Global Message Services (GMS), a trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide, has been rated as a Tier 1 SMS Firewall Vendor in the ROCCO SMS Firewall Benchmarking Survey, for a second year running.

This year, GMS topped the Tier 1 leaderboard featuring six vendors, attaining an overall rating of 4.53 out of 5. It received top scores for a range of KPIs, including reliability, customer service, technical expertise, transparency, and industry awareness. It also achieved a net promoter score of 93 the best among all the vendors who participated.

For the 2023 edition of this annual survey, ROCCO Research collected feedback from 239 MNOs spread across 136 countries.

Some 46% of vendors who took part in the survey reported that they have experienced an increase in SMS attacks. The survey also confirmed that despite AI advances, the human element remains essential for SMS firewall protection.

Charles Upchurch, CEO, GMS said: "Even as firewall management tools get increasingly sophisticated, human expertise remains essential for comprehensive SMS firewall protection. With an in-depth understanding of the challenges faced by operators, our team is able to apply global insights to deliver tailored solutions for optimal outcomes. Topping the Tier 1 leaderboard in this year's survey is recognition of the efforts we put in to go the extra mile for our customers."

You can find more details on the report here.

About GMS

Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide.

GMS' CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CCaaS platform that enables brands to build engaging, two-way, 24/7 communication at any touch point, significantly enhancing the customer experience.

As a valued partner of Mobile Operators, GMS enhances their messaging business and protects revenues by optimising A2P, P2P, and P2A traffic exchange, while preventing SMS and voice fraud.

Established in 2006, GMS is the leader and industry ambassador for secure, legitimate, and transparent messaging. It is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, with regional offices across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005056/en/

Contacts:

Dan Walsh

dan@mustardpr.com