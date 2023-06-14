BioVaxys Technology Corp.: BIOVAXYS ANNOUNCES SALE OF TAET SOFTWARE CO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has sold TAET Software Co. to 10402588 BC Ltd ("Purchaser"), a private company formed under the laws of British Columbia, in exchange for 500,000 shares of the Purchaser, with further potential future milestone payments totaling a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of the Purchaser and a maximum of USD$4,000,000 in cash.

James Passin, BioVaxys CEO, stated, "We are pleased to monetize our investment in TAET Software Corp.; exiting this medical software business will allow BioVaxys to refocus on its core business objectives of distributing OTC women's healthcare products in the USA and advancing towards the launch of the planned Phase I trial for BVX-0918, our therapeutic ovarian cancer vaccine."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company based in Vacouver, Canada, is the exclusive US licensee and distributor of a portfolio of OTC female reproductive health products currently marketed in the EU from Barcelona-based Procare Health Iberia, and is also entering clinical development for BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using our proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for treating refractive late stage ovarian cancer. The Company's OTC female reproductive system products include Papilocare®, a re-epithelializing vaginal gel for the preventative and supportive treatment of lesions caused by HPV, and Papilocare® Immunocaps, a nutritional supplement that helps to normalize the vaginal microbiota and strengthen natural immune defensesBioVaxys is also exploring vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and a pan-sarbecovirus vaccine based on its HapTenix©platform through academic collaborations.

