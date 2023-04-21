Alkermes Announces Application Period for 2023 Alkermes Inspiration Grants® Program To Support Innovative Initiatives Focused on People Affected by Addiction, Serious Mental Illness or Cancer

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Alkermes plc (Nasdaq:ALKS) recently announced that the company will accept applications for its Alkermes Inspiration Grants® program beginning on May 1, 2023. Now in its seventh year, this competitive grant program will provide up to a total of $500,000 in grants to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to address the needs of people living with addiction, serious mental illness or cancer.

"We see the gravity of unmet need in our communities to address stigmatized and increasingly complex health challenges - yet we remain hopeful because of the passion, energy and holistic problem-solving put forth by nonprofit organizations working on the front lines," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Through the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, we have a unique opportunity to listen to, understand and empower organizations seeking to complement medicine and clinical care, and support populations who have faced longstanding and widespread health disparities."

This year's submissions will be evaluated based on the set of criteria outlined in the request for proposals, with a focus on people affected by alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, melanoma or ovarian cancer. Proposals should include clearly defined needs, objectives, activity format, mode of delivery and intended audience, and be relevant to historically under-resourced or underrepresented populations. Alkermes seeks to support programs that have a broad reach within the U.S. and potential to lead to sustained impact. Grant recipients will be selected by a committee that includes senior leaders from Alkermes and individuals from outside the company chosen to represent the perspectives of people with lived experience, caregivers and patient advocates.

Eligible U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations may submit a grant application between May 1, 2023 and June 1, 2023. For more information on the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, including submission instructions, additional eligibility guidelines, evaluation criteria and a link to the application portal, please visit https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility/alkermes-inspiration-grants-2023.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750643/Alkermes-Announces-Application-Period-for-2023-Alkermes-Inspiration-Grants-Program-To-Support-Innovative-Initiatives-Focused-on-People-Affected-by-Addiction-Serious-Mental-Illness-or-Cancer