PharmaLink Announces Execution of Returns Processing Service Agreement With Merck

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / PharmaLink, Inc., an Industry-leading pharmaceutical reverse distributor, announced today a new contract relationship with biopharmaceutical manufacturer Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC (Merck). The new Returns Processing Service Agreement is expected to enhance the returns process for downstream customers while maintaining the integrity of supply chain security.

In tandem with this new contract, Merck will issue an updated Product Return Policy complete with directions to acquire a returned goods authorization on PharmaLink's web portal and new policy parameters. Returns processing activities will be assumed by PharmaLink beginning June 20, 2023.

Thierry Beckers, President & CEO of PharmaLink, noted, "We are excited to add Merck to our growing portfolio of top-tier biopharmaceutical clients. Sharing common values of integrity, innovation and customer focus makes for a collaborative partnership that will allow us to bring new value to our mutual customers."

For details on the transition of services to PharmaLink, please visit:

www.merckvaccines.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/return-merchandise-letter.pdf

For information on acquiring a return authorization for Merck products starting June 20, 2023, please contact PharmaLink customer service at (800) 257-3527 or visit www.pharmalinkinc.com.

About PharmaLink

PharmaLink, Inc. is the nation's premier Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution provider. With services spanning the complete spectrum of the pharmaceutical supply chain, they have a 360° view of the return processing needs of all businesses involved in the delivery of healthcare. PharmaLink delivers impactful solutions that trim cycle time while safely removing nonsalable products from the marketplace. With a process backed by a powerful enterprise infrastructure, PharmaLink produces accurate processing and analytics that optimize business decisions and increase the bottom line. This is all achieved while adhering to stringent regulatory guidelines at the state and federal levels. With customizable solutions available for any size client, PharmaLink is the choice provider for pharmaceutical return and disposal solutions.

Contact Marketing at marketing@pharmalinkinc.com or call (800) 257-3527 for inquiries.



Contact Information

PharmaLink Marketing

marketing@pharmalinkinc.com

18002573527



Related Files

PLI Logo-STANDARD-lg w. Tagline 2022 PNG.png



SOURCE: PharmaLink

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760525/PharmaLink-Announces-Execution-of-Returns-Processing-Service-Agreement-With-Merck