Shapeways, Inc., (NYSE: SHPW) ("Shapeways" or the "Company"), a global leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), have been chosen as finalists in the 2023 TCT Awards in the category of Consumer Product Applications for the Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories.

Created to expand accessibility and inclusivity for technology users, the easy-to-use Shapeways Configurator is designed to customize 3D printed attachments for the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories System-consisting of a Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, Adaptive Hub, and Adaptive Buttons. Microsoft developed this system in partnership with the disability community to empower users who may have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard-allowing them to create their ideal setup, increase productivity, and use their favorite apps more effectively.

After purchasing the main components through Microsoft, customers can further customize 3D printed add-ons using the Shapeways Configurator for Microsoft Adaptive Accessories on the Shapeways Marketplace. Users can even download the 3D designs for free and 3D print them on their own.

"Shapeways and Microsoft are extremely honored to be nominated as finalists for the TCT Consumer Product Application Award," said Amanda Harrell, General Manager of eCommerce Manufacturing Services and Vice President of Marketing at Shapeways. "This project underscores the value of collaborative innovation and reflects our commitment to developing products that empower people with accessible technology."

The Shapeways Configurator enables users to customize their Microsoft adaptive accessories with 3D printed add-ons to fit their unique needs, providing greater functionality, ease of use, and comfort. These 3D printed designs were created by Microsoft in partnership with the disability community to provide a one-size-fits-one solution where users can personalize mouse tails and button topper add-ons by changing the size, shape, or fit. Popular examples of customization include extending or thickening the mouse tail or personalizing the finger scoop for a more comfortable fit.

The adaptive buttons can be easily customized with different 3D printed button toppers. Users can create the adaptive accessory attachment that works best for them, and even download 3D models for further customization using their own 3D modeling software.

The goal is to make technology accessible for everyone. The Shapeways Configurator provides new possibilities for users with diverse needs, made possible through the use of advanced materials and technologies available at the Shapeways Marketplace for 3D printing Microsoft Adaptive Accessories.

Shapeways' Nylon 12 (Versatile Plastic) 3D printed with Selective Laser Sintering technology, is recommended for the customized add-ons, with a variety of options available in colors as well as finishes like natural, processed, premium, and smooth.

As finalists for the TCT Consumer Product Application Award, Shapeways' and Microsoft's collaborative use of 3D printing in their Microsoft Adaptive Accessories has been recognized for its impact in both accessibility and inclusivity in technology. The winner of the award will be announced on the evening of June 7, 2023 at the TCT Awards ceremony in Birmingham, UK.

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions using 12 additive manufacturing technologies and more than 120 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 24 million parts to over one million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit www.shapeways.com.

