Rogers Communications Canada Inc.: Rogers Partners With Lynk Global to Bring Satellite-to-Phone Coverage to Canadians

First wireless company in Canada to bring satellite coverage to Canadians coast to coast

Satellite coverage will address public safety and expand to more services over time

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced it is partnering with Lynk Global to test and bring satellite-to-phone connectivity across Canada to ensure Canadians can access a wireless connection, no matter where they are.

Rogers will begin to expand satellite-to-phone coverage in 2024 across Canada's most remote regions and rural highways not covered by any wireless networks. The service will start with SMS texting and over time will expand to include voice and data to help all Canadians reach 911 with 5G and 4G smartphones.

"From underground transit systems in Canada's largest cities, to cell towers in space covering Northern communities, Rogers is leading to bring Canadians the biggest and best wireless networks across the country, to keep them connected and safe," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. "Emergencies do not wait and that is one of the reasons why we are investing to make sure Canadians can always reach 911 from anywhere in Canada."

Today's announcement builds on the company's investment to bring Canadians the largest 5G wireless network covering more than 2,000 communities. Through its transformative merger with Shaw, Rogers now brings Canadians a national coast to coast wireline network with fibre-powered internet available to nearly 70% of Canadian households.

Rogers is committed to improving public safety through its national network investments. This includes the company's commitment to bring wireless service and 911 access throughout the entire Toronto subway system for all TTC riders and extend wireless coverage along Canada's remote highways. To bring satellite-to-phone coverage across Canada, Rogers has conducted successful technical tests with Lynk satellites in remote British Columbia and will start testing in Atlantic Canada.

"Improving cellular service availability is vital to enhancing public safety for people living in and travelling through remote and rural parts of B.C. and across Canada where there is no network access," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens' Services. "This initiative builds on our government's work to expand reliable connectivity and cellular coverage along highways for emergency communications services that will help keep people safe and improve emergency responses. When complete, this added and innovative approach to bring services to the hardest to reach areas of our province will increase the safety of people and first responders in B.C. and throughout Canada."

"Everyone deserves to have access to seamless connectivity and emergency services, no matter where they live. That's why Lynk is thrilled to partner with Rogers to help bring continuous wireless coverage to Canadians," said Charles Miller, Lynk CEO and co-founder. "Rogers is the ideal partner for Lynk because of the company's strong, national spectrum holdings and national wireless networks. We look forward to working with the Rogers team to ensure every single Canadian can call 911 in an emergency or connect from wherever they are."

Rogers and its satellite partners will work closely with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Public Safety Canada, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and first responder emergency services to obtain regulatory approvals and bring this technology to Canada.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. We caution that forward-looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of risks associated with forward-looking information can be found in Rogers' public reports and filings which are available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

