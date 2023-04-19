ADEVINTA IBERICA SLU: Adevinta appoints Julien Jouhault as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Oslo and Paris, 19 April 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) today announced that Julien Jouhault has been appointed Adevinta's Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective immediately.





Jouhault has been serving as the interim CPTO since 24 November 2022 and previously held the role of Chief Technology Officer for Adevinta's French marketplace, leboncoin. He continues to report to CEO Antoine Jouteau as a member of Adevinta's Executive team.

With over 17 years of experience in the technology industry and more than five years as CTO of leboncoin, Julien has greatly contributed to the company's success. He is an experienced engineering leader with a proven track record of leading transformation and technology development, having built a world-class platform based on high performance and modularity, data-driven intelligence and an optimised customer experience.

Antoine Jouteau, CEO of Adevinta, says: "We are thrilled to announce Julien as Adevinta's Chief Product & Technology Officer, building on the success of his interim coverage of the role. A proven leader, Julien brings deep technical expertise and an impressive track record of developing a rich customer-focused classifieds model, along with reducing platform and service complexities at leboncoin.

"Julien is ideally positioned to contribute to Adevinta's growth ambitions, by identifying best practices across our brands, creating and executing forward-looking product and technology strategies which allow us to scale, accelerate and deliver great experiences for our customers."

Added Julien Jouhault: "I am excited to be a part of Adevinta's transformative journey and contribute to our continued growth. With our talented technology workforce, we are building the marketplaces of the future and reinventing the way we all consume goods and services. I look forward to developing shared capabilities across the product and technology function and driving commercial innovations that best serve our customers."

Julien Jouhault holds a Master's degree in Mathematic and Computer Science Engineering from Université de Rouen.

