Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jun-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

Grant of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB")

2023 LTIP

On 19 June 2023, conditional awards were granted to the two Executive Directors of the Company under the Renewi plc 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which will vest on the third anniversary of grant in accordance with their performance conditions:

Plan Participant Award Vesting date 2023 LTIP Otto de Bont (CEO) 136,590 19 June 2026 2023 LTIP Annemieke den Otter (CFO) 92,814 19 June 2026

The three-year performance measures and targets relating to 2023 LTIP awards are as disclosed below. The targets will be measured over the three years ending 31 March 2026.

TSR1 ROCE EPS Recycling rate2 Weighting 25% 25% 25% 25% Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Threshold Median 25% +0.5% 25% +5.0% 25% 67% 25% Max Upper quartile 100% +2.0% 100% +15% 100% 70% 100%

Notes: 1. The peer group for the TSR performance target is the FTSE 250 (excluding Investment Trusts). TSR will becalculated using a three-month averaging period at the start and end of the performance period. 2. The recycling rate target has been based on the 2023 recycling rate methodology, as described on pages 51and 52 of the 2023 Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts. 3. Vesting for all targets is calculated on a straight line basis.

A two-year post vest holding period applies to the LTIP awards granted to Executive Directors.

2023 DAB

On 19 June 2023, conditional awards were granted to the two Executive Directors of the Company under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme. 50% of the 2023 DAB awards vested immediately, with a further 50% to vest on the third anniversary of grant:

Plan Participant Award Vesting date 50% on 19 June 2023 2023 DAB Otto de Bont (CEO) 48,483 50% on 19 June 2026 50% on 19 June 2023 2023 DAB Annemieke den Otter (CFO) 36,604 50% on 19 June 2026

Both Executive Directors elected to retain all of their Shares from the immediate DAB vest on 19 June 2023, satisfying their associated withholding tax and social security liabilities through direct payments to the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of 2023 award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 136,590

Aggregated information

d) 136,590

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

19 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Annemieke den Otter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of 2023 award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 92,814

Aggregated information

d) 92,814

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

19 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of 2023 award of 48,483 shares under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme , 50% of which vested immediately (24,242 shares), 50% of which will vest on 19 June 2026 (24,241 shares) Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 48,483

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 48,483

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

19 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Annemieke den Otter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Grant of 2023 award of 36,604 shares under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme, 50% of which vested immediately, 50% of which will vest on 19 June 2026 Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 36,604

Aggregated information

d) 36,604

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

19 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

