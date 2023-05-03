Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name and short name for TBD30 AB (243/23)

As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 AB will change company name to Tebede AB. Current company name: TBD30 AB -------------------------------- New company name: Tebede AB -------------------------------- As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 A will change short name to TEBEDE A. ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change. Current short name: TBD30 A ------------------------------------- New short name: TEBEDE A ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016075246 ------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 228461 ------------------------------------- As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 TO1 A will change short name to TEBEDE TO1 A. ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change. Current short name: TBD30 TO1 A ------------------------------------- New short name: TEBEDE TO1 A ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016075287 ------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 231807 ------------------------------------- As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 TO2 A will change short name to TEBEDE TO2 A. ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change. Current short name: TBD30 TO2 A ------------------------------------- New short name: TEBEDE TO2 A ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016075295 ------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 255421 ------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB