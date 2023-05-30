EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies wins a new contract to provide advanced navigation capabilities to the US Coast Guard

Press release

Paris, 30 May 2023

Exail has been awarded a €2,1 million contract by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to replace obsolete gyrocompass systems on ships from the Keeper Class (175-ft WLM Keeper Class Buoy Tenders). The contract includes navigation systems comprising Octans gyrocompasses and Netans Navigation Data Distribution Systems (NDDS).

This upgrade will provide the USCG Keeper Class Buoy Tenders with more precise and dependable navigation capabilities. Built on Exail's advanced Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG) technology, the Octans gyrocompass will ensure the vessels' safety during critical naval operations by providing highly reliable and precise navigation data. Complementing Octans, the Netans Data Distribution system will facilitate the sharing of crucial navigation information across various onboard systems. Both systems will enhance the USCG crew's decision-making capabilities, ultimately bringing safety and reliability to their naval operations.

"We are very pleased that the Octans gyrocompass system will be part of the Coast Guard's upgrades to the Buoy Tender fleet" said Ted Curley, manager at Exail. "The supply of these gyrocompasses will add to the 100+ Exail navigation systems already operating in the USCG. It is a testament to our long-standing relationship with the USCG. We are grateful to them for once again placing their trust in the reliability and performance of our navigation solutions".

With over 100+ Octans gyrocompass already equipping the USCG, this new contract reaffirms Exail commitment to providing advanced and reliable navigation solutions to the USCG and other naval and maritime customers worldwide.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

