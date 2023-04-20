Press Release_ ZCCM-IH Shareholder Meetings Conducted in a Transparent Manner

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 20 April 2023

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ZCCM-IH Shareholder Meetings Conducted in a Transparent Manner

20th April 2023, Lusaka , Zambia: ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM IH" or the "Company") on 9th March 2023 published an announcement on the holding of an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 31st March 2023, and also released a detailed circular which outlined the terms of the Royalty Transaction ("Transaction") in relation to its 20% shareholding in Kansanshi Mine PLC ("KMP").

As stated in the circular, all transaction documents, including those referred to as an Appendix, were available for inspection to shareholders for 21 days during normal business hours between 09 to 31 March 2023 from the registered office of the Company. ZCCM IH notes with regret that one shareholder has indicated that they were unable to access the transaction documents via email.

At the EGM, which was held on the 31st of March 2023, the Board made a comprehensive presentation to shareholders, which included a question and answer session to clarify and address any matters of uncertainty. Furthermore, shareholders were invited to make any submissions regarding their views on the Transaction. After a very engaging interaction between the Company and shareholders, a resolution was voted on by the shareholders to proceed with the Transaction. Shareholders representing 94.8% of the Company's shareholding as per the Company's register attended the meeting in person or virtually, or attended by proxy representation, and more than 99% of the shareholding represented at the meeting voted in favour of the transaction.

In respect of the EGM for both the Royalty transaction and the acquisition of 90% shareholding in Mopani, ZCCM-IH made the transaction documents available for inspection. ZCCM-IH treats all shareholders equally. Shareholders are accorded equal voting, subscription, and transfer rights for the shares they hold as provided for in the Articles of Association of the Company. All shareholders receive notices of shareholders' meetings and other forms of communication concurrently. In addition, the Company facilitates the attendance of minority shareholders for shareholders' meetings via proxy representations. Furthermore, Minority shareholders are represented by a director who has sat on the ZCCM-IH board since 2014. The Company will endeavour to ensure there is good communication with all shareholders, including minority shareholders, as guided by the listing rules.

