Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 16.6.2023: Startschuss für Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye gefallen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.06.2023 | 22:02
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , Mighty Fire Breaker LLC Ohio, Has Established New Distribution in Kelowna, BC, Canada to Help Property Owners With MFB's Proactive Fire Chemistry, Equipment and Wildfire Defense Systems

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker is pleased to announce that its CitroTech Products and Application Cannons are heading to Canada to Support our new distribution partner, Okanagan Garages in Kelowna, BC, Canada. We are excited to be working with Laurence Waidmann, the business principle to support and teach Proactive Wildfire Defense, with Certified EPA Safer Choice fire chemistry. In the news today, many are saying that disasters often bring politicians, policymakers, researchers, and the public to the discussion table. They are saying that this focus often exposes the operational, coordination and governance deficiencies and weaknesses of current emergency management systems. This should help Laurence Waidmann gain headway with his efforts to achieve better and safer ways to deal with wildfire.

As Canada is enduring its most destructive start to wildfire season, Mighty Fire Breaker will be working to find others in the building trade like Laurence to set up other distributor locations throughout Canada and the U.S. to make our products and equipment readily available to property owners, thereby supporting a proactive wildfire campaign with MFB's safe fire chemistry.

In addition, Mighty Fire Breaker was just featured as a lead supporter and exhibitor at the Placerville, CA Fair, a four- day event which drew over 70,000 people last year. The MFB booth is in place now as the show just opened and people are already liking our Do-It-Yourself Wildfire Defense System display.

For technical product information: Info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information
Twitter: @GEVIOfficial
Website: ?https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GENERAL ENTERPRISE VENTURES, INC. ("GEVI")

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761842/General-Enterprise-Ventures-Inc-OTC-PINKGEVI-Mighty-Fire-Breaker-LLC-Ohio-Has-Established-New-Distribution-in-Kelowna-BC-Canada-to-Help-Property-Owners-With-MFBs-Proactive-Fire-Chemistry-Equipment-and-Wildfire-Defense-Systems

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.