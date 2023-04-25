London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - In 2022, natural disasters caused insured losses of $115 billion, exceeding the 10-year average by $34 billion. This highlighted the need for insurance claims organizations to be accurate, resilient, and faultless in predicting, preparing for, and responding to catastrophes.

As the industry anticipates the next NatCat event, it is critical to have confidence in delivering the expected levels of service during critical moments.

On March 21, 2023, CAT claims leaders from USAA, Plymouth Rock, and Swiss Re joined a 1-hour interactive webinar session, hosted virtually by Reuters Events Insurance. The webinar offered an opportunity for claims leaders across North America to learn, benchmark, and ask questions.

The expert panel of CAT leaders, moderated by Lisa Wardlaw, of 360 Digital Immersion, shared their insights on planning, analyzing, and responding to Natural Catastrophe claims.

The session discussed how carriers had to balance the need for rapid claims processing against limited resources and access to impacted areas. The importance of technology, such as AI and aerial imagery, in facilitating better triaging clarity, effective response, and robust mobilization plans was also highlighted.

By getting the right strategy in place, the industry can benefit from better organizational resilience, faster claim processing, reduced cycle times, and higher customer satisfaction.

The webinar was produced in conjunction with Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023 (Sept 26-27, Austin). The full recording of the webinar discussion can be found here.

