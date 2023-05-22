Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wann wird dieses Unternehmen übernommen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
19.05.23
21:57 Uhr
294,80 Euro
+0,20
+0,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
293,95294,0007:44
293,95294,0007:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2023 | 07:10
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW OFFICIAL XBOX CONTROLLER

NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW OFFICIAL XBOX CONTROLLER

The new EVOL-X, an officially licensed Xbox controller, combines performance, comfort and affordability

Lesquin (France), 22 May 2023 - At Bigben Week 2023, NACON announced the release of a new official Xbox controller.Building on the expertise gained with the Revolution X (premium official controller released in late 2021), the EVOL-X offers everything gamers need in a controller for an affordable price.

This Microsoft-certified controller is the latest essential peripheral for all gamers. Easy to use, comfortable and durable, it is ideal for players looking for a heavy-duty, high-performing controller.

The EVOL-X boasts the following features:

  • Four vibration motors (two in the triggers and two in the grips) so players can feel the game's sensations right in their hands
  • Wired USB connection with 3m detachable cable for playing at a comfortable distance from the screen
  • A reinforced 3.5mm jack for optimal durability
  • A non-slip surface for optimal grip and comfort during long gaming sessions
  • Larger action buttons to increase ease of use and comfort
  • Concave stick heads to fit thumbs and improve handling


Available in six colours (White, Black, Silver, Transparent with LEDs, Metallic Blue, Metallic Red), all gamers will find a model that suits their style.

The NACON EVOL-X controller will be available in September 2023 for a recommended retail price of €34.99 for the white and black versions.

***

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • CP_annonce EVOL-X_FINAL EN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b69d7cd1-da07-492d-ae65-c54ebb46743a)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.