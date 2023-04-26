EPIC Suisse AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media release
EPIC Suisse AG - Annual General Meeting approves all proposals by the Board of Directors
EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC), held its Annual General Meeting 2023 ("AGM") in Zurich today. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by very large majorities. In total 89.58% of all issued shares and voting rights were represented at the shareholders' meeting. Shareholders attending in person or represented by third parties accounted for 10'477 of voting rights. 9'242'815 voting rights were represented by the independent proxy.
The detailed voting results per agenda item are published on the Company website
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
