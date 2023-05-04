DJ SAI.TECH: SAI Tech showcases innovative solutions at Select USA Investment summit

04-May-2023

SAI.TECH Showcases Innovative Solutions at SelectUSA Investment Summit

WASHINGTON D.C. | May 04, 2023 10:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time

SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI" or the "Company", NASDAQ: SAI), a Sustainable Bitverse Operator announced presence to introduce SAI.TECH (text to Twitter link: https://twitter.com/SAI2TECH) and its recent SAI NODE OHIO 5MW project in Ohio on 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 03 in Maryland, the United States.

SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the U.S. dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, bringing investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs) and industry experts together to widen investment opportunities. The 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit was hosted at National Harbor, Maryland from May 1-4, 2023.

SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee (text to Twitter link: https://twitter.com/ArthurLeeSAI) was invited to the event to introduce SAI.TECH and its recent ESG oriented cryptomining center SAI NODE OHIO 5MW project in Ohio, showing the public the innovative aspects of the project.

SAI NODE OHIO 5MW is SAI.TECH's second project of its kind, after the first one, installed with SAI.TECH's first generation computing infrastructure units, was launched in August last year in Chesterland, Ohio. It is currently under construction and will receive a deployment of TANKBOX and RACKBOX under SAI.TECH's ULITIAAS lineup with upgraded liquid cooling and waste heat recovery capacities. SAI.TECH has chosen Ohio to be its North American hub because of its long existing clusters of data centers companies and operations. And its reservoirs of clean energies like hydro, nuclear, wind and solar power.

The SAINODE mining site will also serve as an ESG-oriented development center for computing heat recycling, with its goal centered on the development of technologies to recycle heat from crypto mining and AI computing for secondary use in greenhouse cultivation, poultry incubation, and so on. The project will therefore provide the industry with the new model of innovative sustainable clean computing for AI and crypto mining. In the future, SAI NODE will cooperate with more industrial partners to show the public more creative ways to reuse computing heat.

With the mission of creating ESG oriented sustainable computing power in mind, SAI.TECH will create a lot of value and bring the U.S enormous opportunities through this particular projects and others in the making.

In the next 24 months, SAI.TECH will ramp up the capacity of its Marietta project to 15MW, which is expected to bring over USD3 million of investment and create around 20 full-time positions directly in construction, operation and management. The project also expects to attract third-party greenhouse operators to the site, which could bring additional USD7 million of investment and around 15 full-time positions.

Through the reuse of chip generated heat, SAI.TECH is set to reshape the industry and help unleash the potential of this untapped bonanza of energy for intensive heat consumers like large greenhouse operators. SAI.TECH is also looking to expedite the transition from air cooling to energy-efficient liquid cooling throughout the high-performance computing industry.

SAI.TECH's patented liquid cooling and heating reuse technologies are designed to make computing more sustainable while reducing the cost for computing and heat-intensive industries. This way, SAI.TECH will bring significant social value by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in places where it operates, accelerating the path to carbon neutrality in the United States and globally.

"The United States has always been an important market for our strategic plan. We formed a US sub-company in 2022 and got listed on Nasdaq in May last year. More importantly, in the same year, SAI.TECH launched its first computing power and heating demo project SAI NODE OHIO in Ohio." said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, "This year, we continue to choose Ohio to build our upgraded and larger project SAI NODE 5MW ESG friendly mining center, plugging into clean energy power, together with liquid cooling and heating reuse techniques, making computing and heating sustainable, representing to the public the future model of datacenter. "

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq listed (SAI) Sustainable Bitverse Operator, headquartered in Singapore. SAI is dedicated to providing zero-carbon energy system(HEATNUC) based on Small Modular Reactor and heat pump combined power supply technology, providing clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology (ULTIAAS),and providing decentralized transaction system services based on blockchain and lightning network technology (BOLTBIT).

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol "SAI" on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech

Contact Details

SAI.TECH Global Corporation

Arthur Lee

pr@sai.tech

