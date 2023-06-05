Alina Holdings PLC: Audited results for the year -7

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Alina Holdings PLC

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

("Alina", "ALNA" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The Company today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The information set out below is extracted from the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, which will be published today on the Company's website www.alina-holdings.com. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will be available for inspection.

The Company will liaise with the FCA and seek to have the temporary suspension of trading of its shares lifted imminently.

Report for the Year to 31 December 2022

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company") is a company registered on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

Chairman's Statement

The Board of Alina apologise for the delay in presenting the Company's Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, due to the untimely and unforeseen resignation of the Company's previous auditor.

2022 was a year of transition for ALNA. Significant Board time was spent on repositioning the Company's property assets in Brislington, Bristol, for which development plans for a substantial mixed commercial and residential development have been prepared and where preliminary planning discussions with Bristol Council have been initiated. In Hastings, the Company is still in dispute with Argos (now part of Sainsbury), which had a 'full-repairing' lease but vacated the property without completing their contractually obligated repairs. Nonetheless, repair of the vacated property is now nearing completion despite the discovery of asbestos in some of the floor and ceiling tiles. The Board is confident that once building works have been completed that the company will achieve a substantial uplift on the rent previously received from Argos.

The Company's holdings in HEIQ and Dolphin Capital (DCI) went in opposite directions. HEIQ is guilty of over promising and under delivering, and suffering from cyclical weakness in the retail sector, which resulted in a substantial fall in the Company's share price. DCI, on the other hand announced the disposal of one of its assets at a premium to BV, which was well received by the market.

Notwithstanding the political chaos across the Western Hemisphere, stretching from Russia and Turkey to the USA, your Board is confident that the Company is well positioned to benefit from the initiatives commenced in 2022 and being implemented in 2023.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Alina Holdings plc

31 May 2023

Financial Review

The financial statements contained in this report have been prepared in accordance with UK Adopted International Accounting Standards.

Result

The Group recorded an IFRS loss for the year to 31 December 2022 of GBP136,000, or 0.60 pps (2021: loss GBP294,000, or 1.30 pps).

Key Performance Indicators ("KPI's")

Throughout the reporting period the Group had no borrowings and held cash reserves at 31 December 2022 of GBP0.873 million (31 December 2021: GBP1.767 million). The KPI's relating to Interest Cover, Loan to Value and Gearing, shown in previous reports, are therefore no longer applicable. The Net Asset Value per Share at 31 December 2022 was 26.9p (31 December 2021: 27.5p).

Property Operating Expenses

Property operating expenses for the year to 31 December 2022 were GBP300,000 (2021: GBP136,000). This was predominantly caused by the property rates increases and the vacancy of a larger floorspace in Hastings. There was a release of bad debt provision in the comparable period which increases the variance.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses were GBP604,000 during the year to 31 December 2022 (2021: GBP540,000).

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The NAV at 31 December 2022 was GBP6.10 million or 26.9p per share, based on 22.7 million shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury (31 December 2021: GBP6.23 million, 27.5p per share, based on 22.7 million shares in issues

At 31 December 2022 the Group held GBP0.873 million of cash (31 December 2021: GBP1.767 million). At 31 December 2022 the Group had no banking debt (31 December 2021: GBPnil).

At 31 December 2022, investment properties were held at an assessed fair value of GBP2,504,000 (2021: GBP2,784,000). The fair value has been assessed with reference to a third party valuation performed in 2020. The Board has, however, assessed that the rental yield resulting for the recent sale of the Group's Oldham property suggests that its two largest properties were undervalued and has revised the carrying value to reflect this most recent market data.

The Oldham property considered to be held for sale at 31 December 2022 is valued in the Company's accounts at that date at its anticipated sale price less sales costs.

The 2020 external valuation was undertaken in accordance with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Appraisal and Valuation Standards on the basis of market value. Market value is defined as the estimated amount for which a property should exchange on the date of valuation between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction, after proper marketing wherein the parties had each acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion.

Financing

The Group had no borrowings during the year and the Group's operations were financed from its property income.

During the reporting period the Group held some of its cash in foreign currencies. These holdings generated a small unrealised profit at the end of the period, principally from the reduction in GBP value against USD across the period. The risk associated with foreign currency holdings is described in Note 16 to the financial statements.

Dividend

In line with the Group's current dividend distribution policy no dividend will be paid in respect of the reporting period. The directors will continue to review the dividend policy in line with progress with the Group's investment strategy.

Risk Management & Operational Controls

The directors recognise that commercial activities invariably involve an element of risk. A number of the risks to which the business is exposed, such as the condition of the UK domestic economy and sentiment in the UK property market, are beyond the Company's influence. However, such risk areas are monitored and appropriate mitigating action, such as reviewing the substance and timing of the Company's operational plans, is taken wherever practicable in response to significant changes. The directors consider the risk areas the Company is exposed to in the light of prevailing economic conditions and the risk areas set out in this section are subject to review.

In relation to asset management, the Company's approach to risk reflects the Company's granular business model and position in the market and involves the expertise of its directors, management and third-party advisers. Operational progress and key investment and disposal decisions are considered in regular management team meetings as well as being subject to informal peer review.

Higher level risks and financial exposures are subject to constant monitoring. Major investment and disposal decisions are subject to review by the directors in accordance with a protocol set by the Board.

The Board's approach in this area is further explained in the Governance section, under Risk & Internal Control.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Potential Risk Impact Mitigation Property and Investment Portfolio Performance -- Actual and prospective voids and rental arrears continually monitored. -- Early identification of / discussions with tenants in difficulties -- Regular review of all properties for lease terminations and tenant risk, with early -- Tenant defaults action to take control of units as appropriate -- Reduced rental income -- Limited requirement for tenant -- Increased void costs incentives within sub-sector Effect of downturn in -- Close liaison with local agents -- Reduction in Net Asset enables swift decisions on individual macroeconomic environment Value and realisation value of properties assets -- Tendency of small traders to take early action in response to economic conditions -- Diverse tenant base -- Sustainable location and property use -- Ensuring positions are sufficiently

hedged to ensure long and short positions are in place to take advantage of the market movements Higher than anticipated -- Income insufficient to -- All material expenditure subject to property cover costs authorisation regime maintenance costs -- Decline in property value -- Capital expenditure subject to regular review -- Adverse impact on -- Monitoring of UK property environment Changes to legal portfolio and regulatory proposals environment, -- Loss of development -- Close liaison with agents and opportunity advisers planning law or local -- Reduction in realisation planning policy value of assets -- Membership of and dialogue with relevant industry bodies -- Guidance on regulatory requirements provided by managing agents and professional Failure to comply with advisers regulatory requirements in -- Tenant and third-party -- Individual properties monitored by connection with claims resulting in financial loss asset managers and agents -- Managing agents operate formal property portfolio, regulatory certification process for including health, -- Reputational damage residential accommodation -- Ongoing programme of risk assessments safety and environmental for key multi-tenanted sites -- Key risks covered by insurance policies Corporate Governance & Management -- Impact on operations and Non-availability of reporting ability information technology -- Financial claims arising -- Provision of effective security systems or failure of data from regime with automatic off-site data and systems security back-up -- leak of confidential information -- Insufficient finance available at acceptable rates to fulfil business plans -- The Group is debt-free and debt -- Inability to execute finance has not been required. investment property disposal -- Finance risks reduced with provision Financial and property strategy owing to fall in property of cash reserve market conditions market values -- Financial impact of debt -- Impact of interest rates on property interest yields monitored -- Breach of banking covenants

Operational Controls

During the year, the directors continued to recognise that the Company's ability to operate successfully is largely dependent on the maintenance of its straightforward approach to doing business and its reputation for integrity. All those who act on the Company's behalf are required to behave and transact business in accordance with the highest professional standards. As well as compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements, this extends to customer care and external complaint guidelines. The Company has adopted a Code, Policy and Procedures under the Market Abuse Regulation. During the period the employee responsible for operations reduced working hours and the majority of the operations were contracted to Eddisons Property Management. Eddisons have looked after the property management for previous years and include the provision of all applicable compliance procedures. The directors were satisfied that the governance procedures adopted by Eddisons in relation to its clients were appropriate and protected the Company's interests. The Company's corporate governance regime is underpinned by a whistle-blowing procedure, enabling perceived irregularities to be notified to members of the Board, principally the senior independent non-executive director.

The Board has overall responsibility for the Company's internal control systems and for monitoring its effectiveness. The Board's approach is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives and can only provide reasonable assurance against material misstatements or loss. The directors have not considered it appropriate to establish a separate internal audit function, having regard to the Company's size. The Board's approach to internal controls covers all companies within the Group and there are no associate or joint venture entities which it does not cover.

The principal foundations of the Company's internal control framework during the reporting period were:

-- statements of areas of responsibility reserved to the directors, with prescribed limits to executiveauthority to commit to expenditure and borrowing;

-- effective committee structure with terms of reference and reporting arrangements to the Board;

-- clear remits for the delegation of executive direction and internal operational management functions;

-- framework for independent directors to provide advice and support to executive directors on an individualbasis;

-- top-level risk identification, evaluation and management framework;

-- effective systems for authorising capital expenditure and significant revenue items and monitoring actualcost incurred;

-- ongoing reporting to the Board of operational activity and results;

-- regular review of operational forecasts and consideration by the directors;

-- ongoing reporting to the directors on health, safety and environmental matters.

The Board reviews the effectiveness of the Company's risk management systems against the principal risks facing the business and their associated mitigating factors, taking account of the findings and recommendations of the auditors at the Company's half-year and year-end. Following its review of the auditors' findings during the reporting period, the Board considers that the Company's approach remains effective and appropriate for a business of the Company's size and complexity.

Key Contracts

There are currently no contracts which require third party approval for any change to the nature, constitution, management or ownership of the business. The appointment agreements of directors do not contain any provisions specifically relating to a change of control.

Charitable and Political Donations

During the reporting period the Group made no donations for charitable or political purposes (2021: nil)

Section 172 Companies Act 2006

The Directors acknowledge their duty under s.172 of the Companies Act 2006 and consider that they have, both individually and together, acted in the way that, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole. In doing so, they have had regard (amongst other matters) to:

-- the likely consequences of any decision in the long term. The Group's long-term investment strategy isshown in the Chairman's Report, with associated risks highlighted in the Strategic report.

-- the impact of the Group's operations on the community and the environment. The Group operates honestlyand transparently. We consider the impact on the environment on our day-to-day operations and how we can minimisethis.

-- the desirability of the Group maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct. Our intention is to behave in a responsible manner, operating within the high standard of business conduct and goodcorporate governance, as highlighted in the Corporate Governance Statement on page 12

-- the need to act fairly as between members of the Group. Our intention is to behave responsibly towardsour shareholders and treat them fairly and equally so that they may benefit from the successful delivery of ourstrategic objectives.

This Financial Review was approved by the directors on 26 May 2023.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman

31 May 2023

Corporate Responsibility Statement

During the year we continued to focus on the three principal contributors to the success of our business:

-- the talent and commitment of our executives;

-- our relationships with national and local advisers, partners and clients; and

-- the well-being of the businesses that occupy our properties and the communities in which they operate.

The directors remain conscious that the Group's ability to operate effectively rests on our reputation for fairness and a straightforward and honest approach to conducting business. We therefore strive to transact business in accordance with the highest professional standards and all those who act on our behalf are expected to do the same. Besides complying with all relevant legislation and professional guidelines, this includes customer care and external complaint procedures.

We have again considered whether it is appropriate to report on relevant human rights issues. In the context of our business and the reduced size of our investment portfolio, we do not believe that the provision of detailed information in this area would provide any meaningful enhancement to the understanding of the performance of our business. However, we are confident that our approach to doing business does not contravene any human rights principles or applicable legislation.

Our approach to corporate responsibility matters is underpinned by a whistle-blowing procedure, enabling perceived irregularities to be notified to directors, principally the independent non-executive directors.

Employees

On 7 February 2022, Gareth Edwards resigned as a director and was replaced by Tim Donell.

Diversity

The Group has a formal diversity and equal opportunities policy in place and is committed to a culture of equal opportunities for all regardless of age, race or gender. The Board currently comprises three male directors.

Health, Safety and Welfare

The directors were responsible for ensuring that the Group discharged its obligations for health, safety and welfare during the reporting period, including matters delegated to the Group's managing agents and other contractors. No material health, safety and welfare incidents were notified during the period. Our property managers and contractors continued to be required to ensure that property management, maintenance and construction activities conform to all relevant regulations, with due consideration being given to the welfare of occupants and neighbours.

Environmental, Social and Governance

We have always believed that our local asset model is by its nature supportive of reducing the carbon impact of retail shopping. Our past development activity has been aimed at returning to profitable use redundant space that would otherwise remain vacant, potentially relieving development pressure on greenfield sites elsewhere. Any development activity undertaken is carried out in accordance with applicable energy and resource saving standards, noise impact reduction requirements, and, where relevant, the need to preserve the character of buildings, including listed properties. Our contractors are required to dispose of waste in accordance with best practice. We continue to take action to upgrade the energy performance of our letting units wherever required.

It is our policy to seek to deal constructively with all stakeholders in relation to any community issues that arise in relation to our properties. Our policy is to prefer to use local advisers, agents and contractors whenever appropriate to do so.

It is our intention to review our response to environmental, social and governance factors in line with the development of our investment policy to ensure that our policies are appropriate to the revised strategy and operational profile. This review will take account of related issues, such as modern slavery.

Anti-Corruption and Anti-Bribery

The Company has in place an Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy which the directors consider fulfils UK Government guidelines for compliance with UK Bribery Act 2010.

Governance

Regulatory Compliance

The Company is subject to, and seeks to comply with, the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rules ("Listing Rules"), the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. The Company is also subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

In the prior period the Company adopted the Corporate Governance Code of the Quoted Companies Alliance (the "QCA Code"). The directors consider that the QCA Code provides a corporate governance framework proportionate to the risks inherent to the size and complexity of the Company's operations. The directors apply the QCA Code in the ways set out below.

Board Level Responsibility

The Company's directors are ultimately responsible for the effective stewardship of the business, with the Chairman holding specific responsibility for corporate governance and effective leadership of the Board. In discharging this obligation, the Chairman regularly consults the Company's Independent Non-Executive Directors (who are qualified by background and experience to assist in this sphere), as well as the Company's legal advisers and the Company Secretary.

Conflicts of Interest

The Company's Articles of Association provide a framework for directors to report actual or potential situational conflicts, enabling the Board to give such situational conflicts appropriate and early consideration. All directors are aware of the importance of consulting the Company Secretary regarding possible situational conflicts.

Board Leadership

The Company is led by its Board, which is responsible for determining the strategy of the business and its effective stewardship. All major strategic and investment decisions are taken by the Board as a whole, which monitors the resources available to the Company, to ensure that they are sufficient to enable its goals to be achieved. The Board meets regularly to review the Company's operations and progress with its strategy. The directors are in regular liaison outside formal meetings. Risk management and controls are reviewed in the light of advice from the external auditors, who have access to all the directors.

The Board comprises an executive Chairman and two independent non-executive directors, as set out below.

Duncan Soukup

Executive Chairman, aged 67

Duncan Soukup is the founder and Executive Chairman of Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa"), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, and has over 35 years of investment experience. Prior to establishing Thalassa, Mr Soukup worked in investment banking for 10 years, including as managing director in charge of the non-US equity business of Bear Sterns. Thereafter, he established the AIM-listed investment management business Acquisitor plc.

As the executive chairman with a beneficial interest in the Company's shares, Mr Soukup is not considered to be independent.

Martyn Porter (Appointed May 2022)

Non-Executive Director, aged 52

Martyn has over 25 years' experience in international banking and financial services with the HSBC Group. He has held senior leadership positions in the UK, Malta, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Luxembourg and latterly Monaco, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of the HSBC Private Bank and Asset Management companies. As a board director and regulated officer of HSBC companies in Ireland, Luxembourg and Monaco, Mr. Porter has significant knowledge and understanding of corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He also has a highly successful track record in the leadership of businesses undergoing complex strategic change and transformation. During his career, Mr. Porter has built a wide and diverse network of business relationships, as well as demonstrating strong values and business ethics.

Tim Donell (Appointed February 2022)

Non-Executive Director, aged 41

A certified chartered accountant, Tim has over 15 years' experience in finance, accounting and management roles within growth companies across travel, e-commerce and web technology and has a demonstrated track record of developing and improving financial processes to drive business performance.

Division of Responsibilities

The responsibilities of each director are set out clearly in the director's letter of appointment, which is available for inspection by members of the Company at its registered office during normal office hours. All directors ensure that they provide sufficient time to fulfil their obligations. All directors have access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary and to independent legal advice at the Company's expense.

During the reporting period the directors monitored the Company's operational progress and the activities of the executive management. The Chairman is responsible for ensuring that due consideration is given to key items of business both at formal meetings of the directors and liaison outside these. The independent non-executive directors provide a separate communication channel for shareholders and other interested parties and has a remit under the Company's "whistle-blowing" arrangements.

Nomination, Audit and Remuneration Committees were in place throughout the reporting period, with responsibility for specific areas within the Company's overall corporate governance structure. During the reporting period there was no requirement for either of the Remuneration Committee or the Nomination Committee to meet.

The Board met and held discussions throughout the year. The frequency of the meetings fluctuated as required. The meetings consisted of discussion to agree strategy and the handling of the assets. The majority of the meetings were on an informal and operational basis with the conclusions appropriately documented.

Aside from the meetings described above each director's attendance record at Board and Committee meetings during the reporting period is set out in the table below:

Director Board Audit Remuneration Nomination Duncan Soukup 3 1 n/a n/a Tim Donell 3 1 n/a n/a Martyn Porter 3 n/a n/a n/a

Under the Company's Articles one-third of the directors are subject to retirement at each Annual General Meeting. Additionally, the Articles require that director appointments made by the Board directors are ratified at the subsequent General Meeting of the Company.

Arrangements are made to provide new directors with an induction programme into the Company's activities. Non-executive directors also meet with management on an informal basis. Arrangements are made for directors to inspect investment properties.

Risk & Internal Control

In addressing its responsibilities in this area, the Board pays particular attention to:

-- monitoring the integrity of the Company's financial statements and formal announcements relating to itsfinancial performance and reviewing significant financial reporting judgements contained in them;

-- reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's internal financial controls, internal controland risk management systems, fraud detection, regulatory compliance and whistle-blowing arrangements;

-- making recommendations for the approval of shareholders on the appointment, re- engagement or removal ofthe external Auditors and approving the Auditors' terms of engagement and remuneration;

-- overseeing the Company's relationship with the external Auditors, reviewing and monitoring the Auditors'independence and objectivity and effectiveness;

-- approving the annual audit plan and reviewing the Auditors' findings and the effectiveness of the auditprogramme.

The Company's approach to risk management is set out on pages 9 and 10.

Directors' Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Implementation Report

There was no requirement for the Remuneration Committee to meet during the reporting period. The Company had no employee directors during the year and no share-related incentive schemes were in operation. Although it is not currently required, the remuneration policy for employee directors summarised below was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting held in March 2020:

-- within a competitive market, enabling the recruitment and retention of individuals whose talent matchesthe entrepreneurial and leadership needs of the business, enabling the Company to fulfil its investment objectivesfor its shareholders; and

-- placing emphasis on performance-related rewards and focusing on incentive targets that are closelyaligned with the interests of shareholders.

Base Salary To be pitched at market median for the role, with advice taken from independent consultants. Termination Service contracts to be capable of termination at not more than one year's notice Future scheme to be based on the achievement of profitability and cash generation targets based on the Company's annual budget. Annual Bonus Scheme Individual awards to be capped at 100% of base salary. Scheme to be based on the award of shares or cash equivalent. Share Based Performance Scheme Awards to vest on the achievement of medium-term and long-term targets derived from the Company's investment strategy. Pension Company contribution to individuals' pension plans of up to 10% of base salary. Health Plan Individuals may participate in private healthcare arrangements supplied by the Company.

In applying the remuneration policy, the Board will use its discretion to provide a tailored mix of benefits that encourages individuals to maximise their efforts in the best interests of shareholders. In particular, the remuneration policy would be subject to any special considerations that may arise in relation to the execution of any revised investment policy approved by the Company's shareholders.

Non-Executive Pay

The Company's policy has been to provide remuneration to its non-executive directors commensurate with the need to attract and retain individuals with levels of skill and experience appropriate to the Company's needs. No non-executive directors have participated in any bonus or share-based arrangements of the Company.

Directors' Remuneration

The below table highlighted total directors' remuneration in the period.

Director Salary Short term incentives Long term incentives Pension contributions Benefits in kind Total Duncan Soukup - - - - - - Tim Donell 4,000 4,000 Martyn Porter 3,438 3,438 Total 7,438 - - - - 7,438

The aggregate directors' remuneration during the reporting period was GBP7,438 (2021: GBP10,000).

Directors' Service Contracts

Date of initial Date of current Non-executive directors appointment appointment letter Duncan Soukup 4 October 2019 27 Feb 2021 Tim Donell 7 February 2022 21 October 2022 Martyn Porter 20 May 2022 20 May 2022

Directors' Interests in the Company's Shares (audited)

The interests during the reporting period of the directors who held office during the reporting period in the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this report are set out below:

Ordinary 1p Shares* Director 2022 2021 Duncan Soukup 5,418,857 5,418,857 Tim Donell - - Martyn Porter - -

In addition to the direct interest shown above, Duncan Soukup has an indirect interest in 4,618,001 and 1,734 Ordinary Shares arising from his interests in entities of Thalassa Discretionary Trust, and Thalassa Holdings Ltd.

Directors' Indemnities and Insurance Cover

To the extent permitted by law, the Company indemnifies its directors and officers against claims arising from their acts and omissions related to their office. The Company also maintains an insurance policy in respect of claims against directors.

Audit Committee Report

The Audit Committee, consisted of the independent non-executive directors. The key functions of the audit committee are for monitoring the quality of internal controls and ensuring that the financial performance of the Group is properly measured and reported on and for reviewing reports from the Company's auditors relating to the Company's accounting and internal controls, in all cases having due regard to the interests of Shareholders. The Committee has formal terms of reference.

The financial statements attached to this report have been prepared on the Going Concern basis. In deciding that the Going Concern basis is appropriate, the directors reviewed projections of future activity over the 12 months following the date of this report. The Directors concluded that there were no identifiable material uncertainties, and present cash reserves were sufficient to meet all liabilities as they fall due, up to and beyond that date.

The Committee considered the following items:

-- ensuring that the format of the financial statements and the information supplied meets the standards setby the International Accounting Standards Board;

-- reviewing the accounting treatment of receivables and ensuring effective co-ordination between theCompany's records and those of its managing agents;

-- ensuring that the audit scope properly reflected the risk profile of the business;

-- ensuring that the Committee's terms of reference continued to accord with regulatory requirements.

The Committee considered the independence of external auditors, seeking to ensure that any non-audit services provided, by external auditors do not impair the auditors' objectivity or independence. The Company's auditors, RPG Crouch Chapman, did not supply any non-audit services to the Company during the period.

Having assessed the performance, objectivity and independence of the auditors, as well as the audit process and approach taken, the Committee recommended the re-appointment RPG Crouch Chapman at the Company's annual general meeting in 2023.

Duncan Soukup

Executive Director acting as Audit Committee Chairman 31 May 2023 Directors' Report

The directors of Alina Holdings Plc ("the Company") present their report and the audited financial statements of the Company together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings ("the Group") for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The following directors held office during the reporting period:

Gareth Edwards (appointed 4 October 2019 and resigned 7 February 2022)

Duncan Soukup (appointed 4 October 2019)

Tim Donell (appointed 7 February 2022)

Martyn Porter (appointed 20 May 2022)

The Directors' Report also includes the information set out on pages 5 to 25, together with the description of the Company's investment policy and business model described on page 5.

Group Result and Dividend

The loss for the Group attributable to shareholders for the period was GBP136,000 (2021: loss GBP294,000). In accordance with the investment policy, no dividend has been or will be distributed in respect of the financial year. The directors continue to keep the dividend distribution policy under review.

Post Balance Sheet Events

. Sale of Oldham property classified as an asset held for resale at the year-end (see note 11);

. Commencement of legal action against The Italian Way, a tenant in Hastings, for breach of lease covenants.

Going Concern Basis

The financial statements attached to this report have been prepared on the Going Concern basis. In deciding that the Going Concern basis is appropriate, the directors reviewed projections of future activity over the 12 months following the date of this report. The Directors concluded that there were no identifiable material uncertainties, and present cash reserves were sufficient to meet all liabilities as they fall due, up to and beyond that date.

Share Capital

Details of the Company's issued share capital are set out in note 17 to the financial statements. All of the Company's issued shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's share capital comprises one class of Ordinary Shares of 1p each. All issued shares are fully paid up and rank equally and there are no restrictions on the transfer of shares or the size of holdings. The directors are not aware of any agreements between shareholders in relation to the Company's shares.

Substantial Interests

As at 19 May 2023, the last practicable reporting date before the production of this document, the Company's share register showed the following major interests (of 3% or more, excluding shares held in treasury) in its issued share capital:

Shareholder Ordinary Shares % Vidacos Nominees Limited* 10,036,857 44.22 HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited** 6,718,785 29.60 Ferlim Nominees Limited 1,220,000 5.38

*Included within Vidacos Nominees Limited are shares of 5,418,857 owned by C D Soukup and 4,618,001 held by Thalassa Discretionary Trust.

**The Company has also been notified that 6,391,223 (28.16%) shares are beneficially owned by Peter Gyllenhammar AB.

Investor Relations

Subject to regulatory constraints, the directors are keen to engage with the Company's shareholders, placing considerable emphasis on effective communications with the Company's investors. Directors are happy to comply with shareholder requests for meetings as soon as practicable, subject to regulatory constraints. The Board is provided with feedback on such meetings, as well as regular commentary from investors and the Company's bankers and advisers. The Board provides reports and other announcements via the regulatory news service in accordance with regulatory requirements. Regulatory announcements and key publications can also be accessed via the Company's website. The Company's Annual General Meeting provides a further forum for investors to discuss the Company's progress. The Company complies with relevant regulatory requirements in relation to convening the meeting, its conduct and the announcement of voting on resolutions. The Annual Report and Notice of the Annual General Meeting are sent to shareholders at least 21 working days prior to the meeting and are available on the Company's website. The results of resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting are announced to the Stock Exchange and are also published on the website and lodged with the National Storage Mechanism. Investors may elect to receive communications from the Company in electronic form and be advised by email that communications may be accessed via the Company's website.

Whistleblowing Policy

The Group has in place a whistleblowing policy which sets out the formal process by which an employee of the Group may in confidence raise concerns about possible improprieties in the Group's affairs, including financial reporting.

Emissions and Energy Consumption Reporting

The directors believe that the Company's outsourced business model, which focusses on the employment of agents, advisers and contractors who are local to our property assets, is inherently environmentally friendly. However, the collection of consumption data from such businesses is not practicable. It is also not possible for our national agents and advisers to separately identify such data in relation to the proportion of their work devoted to the Company's activities, particularly given the increase in staff working from home since the COVID-19 lockdowns. It is not possible to measure the energy consumed by the Company's tenants (nor is this consumption within the Company's control). The consumption of water, waste output and greenhouse gases other than CO2 within the Company's control is negligible.

For previous reporting periods the Company has supplied environmental reporting information focused on energy consumed by the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries through the activities of its office base, shared facilities provided by the Company within its property portfolio and activities within vacant properties within the Company's control.

In relation to Scope 1 Carbon Emissions (consumption of gas and fuel), since the termination of the Company's third-party investment advisory agreement and the relocation of its registered office it has not been possible to separately identify the energy consumed on the Company's activities. An element of the Company's administration activity is carried out at its registered office. However, this is a de minimis element of the overall activity and energy consumption at that site. Other activity is undertaken by the Company's directors and management working at home. In both cases, it has not been possible to separately identify the energy consumed on the Company's activities at those locations. In previous years, data has been supplied relating to fuel consumed on journeys on Company activities. As the Company does not operate company cars, all such journeys are made in employees' private vehicles or on public transport. The reduction in the Company's property portfolio has significantly reduced the requirement for such journeys, which were then further restricted during the reporting period by the COVID-19 lockdown regime. Accordingly, the directors do not consider that any meaningful Scope 1 data can be supplied.

Similar limitations apply to Scope 2 data, which in previous reports comprised an estimate of consumption for vacant property units for which the Company is responsible. The number of these and the related energy consumption has been de minimis throughout the reporting period. Similarly, it has not been practicable to measure Scope 3 emissions.

The Company's direct usage and emissions of water is also minimal. Although a small element of utility supply charges within vacant premises relate to water and to gas, this largely relates to standing charges and consumption is negligible.

In relation to The Companies (Directors' Report) and LLP Partnerships (Energy and Carbon Report) Regulations 2018, the Company consumes less than 40,000 kWh of energy per annum and therefore qualifies as a low energy user and therefore does not come within the scope of those regulations.

Statement of Disclosure to Auditors

The directors who were in office at the date of the approval of the financial statements have confirmed that, as far as they are aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the auditors are unaware. Each of the directors has confirmed that they have taken all necessary steps that they ought to have taken as directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that this has been communicated with the auditors.

This report was approved by the directors on 31 May 2023

Alasdair Johnston

Company Secretary 31 May 2023

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Group and parent Company financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare Group and parent Company financial statements for each financial year. Under that law they are required to prepare the Group financial statements in accordance with UK Adopted International Accounting Standards and applicable law and have elected to prepare the parent Company financial statements in accordance with UK accounting standards, including FRS 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK.

Under company law the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and parent Company and of their profit or loss for that period. In preparing each of the Group and parent Company financial statements, the directors are required to:

-- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

-- make judgements and estimates that are reasonable, relevant, reliable and prudent;

-- for the Group financial statements, state whether they have been prepared in accordance with UK AdoptedInternational Accounting Standards;

-- for the parent Company financial statements, state whether applicable UK accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the parent company financial statements;

-- assess the Group and parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,matters related to going concern; and

-- use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Group or the parent Company or to cease operations or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the parent Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the parent Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Corporate Responsibility Statement that complies with that law and those regulations.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Responsibility statement of the directors in respect of the annual financial report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

-- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give atrue and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

-- the strategic report/directors' report includes a fair review of the development and performance of thebusiness and the position of the issuer and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

We consider the annual report and accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's position and performance, business model and strategy.

The foregoing reports were approved by the directors on 31 May 2023

Alasdair Johnston

Company Secretary 31 May 2023

Independent Auditors' Report to the members of Alina Holdings PLC

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Alina Holdings Plc (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2022 which comprise the Consolidated Statement of Income, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Company Balance Sheet , and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted in the United Kingdom (IFRS) for the Group and UK accounting standards, including FRS 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK (UK GAAP).

In our opinion, the financial statements:

-- give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the Company's affairs as at 31 December 2022and of the Group's loss for the year then ended;

-- have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRS for the Group, and UK GAAP for the Company; and;

-- have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Conclusions relating to going concern

In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate.

Our evaluation of the Directors' assessment of the entity's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included review of the expected cashflows for a period of 18 months from the balance sheet date compared with the liquid assets held by the Group.

Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the Group's or the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report.

Independent Auditors' Report to the members of Alina Holdings PLC (continued)

Our approach to the audit

In planning our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. In particular, we looked at where the directors made subjective judgements, for example in respect of significant accounting estimates. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including evaluating whether there was evidence of bias by the directors that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit to ensure that we performed sufficient work to be able to issue an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the group and the parent company, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which they operate.

We performed the audits of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement we identified (whether or not due to fraud), including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. The matter identified was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our work addressed this matter Carrying value of property Our work included: The Group held GBP3.3m (2021: GBP3.1m) of properties, -- Reviewing the recognition and fair value including GBP0.8m (2021: GBP0.3m) of properties held for measurement of investment properties in accordance with sale. IAS 40 Investment Property and IFRS13 Fair Value Measurement; Investment properties are held at fair value, which -- Agreeing assumed rates of rent per square foot represents a significant are of management judgement. to actual rates achieved in adjacent units; Properties held for sale are held at net realisable -- Reviewing management estimates for occupancy value. and timing of renovation works; -- Reviewing management's assessment of the range Given the subjectivity of estimates involved, we consider of values for property held for development; and the carrying value of property to be a key audit matter. -- Reviewing sales and associated costs subsequent to the balance sheet date. Carrying value of investment in subsidiaries The Company held GBP3.1m (2021: GBP3.1m) of investments in Our work included: subsidiaries. -- Reviewing the underlying valuation of assets The directors are required to review the carrying value held by subsidiaries; and of investments for impairment annually. -- Reviewing rental yields calculated by management. Given the subjective nature of the related estimates and judgements, we consider the carrying value of available for sale investments to be a key audit matter.

Independent Auditors' Report to the members of Alina Holdings PLC (continued)

Our application of materiality

We apply the concept of materiality both in planning and performing our audit, and in evaluating the effect of misstatements. We consider materiality to be the magnitude by which misstatements, including omissions, could influence the economic decisions of reasonable users that are taken on the basis of the financial statements.

In order to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that any misstatements exceed materiality, we use a lower materiality level, performance materiality, to determine the extent of testing needed. Importantly, misstatements below these levels will not necessarily be evaluated as immaterial as we also take account of the nature of identified misstatements, and the particular circumstances of their occurrence, when evaluating their effect on the financial statements as a whole.

We consider gross assets to be the most significant determinant of the Group's financial performance used by the users of the financial statements. We have based materiality on 1.5% of gross assets for each of the operating components. Overall materiality for the Group was therefore set at GBP0.1m. For each component, the materiality set was lower than the overall group materiality.

We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report on all differences in excess of 5% of materiality relating to the Group financial statements. We also report to the Audit Committee on financial statement disclosure matters identified when assessing the overall consistency and presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

Other information

The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Opinions on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006

In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit:

-- the information given in the strategic report and the directors' report for the financial year for whichthe financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and

-- the strategic report and the directors' report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legalrequirements.

Independent Auditors' Report to the members of Alina Holdings PLC (continued)

Matters on which we are required to report by exception

In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the group and the parent company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the directors' report.

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

-- adequate accounting records have not been kept by the parent company, or returns adequate for our audithave not been received from branches not visited by us; or

-- the parent company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

-- certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

-- we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit.

Responsibilities of directors

As explained more fully in the directors' responsibilities statement set out on page 25 the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's and the parent company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the group or the parent company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue our opinion in an auditor's report. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but does not guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in line with our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatements in respect of irregularities, including fraud. The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud, is detailed below:

-- We obtained an understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks within which the Group operatesfocusing on those laws and regulations that have a direct effect on the determination of material amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements.

-- We identified the greatest risk of material impact on the financial statements from irregularities,including fraud, to be the override of controls by management. Our audit procedures to respond to these risksincluded enquiries of management about their own identification and assessment of the risks of irregularities,sample testing on the posting of journals and reviewing accounting estimates for biases.

Independent Auditors' Report to the members of Alina Holdings PLC (continued)

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements (continued)

Because of the inherent limitations of an audit, there is a risk that we will not detect all irregularities, including those leading to a material misstatement in the financial statements or non-compliance with regulation. This risk increases the more that compliance with a law or regulation is removed from the events and transactions reflected in the financial statements, as we will be less likely to become aware of instances of non-compliance. The risk is also greater regarding irregularities occurring due to fraud rather than error, as fraud involves intentional concealment, forgery, collusion, omission or misrepresentation.

A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our Auditor's Report.

Other matters that we are required to address

We were appointed on 12 April 2023 and this is the first year of our engagement as auditors for the Group.

We confirm that we are independent of the Group and have not provided any prohibited non-audit services, as defined by the Ethical Standard issued by the Financial Reporting Council.

Our audit report is consistent with our additional report to the Audit Committee explaining the results of our audit.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's members, as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

Paul Randal ACA (Senior Statutory Auditor)

For and on behalf of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP

Chartered Accountants

Registered Auditor

5th Floor, 14-16 Dowgate Hill

London

EC4R 2SU

31 May 2023

Consolidated Statement of Income

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Year ended 31 December Year ended 31 December 2022 2021 Note GBP000 GBP000 Gross rental income 351 437 Property operating expenses 4 (300) (136) Net rental income 51 301 Profit/Loss on disposal of investment properties 5 4 - Gain from change in fair value of investment properties 11 563 - Administrative expenses including non-recurring items 6 (604) (540) Operating loss before net financing costs 14 (239) Depreciation 11 (3) (3) Financing income 8 318 23 Financing expenses 8 (470) (75) Share of profits of associated entities 23 5 - Loss before tax (136) (294) Taxation - - Loss for the period from continuing operations (136) (294) Loss for the year (136) (294) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (136) (294) Non-controlling interest - - (136) (294) Earnings per share - GBP pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted - GBP pence 10 (0.60) (1.30)

The notes on pages 32 to 51 form an integral part of this consolidated financial information. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

