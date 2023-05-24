London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Intrakat Group, an industry leader in Greece's construction, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate development, concessions/PPPs, and waste management sectors, has taken a major leap forward by acquiring Aktor. This strategic move has propelled Intrakat Group to solidify its position as the second largest construction company in Greece, with an impressive portfolio of projects exceeding €4 billion.

With a steadfast commitment to strategic growth and investment, Intrakat Group has already established a robust presence across its targeted sectors and has ambitious plans for further expansion in the years ahead. The Group's recent acquisition of the Apanema Resort in Mykonos Town exemplifies its dedication to transforming properties into cutting-edge luxury boutique hotels. Additionally, since the beginning of 2022, Intrakat has successfully operated the prestigious "Xenodocheio Milos," a 5-star hotel located in the heart of Athens.

Looking ahead, the Group is gearing up to participate in the bidding process for the new concession of the Attiki Odos, forming a 30% joint venture with BRISA, a prominent European company with extensive expertise in managing road networks and motorways.

Recognizing the importance of sustainable energy and the green transition, Intrakat Group is making strategic investments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES), which will be a key growth driver and investment priority. With an existing portfolio of RES projects boasting a capacity of 1.8 GW and electricity storage projects of 0.7 GW, the Group is poised to tap into Greece's potential for offshore wind farms, collaborating with Parkwind, a company renowned for its experience in similar ventures.

Beyond renewable energy, Intrakat Group aims to bolster its presence in real estate and tourism infrastructure, focusing on the development of luxury hotels and residential units in coveted destinations such as Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Syros, Athens, and Crete.

"We are thrilled to take this significant stride for Intrakat Group, solidifying our position as Greece's second largest construction company. This acquisition will enable us to expand our capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining our commitment to delivering high-quality services to our clients," stated Alexandros Exarchou, CEO of Intrakat Group.

The acquisition of Aktor marks a pivotal milestone in Intrakat Group's growth strategy, with its unwavering focus on strategic investments and clear direction expected to drive stable financial flows and establish the Group as a market leader in Greece for years to come.

This announcement highlights Intrakat Group's unwavering dedication to expanding its presence across sectors, while cementing its status as a major player in Greece's construction and infrastructure markets. Catering to business investors and those seeking growth opportunities, Intrakat Group is poised to deliver on its commitment to strategic investments, clear direction, and exceptional service across various sectors, solidifying its position as a prominent force in Greece's construction and infrastructure realms.

About Intrakat Group

Intrakat Group is a leading player in Greece's construction, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate development, concessions/PPPs, and waste management sectors. Guided by a clear strategic vision and investment orientation, the Group actively strives to expand its business footprint, boasting a formidable presence across targeted sectors. With a turnover of €225 million and €365 million in asset value, Intrakat Group is primed for growth, backed by a robust backlog of projects exceeding €4 billion. Intrakat Group remains committed to strategic investments, clear direction, and delivering top-notch services to clients across diverse sectors, solidifying its position as a key player in Greece's construction and infrastructure markets.

