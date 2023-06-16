TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Unveils Innovative Commercial and Professional Display Technologies at InfoComm 2023

Advanced, diversified, and personalized commercial and professional display solutions set to accelerate the industry

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, showcased its latest revolutionary commercial display and professional display technologies at InfoComm 2023, taking place from June 10 to June 16 in Orlando, Florida. TCL CSOT's diverse product lineup includes commercial displays and professional displays tailored for various different industries, including transportation, retail, corporate, medical, and finance.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest commercial display and professional display innovations at InfoComm 2023 for users across industries," said Ruby Liu, Vice General Manager of TCL CSOT TV&CID SBU. "As we continue to build a healthy, sustainable, and connected future through advanced technology, innovation, industry collaboration, and sustainable development shall remain TCL CSOT's top priorities in accelerating the growth and development of commercial display and professional display technologies."

At the event, TCL CSOT showcased its uniquely personalized technologies and products, providing high definition, color gamut, brightness, and reliability to meet the diverse application needs of users. Among the five core exhibits of TCL CSOT at InfoComm 2023 were the following:

Bringing the 21:9 ultra-wide ratio into reality, the 105" 5K Interactive Whiteboard comes with an ultra-high resolution of 5120x2160 as supported by TCL CSOT's HVA technology to deliver top picture quality and contrast ratio. Equipped with a curved design and touch function, it can operate stably for 7 x 16 hours, making it a perfect solution for conference, education, and any application scenarios that require an ultra-wide display.

The 25.3" E-Paper Digital Signage is TCL CSOT's high-quality electronic display solution that utilizes the E-Ink color electronic paper ultra-clear display technology to achieve 60,000 kinds of full-color domain screen display. Its 25.3-inch 16:9 paper-like display screen employs a new color e-paper drive waveform architecture to enhance color contrast, resulting in more vivid and three-dimensional imaging with wide viewing angles of over 178°. The signage has a bistable, zero-power design, low power consumption, and is sunlight readable with no backlight for eye protection. It is ideal for indoor commercial billboards, such as in retail malls and restaurants, as well as public transportation areas, including subways and airports.

Equipped with FHD resolution and wide viewing angle display technology, TCL CSOT's 27" HFS FHD Moving Display is a high-quality mobile screen that supports both horizontal and vertical placement. The display supports continuous use for 7 x 24 hours, while the original Touch-MOD panel has an inbuilt touch function, making the display highly suitable for self-service terminals, intelligent desktops, and smart home applications.

The 55" 4K Outdoor High Brightness Display is designed to withstand harsh outdoor environments and direct sunlight, offering a long lifespan and supporting 24 hours of uninterrupted operation. With high-stability TFT devices and GOA circuits, it can operate in intense light and high-temperature environments. With a high penetration specification of Tr%=6.0% and a maximum 4000nit module in brightness, it is suitable for various outdoor scenarios, such as commercial, public transport, and signs. Moreover, it utilizes wide-temperature liquid crystal with an integrated design optimized for process and material.

Catering to the emerging needs in medical scenarios, the 21.3" Color Medical In-Cell Touch Display has a 2640RGB × 1980 resolution, 10-bit color depth, 1000000:1 contrast, and a maximum luminance of 1000 cd/m², providing excellent color and grayscale images that enable physicians to distinguish minor details for accurate diagnosis. Integrated with the In-Cell Touch function, physicians can pan and zoom quickly, increasing control speed and processing images more smoothly. The display also comes with an anti-reflection cover glass, reducing surface reflection and enhancing image quality for comfortable viewing with less eyestrain.

TCL CSOT's showcase at InfoComm 2023 demonstrated its commitment to providing higher quality, diversified, and personalized display experiences with the latest innovative commercial display and professional display technologies for various applications and industries. Guided by cutting-edge innovation, leading industry collaboration, and an emphasis on sustainable development, TCL CSOT aims to facilitate a healthy, sustainable and connected future with advanced technology.

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

