were expensed                 2,633    -- 
 Actuarial gains / (losses) from pension 
  liabilities                   392    83 
 Foreign currency gain (loss) from other 
  items than cash                 373    287 
 Deferred income tax              (199)    432 
 Other non-cash adjustments            61   (192) 
Changing in 
 Financial assets                2,817  (6,522) 
 Other current assets and prepayments       191   1,852 
 Pension liabilities              (500)   (158) 
 Provisions                   (35)    -- 
 Trade payables                (1,817)   3,449

© 2023 Dow Jones News
