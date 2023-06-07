Stratio BD unveils partner-first strategy for new London headquarters while aiming to democratise maturing data market

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented data fabric specialist Stratio BD has opened new regional headquarters in London, which will be aimed at tackling the maturing data management market by 'democratising' data for enterprises across the UK and Northern EMEA.

The new office will also be Stratio BD's first location to spearhead a partner-first strategy, meaning the company will now work closely with strategic partners, including public cloud providers, to align resources and deliver a SaaS data fabric product with lower and easier entry points.

The London team will focus on serving and expanding Stratio BD's client base in Northern EMEA and the UK.

Leading the region is Kyle Kearns, Vice President & General Manager of Northern EMEA, who has spent his first six weeks in the role building full sales and pre-sales teams, which will cover a range of sectors spanning finance, media and telco, retail, health, and life sciences.

The unveiling of the London office comes only a month after the Madrid, Spain-based scale-up opened new Southern Europe regional headquarters in Paris, France - both of which follow completion of its Series C funding round worth EUR 65 million in late 2022.

Stratio BD was founded by entrepreneurs Óscar Méndez Soto and Ernesto Funes in 2014 and is universally recognised by analysts including Gartner and Forrester as an international leader in data fabric.

Stratio BD's Augmented Data Fabric product enables data democratisation by simplifying the way enterprises manage their data by automating manual tasks, helping businesses streamline resources and become more cost effective - and does not require a team to be data experts to use.

Kyle Kearns said: "We are excited that London has been chosen as the new hub for the UK and Northern EMEA, which is positioned strategically from geographical standpoint as well as being a major global economic player home to hundreds of multinational enterprises. By becoming Stratio BD's first location to embrace a partner-first strategy, our team will accelerate the momentum the company has enjoyed over the last decade as we have risen the ranks to become leaders in the global data fabric market. Stratio BD's clients - both old and new - stand to greatly benefit from the expanded expertise, insight, and value our trusted partner community will bring, from hyperscalers to global system integrators, while meeting all their data needs."

