WICKES GROUP PLC: Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following amendment has been made to the 'Wickes Group Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 08/06/2023 at 15:00 under EQS News ID 1652879.

The reference to the cash dividend paid by the Company on 7 June should have said 'final' not 'interim' as previously announced. All other information remains unchanged. The fully amended text is shown below:

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Wickes Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") - Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 8 June 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 7 June 2023 was reinvested by way of an election under The Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 7 June 2023 for the PDMR as set out below:

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price 126.96p David Wood 7

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan b) Nature of the transaction Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) 126.96p 7 Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Aggregate Total Volume d) -Aggregated volume -Price 126.96p 7 888.72p e) Date of the transaction 8 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

