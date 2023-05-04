Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced the arrival of its GoodToGo Microwavable collection, the first CMA certified compostable1, high-clarity take-out containers that are heat-resistant, made with 97% plant-based materials and priced for the real world.

GoodToGo Microwavable now available on goodnaturedproducts.com



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/164709_goodnaturedimage1.jpg

With its in-house expertise in biomaterials and biomanufacturing, the Company invested in GoodToGo Microwavable specifically to meet the requirements of single-use plastics regulations and to help address the over 9 million tons of disposable food ware and packaging used by the restaurant industry each year2.

The most popular 16oz and 24oz formats are now available for immediate purchase at goodnaturedproducts.com as well as on Amazon in the US and Canada. Designed with grocery and restaurant businesses in mind, the GoodToGo Microwavable collection combines sustainability with important features for food on the go, like stackability, leak-resistance and hot/cold applications. Like all good natured® branded products, the GoodToGo collection contains no chemicals of concern, like BPAs, phthalates and phytoestrogens that are potentially harmful to human health, especially when heated.

This launch comes at an opportune time, as the White House recently announced their National Biostrategy3 that established a bold new goal to replace 90% of today's petrochemical plastics with those that are biobased. This 20-year goal will see investments of $1.2 billion in bio industrial domestic manufacturing for biotech innovators like good natured®.

"We've developed deep expertise in manufacturing biobased materials and got ahead of the curve by investing in local North American based biomanufacturing facilities where we can manufacture our own innovations like GoodToGo Microwavable containers," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "Increased attention on food containers made from hard-to-recycle petroleum-based materials, along with the U.S. commitment to further invest in building out our industry has good natured® ideally positioned to capitalize on the wave of demand that we believe is coming."

This latest proprietary biotech innovation offers a closed-loop, eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic that reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to develop products that address both environmental and health concerns. Conventional recycling options for packaging that contains traces of food and oils has been particularly problematic with beverage bottles making up the vast majority of recycled plastic packaging in the United States4. Organizations, such as the Plant Based Products Council, are advocating strongly for the investment and development of a strong composting infrastructure to support the adoption of renewable materials that can be composted alongside food waste at the end of their useful life and reduce plastic pollution in the environment.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at:

investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the U.S. Biostrategy, and the potential impact on the Company's business and results. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, general market conditions, the economy and other future conditions. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions and the potential benefits of the U.S. Biostrategy described in this press release.

The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its businesses. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

1 Certified by Compost Manufacturing Alliance, these products are commercially compostable where facilities exist.

2 Upstream Report - June 16, 2021

3 National Biostrategy Fact Sheet - March 22, 2023

4 https://www.epa.gov/facts-and-figures-about-materials-waste-and-recycling/national-overview-facts-and-figures-materials

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164709