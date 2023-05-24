Forme: Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME Launches European Expansion Plan by Focusing on Strategic Partnership With SIGNA Sports United

AUSTIN, TX, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME ("FORME" or "the Company" or Nasdaq: TRNR), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services, has launched its European expansion strategy by focusing on strategic partnership with SIGNA Sports United, a specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses in bike, tennis, outdoor, and team sports. SSU has more than 80 online sites and partners with 500 shops serving over 6 million customers worldwide.

"SIGNA Sports United has the largest reach of any specialist sports e-commerce company and they have a strategy to continue to acquire segment leaders," said Trent Ward, co-founder and CEO of FORME. "We are hoping to serve new customers across Europe in the most cost-effective manner, which means working with a partner that has a strong commercial positioning, and ideally fulfillment and logistics capabilities. Scale is a priority for us in any strategic partnership."

FORME's focus on helping people "live better for longer" directly supports consumers who are passionate about their active lives. FORME's smart home gyms and virtual personal training services can enhance and extend those consumer's participation in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports.

FORME already installs their smart home gyms in luxury hotels internationally and is now planning to expand sales and distribution of equipment and virtual personal training services for consumers in Europe.

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@formelife.com

TRNR Media Contact

forme@jacktaylorpr.com

About FORME:

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

Contacts

SSU Investor Contact

Alima Levy

a.levy@signa-sportsunited.com

+49 174 730 4938

SSU Media Contact

Justine Powell

j.powell@signa-sportsunited.com

+49 1523 464 9843

About SIGNA Sports United:

SIGNA Sports United (SSU) is a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with headquarters in Berlin. It has businesses operating within bike, tennis, outdoor, and team sports. SSU has more than 80 online sites and partners with 500 shops serving over 6 million customers worldwide. It includes Tennis-Point, WiggleCRC, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, TennisPro and Outfitter.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of FORME's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market and the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under "Risk Factors" in FORME's registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, FORME has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.