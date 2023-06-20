Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Annual General -2

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION AND SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other duly authorised professional adviser immediately. Subject to the restrictions set out below, if you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Shares, please send this document, together with the accompanying documents, at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your Shares you should retain these documents and please immediately contact the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

Fix Price Group PLC

(the "Company")

(incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 with registered number HE 434185)

Circular to Shareholders relating to the annual general meeting of Fix Price Group PLC

This document contains a notice of the annual general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 31 July 2023 at 10:00am Cyprus Time.

Shareholders whose name is recorded in the Company's current register of members holding their respective Shares, will find enclosed with this document a Form of Proxy and Depositary Interest Holders will find enclosed with this document a Form of Instruction, for use in connection with the Meeting.

To be valid, a Form of Proxy should be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on it and returned by courier or by hand to the Company's registered office at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus or by email to CorporateSecretary@fix-price.com by no later than 9:00am Cyprus Time on 25 July 2023. Depositary Interest Holders may vote by (i) in the case of Rule 144A Depositary Interest Holders, completing and signing a Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions printed on it and instructing their brokers to submit it to Mediant Communications Inc. by email to voteadr@mediantonline.com or (ii) in the case of Regulation S Depositary Interest Holders by submitting voting instructions for the Meeting (or any adjournment of the Meeting) via CREST, in each case by no later than 12:00pm EST on [25 July 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, 72 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). Further instructions relating to the Form of Proxy, Form of Instruction and voting instructions are set out in the notice of the Meeting.

FIX PRICE GROUP PLC

(the "Company") (incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 with registered number HE 434185) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (convened pursuant to article 22 of the articles of association of the Company)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the shareholders of Fix Price Group PLC (the "Meeting") will be held at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 31 July 2023 at 10:00 am Cyprus time for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions.

A. REVISED NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES: Establishing par value of EUR 0.0000374 per ordinary share

On 24 February 2023, at the recommendation of the Company's auditors, Papakyriacou & Partners Ltd, the directors approved to change the nominal value of the Company's shares from EUR0.001 per share to EUR 0.0000374 in order to reflect the correct amount of share capital actually paid by the Company's shareholders.

Accordingly, the Company is proposing to authorise Messrs. Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC, lawyers, to apply on behalf of the Company with respect to the amendment of the nominal value of shares for the reasons already described and consequently to amend the relevant paragraph in the Memorandum of the Company concerning the nominal value of each share in the Company. Subsequently, and provided that the relevant Court order shall be issued, then the secretary of the Company shall take the relevant actions to the Registrar of Companies in the Republic of Cyprus as per the Court order.

Accordingly, it is proposed that the shareholders adopt the following resolutions:

Special Resolution 1:

Resolution to appoint Messrs, Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC, lawyers, to apply on behalf of the Company with respect to the amendment of the nominal value of shares in the Company as described herein above, and consequently to amend the relevant paragraph in the Memorandum of the Company concerning the nominal value of each share in the Company. Subsequently, and provided that the relevant Court order shall be issued, then the secretary of the Company shall take the relevant actions to the Registrar of Companies in the Republic of Cyprus as per the Court order.

Special resolution 2:

Resolution to amend paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of the Company as follows:

"5 The authorised share capital of the Company is EUR 100,000,000 (one hundred million) divided into 10,000,000,000 (ten billion) shares of EUR 0.0000374 each, with power to issue any of the shares in the capital, original or increased, with or subject to any preferential, special or qualified rights or conditions as regards dividends, repayment of capital, voting or otherwise.",

B. RE-ELECTION OF THE DIRECTORS

Special Resolution 3:

Resolution to re-elect Mr. Sergei Lomakin, Mr. Artem Khachatryan, Mr. Dmitry Kirsanov and Mr. Alexey Makhnev, as Directors to the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

C. RE-ELECTION OF THE AUDITORS

Special Resolution 4:

Resolution to re-elect, Messrs. Papakyriacou & Partners Ltd as auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting.

D. APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Special Resolution 5:

Under clause 22.23.14 of the Company's Articles of Association, a special resolution is required for the holding of the Annual General Meeting for consideration of the financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, it is proposed that the shareholders adopt the following resolution:

Resolution to approve the following financial statements of the Company the year ended December 31, 2022:

(a) Fix Price Group PLC Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 31 December 2022 (Annex 1); and

(b) Fix Price Group PLC Financial Statements 31 December 2022 (Annex 2).

E. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2022

On 28 April 2023, in accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Company submitted an electronic copy of its Annual Report for 2022 to the National Storage Mechanism. A copy of the Annual Report for 2022 can be viewed at https:// ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports. The shareholders are asked to acknowledge the contents of the Annual Report for 2022.

Special Resolution 6:

The contents of the Company's Annual Report for 2022 are hereby acknowledged by the shareholders.

NOTES

The following notes explain the general rights of Shareholders and Depositary Interest Holders and the rights to attend and vote at the Meeting of Shareholders or to appoint someone else to vote on their behalf.

Holders of Shares in certificated form 1. All holders (the "Shareholders") of shares in the Company (the "Shares") have the right to attend, speakand vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of his or her rights to attend and to speak and vote in his or her place. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. Entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, and the number of votes which may be cast at the Meeting, will bedetermined by reference to the Company's register of members at 10:00am Cyprus Time on 30 June 2023 or, if theMeeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). 2. Registered Shareholders holding shares in certificated form should complete the form of proxy providedwith the Notice of Meeting (the "Form of Proxy"). The Form of Proxy must be deposited in hard copy form by courier or by hand at the Company's registered office at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol,Cyprus or by email to CorporateSecretary@fix-price.com no later than 9:00am Cyprus Time on 25 July 2023 or, if theMeeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). 3. The Form of Proxy must be signed and dated by the Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised inwriting. If Shares in the Company are held by a nominee(s), a form(s) of proxy must be completed and signed by the nominee(s). If the Shareholder is a company, it may execute under its common seal or under the hand of an officeror attorney so authorised. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the Form of Proxy is signed (ora duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the Form of Proxy. 4. When two or more valid but differing appointments of proxy are delivered or received for the same Sharefor use at the same Meeting, the one which is last validly delivered or received (regardless of its date or thedate of its execution) shall be treated as replacing and revoking the other or others as regards that share. If theCompany is unable to determine which appointment was last validly delivered or received, none of them shall betreated as valid in respect of that Share. Depositary Interest Holders

1 Holders ("Depositary Interest Holders") of depositary interests in the Shares ("Depositary Interests") may vote as follows, in each case by no later than 12:00 pm EST on 25 July 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, 72 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be): a. in the case of Rule 144A Depositary Interest Holders, using the form of instruction provided with theNotice of Meeting (the "Form of Instruction") and instructing their brokers to submit it to Mediant CommunicationsInc. by email to voteadr@mediantonline.com; and b. in the case of Regulation S Depositary Interest Holders, by following the procedures described in theCREST manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members (and those CREST members who have appointed avoting service provider(s)) should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting services provider(s), who will be able totake the appropriate action on their behalf. 2. In order for an instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CRESTVoting Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with the specifications of Euroclear UK & IrelandLimited ("Euroclear") and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CRESTManual (available via https://my.euroclear.com/eui/en/reference/public/legal-information/legal-basics.html). Themessage, regardless of whether it relates to the appointment of a proxy, or to an amendment to an instruction givento a previously appointed proxy, in order to be valid, must be transmitted as instructed by Euroclear. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the CREST Voting Instruction by the CREST applications host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the CRESTVoting Instruction by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. 3. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timingsand limitations will therefore apply in relation to the transmission of CREST Voting Instructions. It is theresponsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that the CREST sponsor or voting serviceprovider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a CREST Voting Instruction is transmitted bymeans of the CREST service by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manualconcerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. 4. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Voting Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. 5. Should a Depositary Interest Holder have any questions regarding the applicable voting procedures theyshould contact the Depositary at olena.smirnova@bnymellon.com and adrproxy@bnymellon.com. Attendance at the Meeting 1. The Board has determined pursuant to article 22.12 of the Company's Articles of Association that it isprudent for the health and safety of the participants that physical attendance at the extraordinary general meetingnot be permitted. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in accordance with the instructions above. 2. Any Shareholder (or proxy who is not the Chairman of the Meeting) who wishes to attend the Meeting viaelectronic means (namely Zoom video conference) should complete and return the registration form at Appendix A of the Circular in accordance with the instructions therein no later than 9:00am Cyprus Time on 25 July 2023 (or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding an adjourned Meeting) in order to receive the relevantZoom login details and instructions for joining the Meeting. General 1. Any corporation which is a Shareholder may by resolution of its directors or other governing body or officers authorised by such body authorise such person or persons as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the Meeting. Any person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise on behalf of the corporation which herepresents the same powers as that corporation could exercise if it were an individual Shareholder. 2. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it issigned or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be delivered to the Company's registeredoffice at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus not less than 48 hours before thetime appointed for holding the Meeting (the time appointed for holding the Meeting being 10:00am Cyprus Time on 31July 2023) or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding an adjourned Meeting of Shareholders at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote. 3. Depositary's deadline to receive voting instructions from Proxy Participants (banks and brokers) is setfor 12 pm EST on July 25, 2023. Each shareholder should reach out to their respective brokers and custodians toinquire regarding their own deadline. 4. Information regarding the Meeting, including a copy of this notice can be found on the Company's websiteat https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/.

PMS MERCURY CORPORATE SERVICES LTD

Secretary of the Company

Date: 20 June 2023 ANNEX 1 Fix Price Group PLC Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 31 December 2022 https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/detail/ annual-general-shareholders-meeting-july-2022 ANNEX 2 Fix Price Group PLC Financial Statements 31 December 2022

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/detail/ annual-general-shareholders-meeting-july-2022 APPENDIX A Fix Price Group PLC

(incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 with registered number HE 434185) REGISTRATION FORM FOR ATTENDANCE BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

In respect of Meeting to be held at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 31 July 2023 at 10:00am Cyprus Time (the "Meeting")

In order to attend the Meeting by electronic means (namely, Zoom video conference), please complete the form below and submit it by email by no later than 9:00am Cyprus Time on 25 July 2023 (or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding any adjourned Meeting to):

CorporateSecretary@fix-price.com

Instructions on how to log on to the Zoom video conference will then be emailed to you before the Meeting.

Full name of Shareholder: Number of Shares held: Teams account name (if available): Email address: Has/have one or more Forms of Proxy been Yes ? No ? submitted in respect of the Shares held by the above Shareholder?

The Company may request additional details to verify the identity and shareholding of any person submitting this registration form.

