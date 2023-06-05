Publicis Finance Services: Publicis Sapient, Publicis Groupe's Digital Business Transformation Company, Announces Acquisition of Corra to Further Cement Leadership in the Adobe Implementation Space in North America

PUBLICIS SAPIENT, PUBLICIS GROUPE'S DIGITAL BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CORRA TO FURTHER CEMENT LEADERSHIP IN THE ADOBE IMPLEMENTATION SPACE IN NORTH AMERICA

Acquisition of ecommerce leader Corra will enable Publicis Sapient to increase competitiveness in the Adobe landscape and expand commerce offerings

to better address clients' digital commerce needs

PARIS, FRANCE, June 5, 2023 - Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40) today announced the acquisition of Corra, an ecommerce leader recognized by Adobe as one of the top commerce firms in North America. Corra will become part of Publicis Sapient, Publicis Groupe's digital business transformation company, and will augment Publicis Sapient's existing expertise in commerce solutions, including Adobe Commerce and MACH Alliance composable commerce solutions, while extending Publicis Sapient's offerings in digital and omnichannel commerce. In addition, Corra will bring dedicated resources that span many of Publicis Sapient's SPEED (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data & AI) capabilities.

Founded in 2002 and based in New York, with additional hubs in the U.S., the UK and India, Corra leverages its offerings to build some of the world's fastest, most flexible digital storefronts for growing brands across retail, food and beverage, technology and electronics, health and wellness, and B2B industries.



Publicis Sapient is a Platinum Adobe partner and has won Adobe's global digital experience solution partner of the year award seven times, while Corra is a Gold Adobe partner and continues to advance its leadership position as the only commerce partner to win the North American partner of the year awards for Adobe Commerce three times in recent years. By acquiring Corra, Publicis Sapient will further establish itself as a global leader across the entire Adobe Product Suite, in addition to further cementing its already leading capabilities in MACH Alliance and composable commerce solutions.

The Corra team will join Publicis Sapient, with CEO Ron Bongo and co-owners CTO Michael Harvey and President Rachel Weir reporting into the company's Commerce practice leadership.

"The acquisition of Corra marks a continuation of our strategic investment in the dynamic commerce space," said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. "Alongside the digital business transformation capabilities of Publicis Sapient and the impressive Adobe commerce suite, Corra only further accelerates our unique ability to connect brands via industry-leading technology services and solutions."

"We're excited to welcome Corra to Publicis Sapient. Its depth of expertise as a leading partner within the Adobe and commerce ecosystems will enable us to offer our clients even greater options for how they can create powerful commerce experiences as part of their own digital business transformation," said Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz. "Corra's strong leadership team, proven expertise deploying composable architectures at scale, broad depth of Adobe commerce capabilities and impressive client roster, coupled with the cultural synergies between our two organizations, will enable us to drive even greater impact for existing clients and attract new business as we continue to scale."

"At Corra, we're centered around driving business growth for clients through a commitment to excellence," said Ron Bongo, CEO of Corra. "For more than 20 years, we've enabled clients to deliver world-class customer experiences by focusing on future-proofing the tech stacks powering their digital transformations. Corra and Publicis Sapient push the envelope across technology and delivery methodologies. Our expertise in Adobe and composable commerce, along with our heritage and values, are what brings our teams together and we're excited to drive even more customer impact together with Publicis Sapient."

Adobe leads the digital experience platform market, with analysts ranking Adobe first when combining B2C [1] and B2B [2] scores. The DX market is expected to grow over the next 5-7 years, dominated by Adobe as one of the biggest players in the space [3]. The global customer experience management market was valued at $10.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030 [3]. Additionally, the US market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023-2030 [3].

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 98,000 professionals.



www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!



About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company. We partner with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data & AI, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients' businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with more than 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

About Corra

Corra is a global ecommerce leader that builds the world's fastest and most flexible digital storefronts for growing brands. We're leaders in headless and composable commerce development, with a flexible managed services program tailored to our client's needs. Through technical expertise, creative vision, and collaborative strategy, we help clients digitally transform to meet the evolving needs of their customers, adding value from day one. With headquarters in New York and hubs in 12 cities across three continents, Corra is uniquely positioned to support clients around the world and around the clock. For more information, visit corra.com

