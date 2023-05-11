Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
11.05.23
10:41 Uhr
1,272 Euro
+0,006
+0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,23618:18
1,2101,23618:18
Dow Jones News
11.05.2023 | 16:40
168 Leser
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM - 11-May-2023 / 15:09 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 May 2023

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 11 May 2023 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.

The results were as follows: 

Resolutions                        For     %    Against  %   Withheld  Total 
                                                      lodged 
 1. To receive the audited financial statements 
  of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022   180,244,330 100.00% 223    0.00% 424,770  180,244,553 
 
 2. To declare a final distribution of 12 US 
  cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 180,660,660 100.00% 223    0.00% 8,440   180,660,883 
  31 December 2022 
 3. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 179,458,267 99.34% 1,190,901 0.66% 20,155   180,649,168 
  for the year ended 31 December 2022 
 4. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-    176,644,849 97.78% 4,002,689 2.22% 21,785   180,647,538 
  Executive Director 
 5. To elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive    180,542,495 99.94% 115,043  0.06% 11,785   180,657,538 
  Director 
 6. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a     156,315,486 98.04% 3,127,469 1.96% 21,226,368 159,442,955 
  Non-Executive Director 
 7. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a    150,256,525 86.38% 23,687,286 13.62% 6,725,512 173,943,811 
  Non-Executive Director 
 8. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive 177,420,793 98.24% 3,184,454 1.76% 64,076   180,605,247 
  Director 
 9. To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive 176,390,155 97.65% 4,252,383 2.35% 26,785   180,642,538 
  Director 
10. To appoint BDO LLP as the Company's auditor 
                          180,655,610 100.00% 3,405   0.00% 10,308   180,659,015 
 
11. To authorise the Directors to set the    180,654,829 100.00% 4,186   0.00% 10,308   180,659,015 
  Auditor's fees 
12. To give the Company limited authority to   159,354,002 88.21% 21,302,805 11.79% 12,516   180,656,807 
  make political donations and expenditure 
13. To authorise the Company to purchase its   159,431,295 88.25% 21,219,237 11.75% 18,791   180,650,532 
  Ordinary Shares 
14. To permit the Company to hold general 
  meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear 179,824,271 99.54% 836,437  0.46% 8,615   180,660,708 
  days' notice

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2022 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

-- Ex-dividend date: 20 April 2023

-- Record Date: 21 April 2023

-- Payment Date: 19 May 2023

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 13 and 14) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  243154 
EQS News ID:  1631113 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
