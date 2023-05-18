Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that it has signed a commercial contract with a regional US snack food producer that distributes across several prominent Texas retailers. The contract outlines a two-year agreement whereby good natured® will supply packaging based on the Company's proprietary GoodGuardTM tamper-evident design. The packaging will be produced at the Company's Houston, Texas facility using a customized Bio-PET formulation that is curbside recyclable alongside traditional petroleum-based PET, rPET or PCR packaging. Revenue of approximately USD $1.2 million is anticipated in the first year, with the first shipment to the customer expected in Q3 2023.

"This project combines many elements of why we believe good natured® is unique in the market and what's possible with the increased scale of our engineering and biomanufacturing capabilities," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "We collaborated closely with this purpose-driven organization in the local community of our Houston facility to build on our Canadian-made GoodGuardTM tamper-evident innovation and custom-fit a package design uniquely for their business needs. It's a testament to the robust value proposition we're taking to market, as well as the resilient demand for sustainable packaging despite volatile macroeconomic conditions being faced in more commoditized markets."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

