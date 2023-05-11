VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The World Institute for Nuclear Security (WINS) will launch Voices of Ukraine: Volume I on 15 May 2023 at Sofiensäle in Vienna, Austria.

Rocket lodged in the road to Chornobyl

Source: SSE Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management

The book contains direct testimony of nuclear workers in Ukraine and examines the impact of the Russian war on the personal level and on global and nuclear security.

The launch features testimony from five nuclear workers and addresses by:

- Minister German Haluschenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine

- Mr Petro Kotin, Director General of Energoatom

- Ambassador Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organisations

- Ambassador Laura S H Holgate, US Ambassador to the Vienna Office of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency

"More than a year ago, President Putin launched a terrible war of aggression against Ukraine. By including the nuclear ruins of Chornobyl in the war, the Russian army put at risk the health and security of all people in Ukraine but also of Ukraine's neighbours and the whole of Europe," Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria, wrote in a letter of support. "The Voices of Ukraine project is an important building block in efforts to document these violations of international law and enable the international community to draw conclusions, both in terms of prosecuting possible crimes and of dealing with such acts of war."

"Voices of Ukraine [will] draw the attention of the entire world community to the risks to which Russia exposes the entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine, especially nuclear," Petro Kotin, Director General of Energoatom, said. "Only thanks to the courage of nuclear workers, who remain loyal to Ukraine, a disaster didn't happen."

The governments of Canada, Norway, Sweden and the USA funded this project.

In the book, individuals share their deeply personal choices - when to seek refuge abroad; whether to continue their work or join the armed forces - and the impact of the war on the nuclear sector.

https://pr.report/7P6owKWb is an international non-governmental organisation committed to building a global community of nuclear security professionals who are willing to work together to strengthen the security of nuclear and other radioactive materials.

WINS' primary purpose is to improve the professionalism and competence of all those involved in nuclear security so nuclear and other radioactive materials are not used for terrorist or other criminal purposes by any actor, whether State or non-State.

