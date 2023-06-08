Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
WKN: A3CUC1 | ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FD
Frankfurt
08.06.23
09:15 Uhr
1,468 Euro
+0,016
+1,10 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.06.2023 | 17:58
135 Leser
WICKES GROUP PLC: Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Jun-2023 / 16:27 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following amendment has been made to the 'Wickes Group Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 08/06/2023 at 15:00 under EQS News ID 1652879.

The reference to the cash dividend paid by the Company on 7 June should have said 'final' not 'interim' as previously announced. All other information remains unchanged. The fully amended text is shown below:

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Wickes Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") - Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 8 June 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 7 June 2023 was reinvested by way of an election under The Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 7 June 2023 for the PDMR as set out below: 

PDMR     Number of Shares acquired Share Price 
                     126.96p 
David Wood  7

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status          PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                          Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification 
       code 
                          ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 
                          Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan 
 b)      Nature of the transaction       Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the 
                          Wickes Share Incentive Plan 
                          Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                          126.96p              7 
       Aggregated information 
                          Aggregate Price       Aggregate Aggregate Total 
                                         Volume 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
       -Price                126.96p           7     888.72p 
e)      Date of the transaction        8 June 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction       XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  249654 
EQS News ID:  1652937 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 11:27 ET (15:27 GMT)

