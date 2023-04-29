Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese massive Rallye könnte sich wiederholen. - Wo!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M46B | ISIN: ES0144580Y14 | Ticker-Symbol: IBE1
Tradegate
28.04.23
18:58 Uhr
11,835 Euro
+0,020
+0,17 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
IBERDROLA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IBERDROLA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,79011,83513:01
11,78511,84028.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVANGRID
AVANGRID INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVANGRID INC36,4000,00 %
IBERDROLA SA11,835+0,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.