Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tami Kozikowski, CPA, to the good natured® board of directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective June 5, 2023.

Ms. Kozikowski began her career as a certified public accountant and qualifies as a financial expert under SEC and New York Stock Exchange requirements. She brings significant public company experience with profit and loss responsibilities for businesses ranging from $60 million to $5 billion, as well as extensive real estate experience.

From 2018 to present, Ms. Kozikowski has been with The Waters Senior Living Group, a US-based private real estate developer, owner and operator of high-end senior living communities with 1600+ apartment homes, and has held the role of Chief Executive Officer and President since early 2020. She previously served as Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development & LifeSpa at Lifetime Fitness from 2012 to 2016. From 2009 to 2012, Ms. Kozikowski was EVP & Chief Development Officer for Advance Auto Parts, a NYSE listed company and automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional and consumers markets across nearly 5,000 retail locations.

Ms. Kozikowski holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the UCLA Anderson School of Business. She serves on two non-profit boards and resides in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company would like to announce that Mr. Jim Zadra is stepping down from the Company's board of directors, effective June 5, 2023.

"Mr. Zadra has been an integral part of the good natured® board of directors since we went public in 2015 and evolved on the TSX Venture Exchange. We are sincerely grateful for his unwavering commitment to good natured® and carefully considered guidance as we've developed and executed our growth plans," stated Paul Antoniadis, Executive Chair & CEO of good natured®. "We're also very pleased to welcome Tami with her strong financial and US-based public company background. An increasingly substantial portion of the Company's business is conducted in the United States, and having US market expertise is a cornerstone of our strategy."

"Leading with purpose and a community orientation is an increasingly important part of good governance, so I'm honored to be joining the good natured® board of directors and a company whose primary focus is the environment," said Tami Kozikowski. "I look forward to bringing my business, real estate and public company expertise to the table to help guide the Company on its upcoming market growth objectives."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

