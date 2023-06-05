mdxhealth: MDxHealth Announces its Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting



IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - June 5, 2023 - MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today invites the holders of securities issued by the Company to its extraordinary general shareholders' meeting that will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Belgian time.

The items on the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting include the issuance of a new share option plan called the "2023 Share Option Plan" and the renewal of the authorization to the board of directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorized capital.

In order to participate to the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with article 7:134, §2, first indent of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfill the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice, forms and other documents relating to the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting can be consulted on the Company's website.

The Company recommends holders of its securities to use e-mail for all communication with the Company regarding the general shareholders' meeting. The Company's email address for such communication is: agsm@mdxhealth.com.

About mdxhealth®

mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company's U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

