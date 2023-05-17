Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CRAYFISH BIDCO OY EXTENDS THE OFFER PERIOD UNDER THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN CAVERION CORPORATION UNTIL 31 JULY 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. CRAYFISH BIDCO OY EXTENDS THE OFFER PERIOD UNDER THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN CAVERION CORPORATION UNTIL 31 JULY 2023 Crayfish BidCo Oy, Stock Exchange Release, 17 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has published a tender offer document, dated 7 March 2023, concerning the Tender Offer and supplements to the tender offer document, dated 14 March 2023, 4 April 2023, 13 April 2023 and 9 May 2023 (the tender offer document as supplemented with the aforementioned supplement documents, the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 8 March 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and was set to expire on 17 May 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The completion of the Tender Offer is conditional on, among others, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including merger control clearance. The process for obtaining merger control clearance is currently pending and progressing as planned, and the Offeror continues to expect that it will obtain merger control clearance and complete the Tender Offer during the third or fourth quarter of 2023, if merger control clearance is not received earlier. Having regard to the above, the Offeror has decided to extend the Offer Period to expire on 31 July 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended further or discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations. In accordance with and subject to applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Offeror reserves the right to further extend the Offer Period as necessary in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including obtaining merger control clearance. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain unchanged in all other respects. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares in Caverion in the Tender Offer do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the Offer Period. The statement issued by the Board of Directors of Caverion on 5 April 2023 remains in force unchanged. OTHER MATTERS The Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document in respect of the information included in this stock exchange release and will publish the supplement to the Tender Offer Document as soon as it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Offeror currently expects that the supplement to the Tender Offer Document will be published before the end of May 2023. The Offeror has already obtained foreign direct investment control approval for the Tender Offer in Finland and Denmark and expects to receive the approval relating to foreign direct investment control in the remaining relevant jurisdiction before the end of May 2023. After the final approval relating to foreign direct investment control has been received, the Tender Offer is with respect to regulatory approvals conditional only on merger control clearance. ABOUT TRITON Triton is one of the leading Northern European investment firms which seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions. INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES For further information, please contact: Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton +46 709 483 810 hazen.wp@triton-partners.com Media contact in Finland: Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant at Tekir +358 50 529 4299 niko@tekir.fi More information about the Tender Offer at: triton-offer.com 