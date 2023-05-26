Anzeige
Freitag, 26.05.2023
Heute einmalige Kurschance bei Brancheninnovator mit Support von Bill Gates und US-Regierung?
26.05.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 May 2023 it purchased a total of 161,440 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            75,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   86,440 
 
                            EUR1.0460 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9060 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0400     GBP0.9010 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0420     GBP0.9052

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,004,962 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,532      1.0420        XDUB     09:42:41      00027745494TRDU1 
2,757      1.0400        XDUB     09:44:45      00027745496TRDU1 
497       1.0400        XDUB     09:44:45      00027745497TRDU1 
71        1.0440        XDUB     10:23:22      00027745594TRDU1 
2,216      1.0440        XDUB     10:23:22      00027745595TRDU1 
1,022      1.0440        XDUB     10:40:10      00027745640TRDU1 
1,598      1.0440        XDUB     10:40:10      00027745641TRDU1 
1,132      1.0440        XDUB     10:59:11      00027745683TRDU1 
1,022      1.0440        XDUB     10:59:11      00027745684TRDU1 
294       1.0440        XDUB     10:59:11      00027745685TRDU1 
1,022      1.0460        XDUB     11:17:28      00027745716TRDU1 
223       1.0460        XDUB     11:17:28      00027745717TRDU1 
1,112      1.0460        XDUB     11:17:28      00027745718TRDU1 
1,022      1.0460        XDUB     11:36:18      00027745793TRDU1 
223       1.0460        XDUB     11:36:18      00027745794TRDU1 
1,375      1.0460        XDUB     11:36:18      00027745795TRDU1 
1,486      1.0460        XDUB     11:58:14      00027745987TRDU1 
444       1.0460        XDUB     11:58:14      00027745988TRDU1 
444       1.0460        XDUB     11:58:14      00027745989TRDU1 
389       1.0460        XDUB     11:58:14      00027745990TRDU1 
3,483      1.0420        XDUB     12:03:08      00027746011TRDU1 
382       1.0420        XDUB     12:03:08      00027746012TRDU1 
2,675      1.0420        XDUB     12:03:08      00027746013TRDU1 
1,022      1.0440        XDUB     13:19:07      00027746241TRDU1 
1,502      1.0440        XDUB     13:19:07      00027746242TRDU1 
3,090      1.0420        XDUB     13:30:06      00027746274TRDU1 
1,778      1.0420        XDUB     13:30:06      00027746275TRDU1 
141       1.0420        XDUB     15:05:57      00027746983TRDU1 
638       1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747158TRDU1 
4,492      1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747159TRDU1 
1,720      1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747160TRDU1 
1,744      1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747161TRDU1 
813       1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747162TRDU1 
931       1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747163TRDU1 
52        1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747164TRDU1 
564       1.0420        XDUB     15:20:00      00027747165TRDU1 
18        1.0420        XDUB     15:20:02      00027747167TRDU1 
68        1.0420        XDUB     15:20:02      00027747168TRDU1 
68        1.0420        XDUB     15:20:02      00027747169TRDU1 
37        1.0420        XDUB     15:20:05      00027747186TRDU1 
180       1.0420        XDUB     15:20:39      00027747207TRDU1 
1,564      1.0420        XDUB     15:21:21      00027747215TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
89        0.9040        XLON     10:40:13      00027745644TRDU1 
122       0.9040        XLON     10:40:13      00027745643TRDU1 
88        0.9040        XLON     10:40:13      00027745642TRDU1 
1,630      0.9050        XLON     10:41:26      00027745651TRDU1 
825       0.9050        XLON     10:41:26      00027745650TRDU1 
8,346      0.9060        XLON     10:45:47      00027745659TRDU1 
1,622      0.9010        XLON     10:53:04      00027745676TRDU1 
101       0.9060        XLON     11:12:11      00027745706TRDU1 
2,781      0.9060        XLON     11:12:11      00027745707TRDU1 
4,575      0.9040        XLON     12:03:06      00027746005TRDU1 
3,634      0.9040        XLON     12:03:06      00027746004TRDU1 
906       0.9040        XLON     12:03:06      00027746003TRDU1 
195       0.9040        XLON     12:03:06      00027746002TRDU1 
870       0.9040        XLON     12:03:06      00027746001TRDU1 
325       0.9040        XLON     12:03:06      00027746000TRDU1 
1,001      0.9040        XLON     12:03:07      00027746010TRDU1 
10        0.9040        XLON     12:03:07      00027746009TRDU1 
332       0.9040        XLON     12:03:07      00027746008TRDU1 
90        0.9050        XLON     13:12:13      00027746222TRDU1 
785       0.9050        XLON     13:30:06      00027746276TRDU1 
89        0.9050        XLON     13:30:07      00027746277TRDU1 
545       0.9050        XLON     14:04:44      00027746472TRDU1 
89        0.9050        XLON     14:04:45      00027746473TRDU1 
89        0.9050        XLON     14:47:47      00027746800TRDU1 
83        0.9060        XLON     14:50:24      00027746833TRDU1 
220       0.9060        XLON     14:50:24      00027746832TRDU1 
5,825      0.9060        XLON     14:50:24      00027746834TRDU1 
534       0.9060        XLON     14:50:24      00027746835TRDU1 
321       0.9060        XLON     15:08:18      00027747014TRDU1 
6,955      0.9060        XLON     15:08:18      00027747013TRDU1 
10        0.9060        XLON     15:08:18      00027747015TRDU1 
6,624      0.9060        XLON     15:08:23      00027747016TRDU1 
6,355      0.9060        XLON     15:08:26      00027747017TRDU1 
2,874      0.9060        XLON     15:18:48      00027747146TRDU1 
4,902      0.9060        XLON     15:18:48      00027747145TRDU1 
5,084      0.9060        XLON     15:18:48      00027747144TRDU1 
7,410      0.9040        XLON     16:08:27      00027747716TRDU1 
2,580      0.9040        XLON     16:08:27      00027747715TRDU1 
5,080      0.9040        XLON     16:08:27      00027747714TRDU1 
842       0.9040        XLON     16:26:07      00027747944TRDU1 
928       0.9040        XLON     16:26:07      00027747943TRDU1 
674       0.9040        XLON     16:26:07      00027747942TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  246461 
EQS News ID:  1642395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

