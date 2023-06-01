Databricks Releases Keynote Lineup and Generation AI Programming for 2023 Data + AI Summit

The Generation AI-themed event will feature keynotes from co-founders Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia, Patrick Wendell and Reynold Xin, highlighting advancements to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, the importance of AI governance, and the future of LLMs

Tens of thousands of attendees will hear from live virtual guest Satya Nadella (Chairman and CEO at Microsoft) and special guest speakers Eric Schmidt (Former CEO of Google) and Lin Qiao (Former Head of PyTorch; Co-founder and CEO, Fireworks)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the data and AI company, revealed the full agenda and lineup of featured speakers for the upcoming Data + AI Summit , a global event for the data community. On June 26-29, tens of thousands of data leaders, open source enthusiasts, and Databricks customers and partners will come together in person in San Francisco and virtually from around the world to learn about large language models (LLMs), the lakehouse paradigm, and Databricks' latest product innovations and contributions to the open source community. Tickets are still available to join the data community in San Francisco; register here to attend the live event.

This year's Generation AI theme highlights the inflection point reached with the rise in the popularity of LLMs. The AI revolution will be a catalyst for how every company reimagines its data, product, and corporate strategies. Attendees can expect to hear from top experts, researchers, and open source contributors as they share actionable best practices and compelling insights about their data journey. Highlights include thought-provoking sessions from data leaders from pioneering companies like Adobe, American Airlines, Grammarly,JetBlue, JP Morgan Chase and Co., Michelin, Nike, Northwestern Mutual, Nvidia, VISA, the Texas Rangers, T-Mobile, and more.

Data + AI Summit will feature keynotes from Databricks co-founders - and co-creators of Apache Spark, Delta Lake, and MLflow - Ali Ghodsi, Matei Zaharia, Patrick Wendell, and Reynold Xin. Attendees will also hear from a broad lineup of data and AI luminaries, open source pioneers, and global thought leaders, including:

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft (live virtual guest)

Eric Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman of Google; Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures

Hannes Mühleisen, Creator of DuckDB

Harrison Chase, Creator of LangChain

Daniela Rus, Professor of EECS and Director of the Computer Science and AI Laboratory at MIT (CSAIL)

Dawn Song, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, UC Berkeley

Larry Feinsmith, Head of Global Tech Strategy, Innovation, and Partnerships, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Wassym Bensaid, Sr. Vice President, Software Development, Rivian

Lin Qiao, Former Head of PyTorch; Co-founder and CEO, Fireworks

Nat Friedman, Creator of Copilot; Former CEO, GitHub

The annual event will feature compelling technical training sessions, open source community meetups, networking opportunities, and industry-specific breakout events, including the following highlights:

250+ breakout sessions highlighting LLMs, data sharing, data governance, and industry trends. Speakers will cover the latest innovations in Delta Sharing , Databricks Marketplace , Unity Catalog , and more in keynotes, lightning talks, and hands-on training. Attendees will also receive technical deep dives on leading open source projects and technologies like Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, Dolly, PyTorch, dbt, Presto/Trino, and DuckDB.

highlighting LLMs, data sharing, data governance, and industry trends. Speakers will cover the latest innovations in , , , and more in keynotes, lightning talks, and hands-on training. Attendees will also receive technical deep dives on leading open source projects and technologies like Apache Spark, Delta Lake, MLflow, Dolly, PyTorch, dbt, Presto/Trino, and DuckDB. Industry-specific content tracks that dive into the power of data and AI within the Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Retail sectors. These breakout forums will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos, and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge.

that dive into the power of data and AI within the Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Retail sectors. These breakout forums will highlight industry-specific data and AI use cases, customer panels, interactive demos, and opportunities to connect with peers and partners in the Industry Lounge. Sessions on how to build LLMs explain how Databricks makes it easy for you to develop and deploy custom LLMs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Dolly, the first open source, instruction-following LLM, fine-tuned on a human-generated instruction data set licensed for research and commercial use.

explain how Databricks makes it easy for you to develop and deploy custom LLMs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Dolly, the first open source, instruction-following LLM, fine-tuned on a human-generated instruction data set licensed for research and commercial use. Training and certifications with lectures, hands-on, instructor-led courses, and certification options. Courses will cover everything in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, from advanced data engineering to performance tuning on Apache Spark to scalable machine learning - all hosted by industry-leading technical experts .

with lectures, hands-on, instructor-led courses, and certification options. Courses will cover everything in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, from advanced data engineering to performance tuning on Apache Spark to scalable machine learning - all hosted by industry-leading technical experts Networking events for attendees to interact and collaborate with other data pros. Events will include a Developer Lounge, Meetups, Birds of Feather meals, LLM Hackathon, partner networking events, and evening receptions.

for attendees to interact and collaborate with other data pros. Events will include a Developer Lounge, Meetups, Birds of Feather meals, LLM Hackathon, partner networking events, and evening receptions. Women in Data + AI celebration honoring women's remarkable contributions and achievements in this field. Gain valuable insights into the dynamic world of data and AI as our esteemed panelists share their personal stories, illuminating their paths to success and pivotal roles in shaping the industry.

Data + AI Summit will showcase over 100 sponsors and partners, including leading companies from across data and AI, such as Alation, Anomalo, Ascend.io, AWS, Capgemini, Collibra, Dataiku, Deloitte, dbt Labs, EY, Fivetran, Immuta, Infosys, Labelbox, LeapLogic, Matillion, Microsoft, Privacera, Prophecy, Qlik, Sisense, Snowplow, Tecton, ThoughtSpot, and more.

Check out the Databricks blog and the event's full agenda to learn more. Register here .

About Databricks

Databricks is a data and AI company. More than 9,000 organizations worldwide - including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Delta Lake, Apache Spark, and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact: Press@databricks.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160675/4064106/Databricks_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databricks-releases-keynote-lineup-and-generation-ai-programming-for-2023-data--ai-summit-301839614.html