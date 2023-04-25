SimSpace Adds ML-driven Adaptive Attacks & Evidence-Based Stack Optimization to Empower CISOs to Make Key Cyber ROI Decisions

These new capabilities improve cyber stack effectiveness and ROI by up to 40%, accelerate the creation of evidence-based data for governance, and help CISOs prove cyber ROI for boards, executives, auditors, and insurers.

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace , the industry leader in military-grade cyber ranges, is today announcing the addition of ML-driven adaptive attacks, cyber stack optimization, and automated deployment to their Cyber Force Platform. With this expansion, SimSpace helps CISOs deliver continuous cybersecurity improvements for more effective defense against cyber attacks.





As cyber incidents pose an increasingly material threat to the survival of organizations worldwide, companies need evidence-based data to make strategic security decisions that will ensure the highest levels of security. SimSpace's platform optimizes every cyber tool and threat intelligence resource to provide direct connectivity to physical resources for OT, IoT, and ISC environments.

The Cyber Force Platform's new capabilities will help protect the brand integrity of some of the largest companies worldwide and deliver meaningful ROI on cyber investments. SimSpace is assisting CISOs in accomplishing these objectives with the following new platform capabilities:

Stack Optimizer - enables SecOps teams to safely reduce costs and optimize the performance of their cyber stacks without losing effectiveness against the latest threats using evidence-based data to generate cyber ROI paybacks of less than a year.





Rapid Range - an API-driven tool that reduces the time and cost of deploying a high-fidelity cyber replica of a company's actual IT/OT defensive environment by up to 75% over manual deployments. High-fidelity ranges open several essential use cases, including the ability to eliminate costly, sub-scale test and evaluation labs with an efficient, off-the-shelf capability used by the world's largest banks and national defense teams. Rapid Range aggregates data from SIEMs, security, and network tools to create a representative network model to accelerate and simplify range deployments.





Cyber Score - produces performance-based metrics that audit committees, investors, and regulators are demanding for the overall effectiveness of the people, processes, and technology that comprise their cyber defense capabilities. Those metrics enable cyber defense leaders to establish meaningful performance baselines against the most severe cyber-attacks. It measures individual and team improvements across multiple global security centers. It delivers evidence-based data to drive accurate decision-making about developing, maintaining, and proving the presence of a high-performance set of defensive capabilities.





Adaptive Attacks - an ML-driven library of automated attacks to choose from that is continuously updated as new and highly dangerous attack methods arise that present themselves differently for each exercise. This adaptability enables defensive tools and teams to continuously improve their production environments.





Elite Team Development - SimSpace has doubled the number of new course labs and skills development materials in the standard Cyber Force libraries to drive optimal team responsiveness, capabilities, and collaboration.





Expanding Globalization - The SimSpace Cyber Force Platform continues to build their global capabilities by releasing a multilingual version of the platform, the most recent addition being the Japanese language variant.

"As a leading cyber range, SimSpace works with F2000 customers to deliver a cyber range that cam scale to meet the needs of sophisticated enterprise environments," said Jon Oltsik, Distinguished Analyst and Fellow for Enterprise Strategy Group, "Simspace is working hard to enable security teams to deliver on the 'CISO Triad' of Security Effectiveness, Business Enablement, and Operational Efficiency to deliver governance and cyber ROI."

"SimSpace works with the US Cyber Command , intelligence agencies, industry partners, and F2000 customers to find answers to their most challenging cyber security challenges. Every day our customers face a continuous barrage of attacks from nation-state and e-criminal threat actors. Our platform prepares them to optimize and align their people, processes, and technology," said William "Hutch" Hutchison, co-founder and CEO of SimSpace, "SimSpace helps CISOs and business leaders to measure, improve and optimize cyber governance, cyber stack optimization, and personnel development to maximize top-line growth and cyber ROI safely."

About SimSpace

SimSpace is the global leader in military-grade cyber ranges, founded by experts from U.S. Cyber Command and MIT's Lincoln Laboratory to respond to a new era of unprecedented cyber threats. The company's Cyber Force Platform enables the most sophisticated enterprises, governments, and critical national infrastructure organizations to find intelligence-driven answers to the most vexing security, governance, training, and cyber readiness questions. SimSpace provides high-fidelity cyber security simulations, training, and safe live-fire exercises to Fortune 2000 financial, retail, insurance, and other commercial markets. SimSpace's Cyber Force Platform results in an average reduction in cyber operational costs of 30% and a 40% reduction in breaches.

For more information: www.simspace.com .

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

