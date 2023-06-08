Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Management will host Q&A with Investors Following Release of Results on June 14th

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 8 2023 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (OTC:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

IDW's management will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET solely to engage in Q&A with stockholders and potential investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 280106. A recording of the conference call will be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website following the call.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (OTC:IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Contact:

David Jonas
Chief Executive Officer
investor.relations@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760087/IDW-Media-Holdings-Inc-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Results

