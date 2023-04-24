Huddly Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Dynamic, Enjoyable Experience for All Video Conference Participants with Its Huddly Crew Solution

Huddly Crew is affordable, easy to mount, requires no configuration or setup, and delivers AI-directed, high-quality meeting experiences without the need for large IT or AV departments.

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the professional video peripherals industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Huddly with the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award. Huddly Crew is the world's first multi-camera system that harnesses AI to mimic the creative choices of a film director. The company designed Huddly Crew to break the monotony of static meetings and deliver a more immersive and engaging experience. By recruiting a TV production crew and observing how it would film a meeting as a talk show, Huddly took inspiration from the techniques the entertainment industry uses to capture people's attention. Moreover, the company used the resulting insight to train the artificial intelligence (AI) neural networks of the Huddly Crew system.





Huddly Crew consists of three networked Huddly L1 cameras, with AI functionality enabled on each camera, cabled to a power over Ethernet (PoE) switch. The cameras analyze audio and video inputs in real time and exchange metadata about the meeting dynamics throughout the meeting, to determine the best shot to display at any given moment. Listening shots, reaction shots, and overview shots provide remote participants with the context of the room and combat digital fatigue. These shots also convey non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions and gestures, which greatly enhance the effectiveness of hybrid meetings.

According to Alexander Michael, Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, "Huddly Crew addresses the largely unmet need for equitable meetings where everyone gets screen time, no matter where they are based, and can employ basic human emotional intelligence to support how they would naturally interact with each other face-to-face."

Huddly Crew components can be wall-mounted or mounted on mobile floor stands, making them convenient for flexible meeting spaces with glass or movable walls and soft seating. Huddly Crew is best suited in medium and large spaces that are 10 to 30 feet in depth, delivering superior experiences to every employee in every space. Huddly Crew, in conjunction with other human-centric technology, helps organizations solve the quandary of remote and hybrid work. Huddly Crew is platform-agnostic; however, the Huddly L1 camera is individually certified for Microsoft Team Rooms.

"The Huddly brand is well known for innovation in the conferencing industry, and Huddly Crew will deliver a much stronger foothold in the North American market, which remains significantly larger than EMEA and APAC, because 80% of professional video peripheral investment goes into mid- and large-sized rooms," added Michael. For its strong performance, Huddly earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 New Product Innovation Award in the North American professional video peripherals industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by incorporating leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the specific added value of product features and benefits and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

