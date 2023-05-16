Core Assets Corp.: Core Assets Samples 4.3% Cu, 31g/t Ag, 0.63% Mo, and 0.13 g/t Au at Surface & Summarizes 2022 Exploration Work at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16 2023 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to summarize work completed during the 2022 exploration program at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project (the "Laverdiere Project" or "Laverdiere"), at the Blue Property (the " Blue Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Prospecting and surface sampling at Laverdiere in 2022 extended the trend of exposed Cu-porphyry mineralization along Hoboe Creek (Lewellyn Fault Zone/LFZ) to 3.9KM south of the North Adit (Figure 1). Historic and high-grade, Cu-(Mo-Au)-bearing porphyry-style veins were also located in 2022 and graded up to 3.24% Cu, 0.30% Mo, 82g/t Ag, and 0.56g/t Au. These vein sets trend east-west and reside within a large resistive zone coinciding with the extents of the Laverdiere Porphyry. Historically, veining near this location graded up to 2.73% Cu and veins can currently be observed at surface, following the orientations of prominent faults, for up to 2.2KM west-southwest of the South Adit (Figure 1).

Additionally, 14 rock samples were collected along the 850m stretch of high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Mo skarn mineralization in 2022 (2022 drilling area; Figure 1). Eight of these samples produced grades higher than 1.0% Cu. One rock sample, collected immediately southeast of the South Adit in 2022 returned 4.3% Cu, 31g/t Ag, 0.63% Mo, and 0.13g/t Au.

Core Assets' President & CEO Nick Rodway commented, "High-grade historic copper mineralization at the Laverdiere Project is what initially peaked the Company's interest in the southwest Atlin Lake area in 2018, and eventually led to the discovery of the Grizzly CRD Target in 2021. The Laverdiere Project continues to showcase its value in terms of the Cu-rich porphyry-skarn mineralization that dominates there. We plan to properly document and sample the impressive porphyry-style Cu-Mo-Au-bearing veins exposed at surface during the 2023 season in preparation for future exploratory drilling.

The focus of the 2023 exploration program will be at the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project. We look forward to releasing a summary of the 2022 work completed there and outlining our plans for the 2023 season in the coming weeks."

A total of 1,806 metres of diamond drilling was completed at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project in 2022. First-pass diamond drilling intersected significant near surface, high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Mo skarn mineralization associated with a potassically altered porphyry intrusion containing widespread porphyry Cu-Mo-Au mineralization and veining (Figure 1; Tables 1-2).

Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project 2022 Diamond Drilling Highlights

LAV22-001 - 48.54m of 0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, and 0.11g/t Ag from 31.46m, including 0.60m of 5% Cu, 33g/t Ag, and 0.36 g/t Au from 42.15m depth.

LAV22-001 - 1.51m of 4.59g/t Au from 163.49m depth in the Llewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ)

LAV22-002 - 223m of 0.11% Cu, 2g/t Ag, and 0.006% Mo from 15.00m depth, including 24.42m of 0.32% Cu.

LAV22-006 - 348.65m of 0.010 % Mo from 3.35m depth, including 183m of 0.018% Mo, 11m of 0.092% Mo, 0.13% Cu, and 5g/t Ag, and 5.5m of 0.11% Mo.

LAV22-006 - 107.38m of 0.11% Cu, 0.023% Mo, 0.9g/t Ag, and 0.02g/t Au from 144.62m depth, including 41m of 0.27% Cu, 0.037% Mo, and 2g/t Ag, and 0.05g/t Au, and 0.9m of 5.08% Cu, 23g/t Ag, and 1.25g/t Au from 166.64m depth.

The 2023 Exploration Program at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project will focus on detailed geological and structural mapping and project-scale geochemical sampling.

Figure 1: 2022 diamond drill hole location map at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project showing surficial sampling progress (Cu %) and downhole Mo % drill assay highlights plotted on TauSf geophysics (Conductivity increasing - hot colours; Resistivity increasing- cold colours).

Figure 2: Photographs of exposed target mineralization styles sampled in 2022 at the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project. (Left) Photographs of Fe-Cu-Mo-Au skarn with prominent CuOx staining (after chalcopyrite and bornite); (Right) Cu-Mo veining and coarse-grained mineralization hosted in the Laverdiere Porphyry.

Table 1: 2022 Assay Highlights from the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Mo % LAV22-001 0.95 268.00 267.05 0.04 1 0.17 LAV22-001 0.95 96.00 95.05 0.06 3 0.47 Including 31.46 80.00 48.54 0.11 6 0.90 42.15 42.75 0.60 0.36 33 5.01 and 78.00 78.70 0.70 0.25 13 2.24 LAV22-001 163.49 165.00 1.51 4.59 0.4 - DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Mo % LAV22-002 2.98 402.30 399.32 0.03 1 0.07 0.003 LAV22-002 15.00 238.00 223.00 0.05 2 0.11 0.006 LAV22-002 20.35 21.85 1.50 0.34 22 1.08 0.007 Including 20.35 20.92 0.57 0.20 53 2.74 0.000 LAV22-002 63.67 110.00 46.33 - 0.8 0.08 0.022 Including 64.74 65.82 1.08 - 0.3 - 0.100 82.53 83.32 0.79 0.02 0.3 - 0.316 and 84.85 86.68 1.83 - 0.5 - 0.103 LAV22-002 102.00 110.00 8.00 0.05 3 0.43 - Including 102.00 106.00 4.00 0.09 5 0.80 - and 104.00 106.00 2.00 0.30 19 3.01 - LAV22-002 159.00 238.00 79.00 0.10 3 0.16 0.002 Including 159.00 177.24 18.24 0.16 3 0.19 0.001 159.00 159.70 0.70 1.15 11 0.68 - 173.00 227.00 54.00 0.12 3 0.19 0.002 173.00 175.00 2.00 1.66 11 0.75 0.020 207.23 231.65 24.42 0.16 4 0.32 0.005 207.23 222.00 14.77 0.25 6 0.41 0.003 207.23 209.00 1.77 2.05 24 1.13 0.001 221.00 222.00 1.00 0.21 5 1.07 - 224.00 227.00 3.00 0.04 2 0.40 0.011 224.00 225.50 1.50 0.09 6 0.92 0.029 and 225.50 229.17 3.67 0.04 2 0.39 0.020 LAV22-002 297.50 300.16 2.66 0.13 2 0.14 - Including 297.50 298.10 0.60 0.55 5 0.26 - DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Mo % LAV22-003 4.51 35.00 30.49 0.03 2 0.12 0.009 LAV22-003 53.23 62.00 8.77 - 1 0.10 0.006 LAV22-003 104.70 105.35 0.65 0.09 7 0.90 0.005 DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Mo % LAV22-004 169.73 172.00 2.27 0.23 4 0.24 0.001 LAV22-004 222.00 229.66 7.66 0.07 3 0.18 0.014 Including 227.20 229.66 2.46 0.21 7 0.37 0.022 DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Mo % LAV22-005 0.00 175.00 175.00 0.02 0.5 0.06 0.008 LAV22-005 6.90 90.12 83.22 0.03 0.8 0.12 0.016 Including 6.90 15.36 8.46 0.09 3 0.63 0.001 and 6.90 8.29 1.39 0.25 10 1.98 0.002 LAV22-005 12.00 90.12 78.12 0.03 0.7 0.10 0.018 Including 12.00 15.36 3.36 0.15 5 0.98 0.001 14.00 15.36 1.36 0.16 5 1.24 0.001 59.04 90.12 31.08 - 0.3 0.03 0.042 50.34 57.00 6.66 0.09 2 0.34 0.001 69.00 75.20 6.20 - 0.3 - 0.105 70.00 72.00 2.00 - 0.5 - 0.216 and 86.00 88.00 2.00 - 0.5 - 0.255 DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Mo % LAV22-006 3.35 352.00 348.65 - 0.5 0.06 0.010 LAV22-006 69.00 252.00 183.00 0.02 0.9 0.09 0.018 Including 69.00 73.00 4.00 - 0.9 0.05 0.105 144.62 252.00 107.38 0.02 0.9 0.11 0.023 152.00 193.00 41.00 0.05 2 0.27 0.037 166.64 193.00 26.36 0.06 2 0.34 0.049 166.64 167.54 0.90 1.25 23 5.08 - 170.02 193.00 22.98 - 2 0.16 0.056 170.02 170.92 0.90 0.06 7 1.87 - 177.00 193.00 16.00 - 2 0.09 0.072 177.00 188.00 11.00 - 2 0.13 0.092 177.00 178.00 1.00 - 0.1 - 0.301 184.00 188.00 4.00 0.02 3.2 0.21 0.146 186.61 188.00 1.39 - 5 0.33 0.211 191.80 193.00 1.20 - 0.2 - 0.108 246.50 252.00 5.50 - 0.3 - 0.110 and 251.04 252.00 0.96 - 0.8 0.03 0.425

Assay results are presented as uncut weighted averages and assume 100% metal recovery. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently. * indicates drill hole assay results were previously released.

Table 2: 2022 Diamond Drilling Data - Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project DDH Target Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip DDH Depth LAV22-001 Laverdiere 550182 6565256 728 90 -80 268 LAV22-002 Laverdiere 550181 6565253 728 210 -50 402.3 LAV22-003 Laverdiere 550296 6565057 717 210 -45 300 LAV22-004 Laverdiere 550296 6565061 717 270 -60 309 LAV22-005 Laverdiere 550295 6565061 717 270 -45 175 LAV22-006 Laverdiere 550149 6565726 705 210 -50 352

About the Laverdiere Skarn-Porphyry Project

1,806 metres of exploratory HQ-sized diamond drilling has been completed at the Laverdiere Project in June. 2022 drilling successfully confirmed and extended high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Mo skarn, Cu-Mo endoskarn, and associated Cu-Au-Mo porphyry style mineralization for 850 metres along the western flank of Hoboe Creek, between the historic North and South Adits, and remains open at depth.

The Laverdiere Project is located proximal to the Llewellyn Fault Zone, coincident with Hoboe Creek in the eastern Blue Property. Laverdiere is characterized as a fine-to-coarse grained and locally massive Fe-Cu-Au rich skarn (magnetite and/or magnetite-chalcopyrite-dominant±bornite-tetrahedrite-molybdenite-pyrite-pyrrhotite) hosted in dolomitic limestone and marble of the Devonian Boundary Ranges Metamorphic Suite. Along the western side of Hoboe Creek, dolomitic limestone is overlain by thin-bedded calcareous siltstone, quartzite, and schist - all of which are locally folded, dip moderately to the west, and are intruded by an Early Cretaceous post-accretionary granodiorite intrusion of batholith size (Coast Plutonic Complex). The granodiorite is locally foliated, Cu-(Au-Mo)-bearing, and exhibits potassic alteration in the form of secondary K-feldspar and shreddy biotite after hornblende along the Fe-Cu-Au skarn contact.

The highest-grade skarn occurrences observed at Laverdiere are hosted in dolomitic limestone, near the siltstone contact and along the margins of the granodiorite intrusion. Disseminated and quartz-vein/fracture-hosted chalcopyrite, molybdenite, magnetite, and malachite have been observed in granodiorite outcropping along the Lewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ/Hoboe Creek) for up to 3.9km south from the main skarn body.

Sampling Protocol, Quality Assurance & Quality Control

All recovered drill core was transported by helicopter to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Down hole surveys were conducted on all drill holes upon termination, using a Reflex Gyro Sprint downhole survey tool equipped with an azimuth positioning capability. Drill core typically was sampled over two-meter intervals and occasionally reduced in areas of higher visual sulphide mineralization. Core samples were cut in half with an electric core saw, bagged, labelled, sealed, and submitted to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT with the remaining core stored in Atlin, BC. Half core samples were finely crushed and pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, BC where they were analysed for gold by fire assay with an AA finish, over limits for Ag, Pb Cu and Zn and additional elements were analysed using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES or ICP-MS finish.

Blank rock (siliceous river rock), duplicate, and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 half core samples. Certified reference materials were acquired from OREAS North America Inc. of Sudbury, Ontario and CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia for the 2022 diamond drill campaign.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

