Aker Carbon ist ein Spezialist für die Abscheidung von CO2 und wächst mit rasantem Tempo. Sollte man dabei sein?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,879
|0,901
|16:46
|0,887
|0,898
|16:46
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:54
|Aker Carbon: Der Megatrend des 21. Jahrhunderts
|Aker Carbon ist ein Spezialist für die Abscheidung von CO2 und wächst mit rasantem Tempo. Sollte man dabei sein Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture extends Memorandum of Understanding with leading CO2 storage company Carbfix
|OSLO,Norway, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix have extended their partnership aimed at combining the companies' complementary technologies to explore full carbon...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory notifications of trade
|OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") has today allocated shares to employees participating in the Company's employee share purchase program.
The...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Share buyback program completed
|OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the share buyback program announced 28 April 2023, Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") has, through DNB Markets, purchased...
► Artikel lesen
|28.04.
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Initiation of share buyback program
|OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 500.000 of its own shares for a total amount up to NOK 4 million....
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA
|0,888
|-0,62 %