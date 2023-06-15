Publicis Finance Services: Carrefour Group and Publicis Groupe launch Unlimitail

Carrefour Group and Publicis Groupe launch Unlimitail

with its first 13 retail partners

to seize the booming retail media market in Continental Europe, Brazil and Argentina

PARIS, MASSY, FRANCE, June 15, 2023- Carrefour Group and Publicis Groupe today launch their joint-venture, named UNLIMITAIL , to address the booming retail media market in Continental Europe, Brazil and Argentina. The launch of the company comes six months after the initiative was announced and has been unveiled during VivaTech, Europe's largest startup and technology conference held annually in Paris

Unlimitail will partner with retailers and brands, bringing the scale, connectivity and consistency for retail media to reach its full potential in those geographies.

Unlimitail is built on the most advanced technologies, CitrusAd powered by Epsilon, and the deepest retail expertise from Carrefour.

In only six months, Unlimitail has already converted its first 13 retail partners, representing together more than 120 million loyalty customers and 1.5 billion pages viewed a month: Kingfisher France, Groupe Galeries Lafayette, Rakuten France, Showroomprive Group, ÏDKIDS, LuisaViaRoma, MyOrigines, Bringo, Electra Group, Maquillalia, Juguetilandia, Public and 2 Carrefour franchise partners in Morocco (LabelVie) and Israël (Electra Consumer Products).





Retail Media is the fastest-growing channel for media spend, revolutionizing traditional media hierarchies. Within the next two years, it is expected to overtake TV advertising spend for U.S. consumer packaged goods companies.

Until now, the fragmentation of the market in Europe and Latin America has made it difficult for all players to fully unlock its potential. While representing 85% of the ecommerce market in those territories, traditional retailers only attract 15% of retail media investments from brands. This is reducing revenue opportunity for retailers and is leaving brands with few if no alternatives to walled-gardens, preventing them from reaching hundreds of millions of shoppers.

UNLIMITAIL aims to bring to Europe and Latin America the same scale, connectivity and consistency that is enabling the retail media boom in the U.S. By combining the market's most advanced technologies, 'CitrusAd powered by Epsilon', with Carrefour retail media knowledge and expertise, this new venture will build a comprehensive media player that addresses the entire Retail Media value chain across Continental Europe, Brazil and Argentina.

Only 6 months after the launch of the initiative, Unlimitail features Carrefour Group and 13 initial retail partners, representing more than 20 individual banners: Kingfisher France (Castorama and Brico Dépôt), Groupe Galeries Lafayette (Galeries Lafayette, La Redoute, Bazarchic), Rakuten France, Showroomprive Group (Showroomprivé, BeautéPrivée), ÏDKiDS (Oxybul and Okaïdi), LuisaViaRoma, MyOrigines, Bringo, Maquillalia, Juguetilandia, Public, LabelVie and Electra Consumer Products.

With these 13 retail partnerships, Unlimitail is delivering the first steps of its promise to build a broad retail media alliance, gathering multiple retailers to create an unparalleled network of inventories. The current partners represent together more than 120 millions of loyalty customers, and 1.5 billion pages viewed a month, across all of the main verticals of retail media, creating the right environment to accelerate the development of retail media in those territories and create more value for all players.

Unlimitail is also announcing its first 5 media partners, these partnerships include Le Figaro, a renowned expert in content creation and distribution; JCDecaux, the number one OOH and DOOH advertising company worldwide; M6 and France Télévisions, pioneers in connected TV; and Brut. the leading global media for the next generation; a dynamic platform for engaging content. With these partners, Unlimitail reinforces its commitment to delivering a comprehensive and integrated approach to retail media. By leveraging the full potential of instore properties, Unlimitail ensures the availability of the most relevant advertising formats and a holistic view of campaign measurement.

Alexandre Bompard, CEO and President of Carrefour Group said: "With Unlimitail, we want to create a European giant in retail media, and one that has every chance of winning, because it already has the best technologies on the market. It's a project that goes far beyond Carrefour and Publicis, and we hope to rally as many partners as possible."

Arthur Sadoun, CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe said: "Our ambition with our new partners and the ones that will soon follow is to create a leading platform in retail media as simple as the open web. A platform driving scale, connectivity, and consistency in a media that is an increasingly crucial pillar of any brand's business strategy. It is a critical milestone to help marketers take back control of their customer relationships, accelerate their readiness for a cookie-less world and deliver a successful media ROI, particularly in CPG."

Unlimitail will be able to provide off-the-shelf monetization solutions to retailers. For advertisers, the company offers unparalleled customer understanding, with direct access to premium inventories, that generate the highest conversion rates and Return-On-Ad-Spend for advertisers.

The best technologies to unlock the full potential of retail media: Technology for inventory creation on the retailer ecommerce website (onsite retail media) Activation Services with sharp audiences creation and best-in-class targeting capabilities to reach shopper in the publisher ecosystem (offsite retail media), secure clean room technology for privacy-compliant data collaboration between retailers and advertisers.

The most advanced services to accelerate the development of retail media in those geographies and partner with advertisers in a new way: The full commercialization of media and data solutions for retailers and merchants to foster demand generation Off-the-shelf Advertising Operations (AdOps) services to optimize campaigns in real time and yield inventories Premium consulting services, to help players pivot fast into a retail-media-ready company. This includes the management of a network of partnerships for innovative monetization solutions such as personalized promotion, promo-gaming or couponing.



