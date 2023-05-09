COMPLETION OF CONTRIBUTION OF FIRMENICH SHARES TO DSM-FIRMENICH

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM-Firmenich AG (the Company or DSM-Firmenich) announces that the Firmenich Contribution took place yesterday, thereby completing the transactions contemplated by the merger of equals between DSM and Firmenich.





As a result of the Firmenich Contribution, Firmenich is now a wholly owned subsidiary of DSM-Firmenich. The aggregate consideration received by the Firmenich Shareholders through the Firmenich Contribution is:

an amount in cash of EUR 3.5 billion ; plus 91,658,354 newly issued DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares, representing 34.5% of the Company's total of 265,676,388 aggregate issued DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares as of today.

Additional information is included in section 13.1 (The Transactions - The Firmenich Contribution) of the offering circular published by DSM-Firmenich on 22 November 2022 (the Offering Circular).

