Interim Management Statement 1 January - 31 March 2023

Domestic and export financing remains on a high level - Finnvera Group's result in January-March showed a loss of EUR 39 million

Finnvera Group, summary Q1/2023 (vs. Q1/2022 or 31 December 2022) . Result -39 MEUR (-58) - a single large export credit guarantee compensation that realised during theperiod under review had no effect on the result due to the reversing of previously made loss provisions - theresult showed a loss due to the increased level of other loss provisions in the outstanding export creditguarantees. . Result by segment: result of the parent company Finnvera plc's SME and midcap business stood at 15 MEUR(9) and that of Large Corporates business at -61 MEUR (-77). The subsidiary's impact on the Group's profit was 7MEUR (10). . The parent company Finnvera plc's result for domestic operations was 7 MEUR (11). The separate result forthe parent company's export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations was -52 MEUR (-79). . Total exposure of the parent company Finnvera plc increased by 7% to EUR 28.6 billion (26.6). . Balance sheet total EUR 12.3 bn (12.6) - change -3%. . Contingent liabilities stood at EUR 18.7 bn (16.6), increasing by 13%. . Non-restricted equity and the State Guarantee Fund, that is, the buffer reserves for covering potentialfuture losses, totalled EUR 1.4 bn (1.4) - change -3%. . The expected credit losses based on the balance sheet items, standing at EUR 1.5 bn (1.5), remainedunchanged. . Equity ratio decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 7.1% (7.2%). . Expense-income ratio deteriorated by 3.7 percentage points to 21.2% (17.6%). . The NPS index (net promoter score) measuring customer satisfaction was 26 (80) - the NPS scores forLocally operating small companies and Large Corporates decreased the average.

Finnvera Group, Q1/2023 Result Balance sheet total Q1/2023 31 Mar 2023 -39 MEUR EUR 12.3 bn (Q1/2022: -58), (31 Dec 2022: 12.6) change 33% change -3% Total exposure 31 Mar 2023, Non-restricted equity the parent company's domestic, and The State Guarantee export credit guarantee and Fund after Q1/2023 result special guarantee operations 31 Mar 2023 EUR 28.6 bn EUR 1.4 bn (31 Dec 2022: 26.6) (31 Dec 2022: 1.4) change 7% change -3% Expense-income ratio Equity ratio Q1/2023 31 Mar 2023 21.2% 7.1% (Q1/2022: 17.6) (31 Dec 2022: 7.2) change 3,7 pp change -0,1 pp NPS index Expected credit losses based (net promoter score) on the balance sheet items Q1/2023 31 Mar 2023 26 EUR 1.5 bn (Q1/2022: 80) (31 Dec 2022: 1.5) change -54 points change 0%

CEO Pauli Heikkilä:

"In January-March, the outlook for businesses continued to be characterised by uncertainty in the world economy, changes in geopolitics and operating environment, inflation and increase in interest rates. Finnvera granted more domestic financing than in the previous year. However, as the share of investments kept on decreasing, the focus shifted more clearly to working capital financing. The impacts of the economic situation on enterprises vary by sector, and even within each sector. Demand for financing is particularly high in sectors providing solutions for the energy transformation and the green transition.

The granting of export credit guarantees and special guarantees increased in January-March by 162 per cent from the previous year, the focus being on telecommunications, pulp and paper and mining sectors. The structure of Finnish industry is very post-cyclical, and long-planned export projects are being promoted regardless of the outlook in the world economy. The sizes of individual export projects have also grown. In uncertain times, the role of export credit agencies in financing typically grows, and banks are more willing to share the risk than before. The annual volume of export financing provided by Finnvera is always influenced by the timing of individual major export transactions.

The Finnvera Group's result in January-March showed a loss of EUR 39 million (-58). The result was impacted by the changes in the loss provisions for export credit guarantees and special guarantees during the period under review. By the end of March 2023, Finnvera's exposure for export credit guarantees in Russia had decreased by almost 70% due to the arrangements necessitated by the war and sanctions. Even though the exposure in Russia has been successfully reduced and signs of positive development can still be seen in the cruise shipping sector, the total amount of loss provisions for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations was kept unchanged in the period under review. In February, compensation of approximately EUR 100 million were paid for the deliveries of Finnish companies due to the liquidation of the MV Werften shipyard, and, at the same time, the loss provisions made for the liabilities were dissolved. However, correspondingly, it was estimated that the need for other loss provisions for exposure for export credit guarantees had increased, which contributed to the loss made. The risk level of exposures and the need for loss provisions are actively evaluated, and the changes made in the loss provisions during the end of the year may have a significant impact on the result.

In accordance with its strategy, Finnvera will continue the diversification of its financing offering and steady export promotion by means of financing. In June, taking advantage of the InvestEU programme, we will collaborate with the European Investment Fund to introduce a digitalisation and innovation loan, and a climate and environment loan for financing the dual transition of SMEs. SMEs and Large Corporates negotiating smaller export transactions seem to have found the direct export credit, the new financing instrument launched in February; the first financing applications are currently being processed. With respect to export credit guarantees, it seems that the year 2023 will be very good in terms of euros. Demand for export credit financing, on the other hand, has remained low as banks are financing projects using export credit guarantees granted by Finnvera."

Finnvera Group Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Change Change 2022 MEUR MEUR % MEUR Financial performance MEUR Net interest income 25 17 8 46% 69 Net fee and commission income 45 57 -12 -21% 204 Gains and losses from financial instruments carried at fair -2 1 -3 - -6 value through P&L and foreign exchange gains and losses Other operating income 0 94 -94 -100% 0 Operational expenses -13 -12 1 9% -49 Other operating expenses and depreciations -1 -2 0 -14% -6 Realised credit losses and change in expected credit losses, net -90 -211 -121 -57% -148 Operating result -38 -55 17 31% 64 Result -39 -58 19 33% 55

Finnvera Group, financing granted and exposure

Q1/2023 (vs. Q1/2022) . Domestic loans and guarantees granted: 485 MEUR (247), change 96%. . Export credit guarantees and special guarantees granted, incl. SME and midcap export credit guarantees:EUR 2.7 bn (1.0), change 162%. . Export credits granted: 8 MEUR (120), change -93%.? The credit risk for Finnish Export Credit Ltd's export credits is covered by the parent companyFinnvera plc's export credit guarantee. - The fluctuation in the amount of export credit guarantees and export credits is influenced by thetiming of individual major export transactions.

31 March 2023 (vs. 31 December 2022) . Exposure, drawn domestic loans and guarantees: EUR 2.9 bn (2.7), change 7%. . Exposure, export credit guarantees and special guarantees, incl. SME and midcap export credit guarantees:EUR 25.7 bn (23.9), change 7%.? Drawn exposure: EUR 14.3 bn (14.1), change 1%, of which Large Corporates' cruise shipping exposureEUR 6.6 bn (6.6) - Undrawn exposure: EUR 7.0 bn (7.9) and binding offers EUR 4.3 bn (1.9), in total EUR 11.3 bn (9.8),change 16%, of which Large Corporates' cruise shipping exposure in total EUR 6.8 bn (6.1 bn). . Exposure, export credits drawn: EUR 7.1 bn (7.5), change -5%.

Financial performance

