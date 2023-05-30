Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), (OTCQB: TEKCF) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products that can improve people's lives, is pleased to provide a commercial update from Microsalt Ltd ("Microsalt").

MicroSalt Ltd continues with its successful sales expansion of both its SaltMe! crisps and MicroSalt saltshakers with new placements in the over 400 additional U.S. retail stores including Brookshire Bros, Pete's Fresh Markets, Heinen's, Dick's Fresh Market, Zerbos, Better Health, Tdych's Marketplace, Associated Supermarkets and a number of other natural independent retailers across the country.

"We are proud of our efforts thus far to build product distribution as it underscores the retail need for full flavor, low-sodium products. These efforts are working in parallel with our efforts to provide low-sodium products for private-labeled retail brands. Excess sodium consumption is one of the leading contributors to hypertension, and partnerships like this are the best way to provide consumers with great tasting products with less sodium," said Rick Guiney, CEO of MicroSalt.

About MicroSalt

MicroSalt is dedicated to innovating food technology solutions that enable people to live longer, healthier and happier lives. Its patented low-sodium salt delivers natural salt with approximately 50% less sodium and may be used by both consumers and food manufacturers who wish to decrease the amount of sodium in their food. MicroSalt is 100% natural, non-GMO, gluten free, Kosher and contains no potassium chloride. To learn more about MicroSalt and MicroSalt® products, please visit www.microsalt.co.

Tekcapital owns 97% of the share capital of MicroSalt Ltd. and 6,034,683 shares (78%) of MicroSalt Inc., its U.S. subsidiary.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people's lives and provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving MicroSalt and/or Tekcapital that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of MicroSalt and/or Tekcapital's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of MicroSalt or Tekcapital may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither MicroSalt nor Tekcapital intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

