PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW OFFICIAL XBOX CONTROLLER

NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW OFFICIAL XBOX CONTROLLER

The new EVOL-X, an officially licensed Xbox controller, combines performance, comfort and affordability

Lesquin (France), 22 May 2023 - At Bigben Week 2023, NACON announced the release of a new official Xbox controller.Building on the expertise gained with the Revolution X (premium official controller released in late 2021), the EVOL-X offers everything gamers need in a controller for an affordable price.

This Microsoft-certified controller is the latest essential peripheral for all gamers. Easy to use, comfortable and durable, it is ideal for players looking for a heavy-duty, high-performing controller.

The EVOL-X boasts the following features:

Four vibration motors (two in the triggers and two in the grips) so players can feel the game's sensations right in their hands

Wired USB connection with 3m detachable cable for playing at a comfortable distance from the screen

A reinforced 3.5mm jack for optimal durability

A non-slip surface for optimal grip and comfort during long gaming sessions

Larger action buttons to increase ease of use and comfort

Concave stick heads to fit thumbs and improve handling





Available in six colours (White, Black, Silver, Transparent with LEDs, Metallic Blue, Metallic Red), all gamers will find a model that suits their style.

The NACON EVOL-X controller will be available in September 2023 for a recommended retail price of €34.99 for the white and black versions.



