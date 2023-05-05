Arthritis Foundation Marks 75 Years Of Progress In Supporting People Living With Arthritis Through Science, Advocacy, Education And Support

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / In 1948, a group of determined doctors came together with a shared mission: "We have to do something about arthritis." In the 75 years that have followed, what is now known as the Arthritis Foundation has invested over $500 million to support the development of groundbreaking arthritis treatments, created innovative resources and nurtured a vibrant, caring community for the millions of adults and children who live with arthritis. As the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to providing tools and resources, advocacy, scientific research and support, the Arthritis Foundation is the go-to source for information on arthritis.

In a memorable moment to raise awareness of arthritis and commemorate the Arthritis Foundation's anniversary, national and regional landmarks across the country - including Niagara Falls, 1 World Trade Center, Boston City Hall and Chicago's Willis Tower -- will light up green on May 6th and throughout May which is Arthritis Awareness Month.

"Our organization was founded with a clear goal to attack the challenges of arthritis through a national program to fund medical research and provide better medical services for patients," said Steven Taylor, CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "Today, seventy-five years later, we have made significant progress in improving quality of life for the millions of people living with arthritis."

In its mission, Arthritis Foundation works at local, state and national levels. Among the many highlights of its accomplishments:

Scientific Advancements

Arthritis Foundation has inspired and helped fund important studies in the quest to cure arthritis and provide symptom relief. Notably, in 1983, the organization funded a research grant to explore the role of interleukin-1 in rheumatoid arthritis, ushering in the biologic era - fundamental to modern treatments.

And the organization funded research leading to the 2015 FDA approval of secukinumab (Cosentyx®) to treat ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis.

More about the Foundation's scientific agenda and its impact can be found on the Arthritis Foundation's website.

Fierce Advocacy

From its early days, the Arthritis Foundation has been a staunch advocate of people living with arthritis and since 2014, it has helped pass over 150 state laws in all 50 states to improve access to care and to mitigate issues such as surprise billing, prior authorization and co-pay assistance.

In addition, the Arthritis Foundation was instrumental in the federal Children's Health Act of 2000, which intensified juvenile arthritis research and addressed the pediatric rheumatology shortage.

The organization also co-wrote model legislation on step therapy reform, the basis for bills passed in 34 states to-date - and for the federal Safe Step Act bill currently under consideration.

Education and Resources

Arthritis Foundation offers a wealth of information ranging from education to support in real time. Among its resources:

Launched in 2015, a toll-free Helpline offers licensed, clinical social workers and trained staff members who connect people to arthritis information, doctors and local resources in English Spanish, and in many other languages, online and over the phone. The number to call is 1-800-283-7800.

Live Yes! Connect Groups, launched in 2017, now number 75 online and in-person groups - all offering empowering support and bringing people together to share common interests and challenges with arthritis. Connect Groups include groups by topic, such as Newly Diagnosed, and by specific disease, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The JA Family Summit, launched in 1987, offers specific support and resources to children and their families living with juvenile arthritis. Families, children, teens and young adults affected by JA gather annually for this four-day educational conference focused on health, wellness and connection to others like them, helping them realize that they are neither different nor alone.

How To Get Involved

The Arthritis Foundation invites everyone to engage in one or more ways:

People are encouraged to join the movement to GoGreenforArthritis in May by lighting their home in green or wearing green to support the arthritis community.

Inspiring Stories of Yes can be found on the Arthritis Foundation's website -- arthritis.org -- including 75 Stories of Yes which will appear over the balance of 2023.

To know more about the Arthritis Foundation's history and impact, check out an interactive timeline at arthritis.org/history.

And all are invited to share their arthritis stories on social media, tagging #75YearsofProgress, GoGreenforArthritis, WeJourneyTogether and WeLiveYes.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight to conquer arthritis - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

