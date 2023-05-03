Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name and short name for TBD30 AB (243/23)

As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 AB will change company name to Tebede AB.



Current company name: TBD30 AB 
--------------------------------
New company name:   Tebede AB
--------------------------------



As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 A will change short name to TEBEDE A.

ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change.



Current short name:   TBD30 A  
-------------------------------------
New short name:     TEBEDE A  
-------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0016075246
-------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID 228461   
-------------------------------------



As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 TO1 A will change short name to TEBEDE TO1 A.

ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change.

Current short name:   TBD30 TO1 A 
-------------------------------------
New short name:     TEBEDE TO1 A
-------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0016075287
-------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID 231807   
-------------------------------------



As from May 4, 2023, TBD30 TO2 A will change short name to TEBEDE TO2 A.

ISIN Code and Orderbook ID will not change.

Current short name:   TBD30 TO2 A 
-------------------------------------
New short name:     TEBEDE TO2 A
-------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0016075295
-------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID 255421   
-------------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
