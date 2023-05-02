LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
Invitation to investor community and media conference
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2022/23 and the outlook for the financial year 2023/24, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 10:30 am CET
Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich
On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2022/23 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).
Program
Registration
We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday, 19 May 2023. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.
Audio webcast
Please follow the instructions in the following link:
https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=n4sNF3QS
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.
Dial-in numbers for conference call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA
Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact CPC-PR:
Yours sincerely,
Andreas Hürlimann
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Frank Rehfeld
Chief Executive Officer
ATTACHMENT: Invitation to Full Year Results 2022/23 live audio webcast and conference call (.pdf)
If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete One-click-delete
If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEM HOLDING SA
|Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
|1217 Meyrin
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investor@lem.com
|Internet:
|www.lem.com
|ISIN:
|CH0022427626
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1622365
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1622365 02.05.2023 CET/CEST