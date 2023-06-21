Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -3

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2023

21 June 2023

Halfords Group plc

Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2023

Group revenue up +15.3% year-on-year, with 48% of revenue now service-related and FY23 PBT within previously guided range.

Strong start to FY24 with market share increases across all categories.

Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, today announces its preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 31 March 2023 (the "Period").

To provide a better understanding of underlying performance, financial comparisons will also be made relative to FY20, that is, on a three-year basis. The disruption from COVID-19 to both FY21 and FY22 means that comparators against these years are more difficult to interpret. From FY24 we will revert to one-year comparators. All numbers shown are on a post-IFRS 16 basis and before non-underlying items, unless otherwise stated.

FY23 overview:

-- Significant Group revenue growth of +39.5% vs FY20, and +15.3% vs FY22. LFL growth of 13.4% vs FY20(+2.4% LFL vs FY22) with all segments positive despite a backdrop of significant declines in Cycling and ConsumerTyres markets - which were down 24% and 14% respectively vs pre-covid on a volume-basis.

-- Market share increases vs FY22 across Motoring, Tyres, Servicing and Cycling.

-- Despite an estimated GBP95m* of year-on-year cost and market headwinds, investment in price to supportcustomers, and continued investment in our transformation, Underlying Profit Before Tax (PBT) of GBP51.5m, down-GBP38.3m vs FY22 and -GBP5.4m vs. FY20.

-- Launch of the UK's first, dedicated Motoring Loyalty Club with over 1.7m members at year end, exceedingtargets and driving record levels of cross-shop and customer satisfaction.

-- Lodge Tyre delivering business case following acquisition in October 2022, demonstrating the resilienceof the commercial tyre market.

-- Avayler, our third-party software as a service ("SaaS") business won its first major European client -Mobivia, one of Europe's leading mobility organisations.

-- Group Gross margin -290bps vs FY22 as we remain competitively priced across Motoring and MotoringServices, supporting customers through the cost-of-living crisis. Autocentres -500bps primarily due to the expectedmargin dilution from acquiring tyre businesses.

-- Over GBP20m of cost and efficiency savings realised during the year, beating initial target of GBP15m.

-- Strong free cash flow generation, with Retail stock lower on a volume basis vs FY22.

-- Resilient Balance Sheet, with Net Debt of -GBP1.8m pre lease debt and Net Debt: EBITDA pre-lease debt of0.01x, (1.87x post-lease debt), within our target range.

-- Final dividend of 7p per share proposed, to be paid in September 2023, resulting in a full year dividendof 10p, an increase of +11% vs FY22.

*GBP68m cost inflation, GBP16m impact from core market declines, GBP11m of business rates reinstatement.

FY24 current trading and outlook:

Trading in FY24 year-to-date has been good, with positive Group LFLs despite less favourable weather conditions in early spring. We have delivered profitable sales growth and increased market share across all major categories, whilst continuing to support customers through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

We expect year-on-year profit growth in FY24 and are comfortable with current analyst consensus of GBP53.3m underlying PBT. Our expectations in FY24 are underpinned by the following assumptions:

-- We forecast Consumer Tyre market volumes to grow +2.6ppts, Retail Motoring market volumes to grow+0.5ppts, Motoring Services market volumes to be broadly flat, and Cycling market volumes to decline -1ppt.

-- We aim to grow volume share in each market which will be underpinned by;? Growing share in the GBP1bn specialist car parts market with a particular focus on the Brakes market,complementing our existing 3B's of Blades, Bulbs and Batteries. - Leveraging our financial services with the launch of our industry leading, "Buy Now Pay Later" offer. - Driving utilisation across our garages by targeting the lowest performing garages and dynamicpricing.

-- We expect net cost inflation of c.GBP30m primarily through FX, energy and pay inflation, partially offsetby freight.

-- However, we aim to offset this cost inflation through our cost and efficiency programme;? The primary component will be our product cost reduction, which is already well underway. - Approximately a third of the required cost and efficiency target will be achieved through initiativesalready delivered in FY23.

-- We anticipate H1 PBT to be down YoY, and H2 to be up YoY, with the H1 variance impacted by the one-off FXcredit taken in H1 FY23.?

-- We expect to invest some gross margin rate year-on-year, as we look to support customers through thecost-of-living crisis, whilst driving profitable sales growth.

-- Capex for FY24 is expected to be at the lower end of our GBP50-60m p.a. mid-term average presented at theCMD, as we look to maximise ROCE.?

-- A cash outflow is envisaged in H1 FY24, with a corresponding and offsetting cash inflow in H2, ending theyear with a small net cash (pre-lease debt) position.

Looking beyond FY24, we expect strong profit growth in FY25 as we take a significant step towards our mid-term expectation of GBP90-110m underlying PBT, as outlined at our Capital Markets Day in April 2023.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:

"In a very challenging year, our focus has been on supporting both customers and colleagues through the cost-of-living crisis. Investment in competitive pricing and the value for money offered by our Motoring Loyalty Club, has enabled us to help more people with their motoring needs. This has led to an outstanding sales performance and significant market share gains.

Over the year we have also made great progress against our strategy, building a bigger needs-based services business, with over three quarters of our revenue now coming from motoring, and almost half from service-related sales. These results have been achieved despite significant inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds and are therefore a clear illustration of the ever-increasing resilience of our business.

Trading since the start of the new financial year has been strong. We have seen growth in our loyalty club, now reaching over 2m members, and we have entered the GBP1bn car parts market, drawing on our unrivalled value and convenience.

Despite the uncertain consumer backdrop, I am confident that we will see the current momentum continue across the year, as we develop out an even more differentiated proposition. Last week we launched an industry leading Buy Now Pay Later offer to help customers cover the cost of essential vehicle maintenance and repairs. All of this is of course delivered by our highly skilled colleagues, across our unique and convenient combination of garages, mobile vans and stores."

Group financial summary

FY23 FY20 FY23 vs FY22 FY23 vs GBPm (52 Wk) FY20 FY22 Revenue 1,593.5 1,142.4 451.1 1,382.4 211.1 Autocentres 613.9 191.8 422.1 380.8 233.1 Retail 979.6 950.6 29.0 1,001.6 -22.0 Gross Margin 49.3% 51.1% -180bps 52.2% -290bps Autocentres 50.4% 65.5% -1510bps 55.4% -500bps Retail 48.6% 48.2% +40bps 51.0% -240bps Underlying EBITDA 186.0 188.6 -2.6 207.1 -21.1 Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT") 51.5 56.9 -5.4 89.8 -38.3 Profit Before Tax 43.5 22.7 20.8 96.6 -53.1 Underlying Basic Earnings per Share 18.8p 25.4p -6.6p 35.5p -16.7p

Group revenue summary

3-Year vs. FY20 1-Year vs. FY22 Growth Growth Total LFL Total LFL Halfords Group 39.5% 13.4% 15.3% 2.4% Autocentres 220.1% 31.6% 61.2% 15.4% Retail 3.1% 9.9% -2.2% -1.8% Motoring 10.3% 14.5% 3.6% 4.0% Cycling -8.3% 1.3% -11.2% -10.9%

Group Revenue

-- Group LFL growth of +2.4% vs FY22 with Autocentres +15.4% and Retail Motoring +4.0% and Cycling -10.9%.

-- Group LFL growth of +13.4% vs FY20, with Autocentres +31.6%, Retail Motoring +14.5% and Cycling +1.3%.

-- Service-related sales of c.GBP759m (48% of Group sales) in FY23, driven by organic LFL growth, theannualisation of National Tyres following the acquisition in December 2021, and the acquisition of Lodge Tyre inOctober 2022.

-- B2B revenues of GBP384m in FY23, accounting for 24% of Group Revenue. Strong organic LFL growth inCommercial Fleet services, as well as the acquisition of Lodge Tyre, and strong growth of +16.7% in Cycle2Work("C2W").

Autocentres

-- Strong LFL growth against both FY20 and FY22 despite the consumer tyre market being -14% below FY20.

-- Market volume share growth of +0.4pts in tyres on an LFL basis benefitting from the launch of same daytyre fitting which has driven incremental bookings into garages.

-- Motoring Loyalty Club helping to drive performance with customer acquisition from Retail and onlinecustomer base. Roughly a third of MOTs booked in FY23 were as a result of Club Memberships and Retail cross shop.

-- Acquisition of Lodge Tyre has strengthened our existing Commercial business of Universal and McConechy's,both of which have performed well, growing revenues and profit during the period.

-- National Tyres is most exposed to the depressed consumer tyre market, impacting underlying businessperformance, however acquisition synergies achieved in line with plan.

-- While the recruitment market remains challenging, a combination of new recruits, an extensive internalupskilling programme, retention initiatives, and a continued focus on utilisation means that the Group's capacitycontinues to improve.

Retail

-- Market share growth across both Motoring and Cycling helping to offset discretionary categories, whichmaterially declined in H2 FY23.

-- Motoring:? Market volume share growth of +2.6ppts year on year with LFL revenue growth of +14.5% vs FY20 and+4.0% vs FY22, reflecting driven by our "Keep on Motoring for Less" campaign, the growth of our MotoringLoyalty Club and strategic price investments. - A strong H2 performance across motoring essentials as our in-year campaigns and investments resonatedwith customers. - Launch into wider GBP1bn car parts market, offering customers access to c.130k of car parts with freenext day delivery to home or store. Our market share has doubled in the four months post-launch. - Strong growth across needs-based categories including maintenance and parts, offset by lower sales inhigher ticket and discretionary categories.

-- Cycling:? Revenue +1.3% LFL vs FY20 and -10.9% LFL vs FY22 with market volume share growth of +1.0pts partiallyoffsetting the impact of the Cycling market being -24% below FY20 on a volume-basis. - Strong B2B sales through our C2W scheme, building it into the online shopping journey and focussingon acquiring new business accounts.

Gross margin

-- Group gross margin of 49.3% represents an expected -180 basis point (bps) decline versus the 51.1% margindelivered in FY20.

-- Retail Gross margin up +40bps vs FY20 due to improved Cycling margin and mix into the comparativelyhigher margin Motoring category.

-- Autocentres gross margin decline of -500bps vs FY22, primarily a result of the acquisition impact oflower gross margin tyre businesses. This decline is expected to stabilise in H2 FY24, following the anniversary ofthe Lodge Tyre acquisition.

Cost and efficiency:

-- Alongside the market headwinds noted, the Group has seen an estimated GBP68m of inflation vs FY22, withincost of goods, freight and operating costs, as well as the reinstatement of business rates of GBP11m following theFY22 COVID-19 relief scheme.

-- GBP20m of cost and efficiency savings delivered from over 150 initiatives exceeded the initial GBP15m target.

-- 41 lease renewals completed in Retail, saving an average of c.22% on each renewal.

-- Closure of 7 Retail stores and 19 Garages in FY23, driving better return on fixed costs through tradetransfer.

-- Successful hedging policies in FX and Energy resulted in no inflationary impact during FY23.

-- Competitive freight negotiations throughout FY23 at, or below, spot rates.

-- Support Centre costs reduced through restructuring and organisational design work.

FY23 strategic update

Since setting out our strategy in 2018, we have evolved into a significantly bigger business with service-related sales representing 48% of total revenue, and our B2B business more than doubling. We have developed a unique and scaled platform, building a market leading interconnected infrastructure of stores, garages and vans, at the same time as creating a data and digitally-enabled business. This platform differentiates us from our competitors and provides significant opportunities for earnings growth. This transformation has been a multi-year process, with some of the major highlights in FY23 as follows:

-- Acquisition of Lodge Tyre? Halfords is now the largest commercial tyre service provider in the UK, with the acquisition of Lodgecomplementing the previous acquisitions of Universal and McConechy's. - Grows garage estate to 643 and commercial van fleet to 479. - Acquisition delivers strategically important Motoring, Service and B2B revenue streams. - Year one synergies and business performance in line with business case, demonstrating the resilienceof the commercial markets. - On track to deliver incremental synergies worth GBP3.8 million (EBITDA) by year 5.

-- Motoring Loyalty Club? Over 1.7m members in year one, significantly exceeding target of 500k-1m members. - 125k premium members, exceeding our full year target of 50k - 100k. - Delivering excellent cross-shop results of c.15% vs 4% for non-club members, with increased shoppingfrequency and average spend per customer. - NPS results +4 points higher than equivalent score for non-members. - Over a third of MOTs driven by Club members.

-- Avayler growth? Expansion into Europe following signing of third international customer - Mobivia, with the roll-outto start in Germany through ATU's mobile fleet.

-- National Tyres integration? GBP6m of synergies delivered in FY23, in line with integration business case. - All sites operational on our Avayler garage platform "PACE", allowing coordinated central buying,slots bookable via Halfords.com and increased capacity and utilisation. - MOT lanes and equipment rolled out helping to grow Service Maintenance and Repair sales by +27%year-on-year.

-- Fusion? Rollout of capital efficient programme to 50 towns including car park referral managers, newtechnology and improved operating processes. - "Solution selling" training completed by nearly all Retail colleagues and Autocentres managers.

Investors & Analysts (Halfords) Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer Richard Guest, Corporate Finance Director Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations

Results presentation

Chief Executive's Statement

As we laid out our plans for the year ahead in June last year, we stated the importance of maintaining our investment in key strategic initiatives despite the emerging economic challenges and cost of living crisis. One year on, I am proud of the strategic progress we have made during FY23. As detailed at our Capital Markets Day in April 2023, we have created a more resilient, differentiated, customer-focussed and data-centric business - one which I believe will go on to deliver significantly higher shareholder returns over the mid-term as we leverage our unique platform.

Some of the key strategic highlights in the year included acquiring Lodge Tyre in October 2022, signing our third client onto our Avayler SaaS platform, the continued integration of National Tyres by implementing the same Avayler software across the estate, and the launch of our Motoring Loyalty Club to over 1.7m customers in its first year.

Alongside a very busy year of strategic change, we have seen the underlying strength of the Group demonstrated through a solid financial performance, which has been delivered against a backdrop of the most challenging operating conditions I have seen during my career in Retail. Total Group revenue reached GBP1.6bn, growing +39.5% vs FY20 (+15.3% vs FY22), with Service-related sales accounting for almost half of the Group's total revenue at 48%, and B2B revenue reaching 24%.

Underlying profit before tax was GBP51.5m, down -GBP38.3m vs FY22 and -GBP5.4m vs. FY20, despite an estimated GBP95m of year-on-year cost and market headwinds, investment in price to support customers, and continued investment in our transformation. It is this operational and financial strength that has enabled investment for future growth, as well as allowing us to increase our FY23 dividend by +11% to 10p for the full year - evidence of the confidence we have in the plan.

Group revenue

Group revenues of GBP1.6bn were underpinned by LFL performance of +13.4% vs FY20 and +2.4% vs FY22. This is a particularly strong result considering the uncertain environment businesses and consumers have faced, and it demonstrates the relevance and resilience of our offer. As we have highlighted throughout this year, two of our core markets (Consumer Tyres and Cycling) are facing a very significant downturn, and in our Capital Markets Day we noted that the Consumer Tyre market remains -14% below FY20 and the cycling market -24% below the same period. To deliver sales growth despite these headwinds clearly demonstrates the underlying strength of the business and our ability to grow market share. As we look forward, the recovery of these markets, coupled with continued market share growth, will see us improve performance further.

Autocentres revenue

Autocentres revenues continue to grow rapidly as we scale the business. Total revenues reached GBP614m growing +31.6% LFL vs FY20 and +15.4% vs FY22, and now representing 38% of Group revenues. Given the tyre market performance, this is a very strong result and is driven by our growing share within the tyre market which increased +0.4ppts year-on-year and the benefits of our Motoring Loyalty Club, which has introduced more new customers to our business. Indeed, the Motoring Club drove roughly a third of MOTs booked in the period.

During the year we have also seen growth in our non-LFL business, with National Tyres present in H1 for the first time and the newly acquired Lodge Tyre from October 2022. Lodge Tyre, which is centred around B2B commercial fleet tyre services, has shown a very resilient trading performance - one of the key principles in our strategic decision to grow our B2B business. National Tyres revenues have inevitably been impacted by the consumer tyre market depression. The combination of lower-than-average miles driven vs pre-COVID and the subsequent cost of living crisis has temporarily extended the life of tyres and forced consumers to delay replacing until critical. Neither factor will be permanent, and as the market recovers we anticipate continued revenue growth across the Autocentres Group.

Retail Motoring

Retail Motoring has enjoyed a strong year, as markets normalised post-Covid, and the less discretionary nature of the product and service offering has been demonstrated. There have inevitably been some more discretionary markets within the offer (e.g. Technology) that have suffered as consumers look to lower their outgoings, but we have worked hard to grow market share across our entire offer. The overall result therefore masks what we consider a very strong performance in more needs-based products. We have also improved the value of our offer, as well as the overall customer proposition. During H2, we entered the GBP1bn wider car parts market, providing customers with access to thousands of car parts, with next day delivery to home or store.

Retail Cycling

Whilst Cycling saw a fairly resilient performance during H1, the latter part of Q3 and Q4 saw a pronounced market deterioration due to the more discretionary nature of this category. Whilst we have grown our share of the market, it was not enough to offset the tough market conditions. As market leaders, Cycling continues to be an important part of the business, giving consumers a method of transport that is both environmentally friendly as well as beneficial for their fitness.

Whilst the more mainstream cyclist has generally reduced their spending, our market leading Cycle2Work scheme has enjoyed success, growing +16.7% year-on-year. We continue to develop our platform, making it easier for customers to gain access to exclusive and market leading own brand bikes through this government supported tax free cycling scheme.

Strategic progress

Acquisition of Lodge Tyre

As noted at our interim results, Lodge Tyre was acquired shortly after the close of H1, in October 2022. Lodge is a commercial vehicle tyre and service specialist and complements our existing commercial fleet businesses of McConechy's and Universal Tyres. It significantly expands our UK coverage and makes Halfords the UK's commercial tyre services market leader. We now have a commercial fleet of 479 vans and 90 centres operating across the UK, allowing businesses to work with a single partner to support their fleets.

Lodge is perfectly aligned to our areas of strategic priority, operating wholly within the motoring services sector, and with over 90% of its revenues in B2B markets.

Whilst the integration of Lodge is not yet complete, it has joined the Group seamlessly and performed very well, with business performance in line with our business case expectations.

Avayler

Our Avayler platform is the software that underpins the Halfords motoring services operating model. At our Capital Markets Day in April, we detailed how this platform is central to the success of our business.

The SaaS version of our Avayler platform is already helping three of the biggest automotive businesses, (American Tire Distributors and TireBuyer in the US, and Mobivia in Europe) provide a truly customer centric service offering whilst streamlining their operations, increasing efficiencies, and reducing costs.

Motoring Loyalty Club

The launch of our Motoring Loyalty Club in March 2022 was a significant milestone for the Group. In June 2022 we set our year one targets for the club, which we have comfortably exceeded. This is a clear sign of the relevance and potential of the club, even at this early stage. With over 1.7m members against a target of 500k to 1m, and over 125k subscription members vs a target of 50-100k, customers are already enjoying the benefits of the club. Equally as important for Halfords, it brings a rich dataset to the Group which allows us to understand our customer's needs better, and form more valuable lifetime customer relationships.

The club also offers more tangible benefits to the Group. In a year of very high inflation and low consumer confidence, the club has enabled the acquisition of customers to our Autocentres business from within the Group, leveraging our multi-million Retail and Digital customer bases. This has allowed us to reduce our marketing acquisition costs in channels like radio, outdoor advertising, and Google.

As a result of the club, roughly a third of Autocentres MOT's in FY23 were members of the club, with members cross shopping more than 4x the rate of non-members. Most importantly however, is that NPS scores from members were +4 points higher than non-members.

National Tyres

As noted above, National Tyres is most exposed to the current downturn in the consumer tyre market. Despite this we have seen some excellent progress in the integration which, as the tyre market recovers, will ensure delivery of the acquisition business case. Synergies from the acquisition have delivered over GBP6.0m of profit in FY23, in line with the original business case.

A key activity in the year has been the implementation of our Avayler software across the estate, centralising and coordinating our buying approach. This has been achieved by leveraging our single integrated Group website, which means National garage slots are now available to book via the Halfords Group website. This provides the National garages with a bigger market, growing demand, capacity and efficiency, and supported the growth of our service, maintenance and repair business.

Fusion

Our Fusion programme is the transformation of the Halfords customer experience within a town. During FY23 our focus was to rollout the most capital efficient elements from the Halifax and Colchester trials.

As a result, we have upgraded the retail car park service provision in 50 towns alongside training nearly all our colleagues across Retail and Autocentres in selling "solutions", empowering more colleagues with the tools to sell the full solution to every customer, every time.

Operating review

FY23 proved to be another challenging operating environment. The Ukraine war acted as a catalyst to already increasing inflation, but our trading through H1 proved relatively resilient with the exception of the consumer tyre market which continued to suffer the after-effects of lower mileage driven post COVID-19 and the cost-of-living crisis. H2 trading began with a similar tone, but it was the volatile political and economic environment in the Autumn that brought about a rapid change in trading patterns in more discretionary, and typically high-ticket, products.

As a business we continued through H2 as we began in H1; a focus on cost and efficiency, delivering our most critical strategic investments, and trading with agility against difficult market conditions. Our cost and efficiency programme delivered over GBP20m of savings, beating the targets set out in June 2022. Highlights included lease negotiations in Retail, warehousing and distribution efficiencies, and negotiations of key freight contracts to ensure the Group rates were at or below spot rates. The Group also successfully hedged the US dollar and energy markets to deliver an average dollar exchange rate in cost of goods above USD1.30 and mitigated the potential increase in energy rates in FY23.

This monumental effort was necessary to tackle the inflation in costs across the business. Although the cost of freight was successfully managed, it was still a significant headwind in FY23, as was inflation in cost of goods generally. Many of our international supply partners continued to operate below capacity and input prices remained significantly above pre-Covid levels. A 6.6% National Living Wage increase from April 2022 also drove inflation into labour costs, as did the significant skills shortage across the UK - particularly noticeable in Autocentre Technician markets.

We therefore consider the FY23 underlying profit before tax of GBP51.5m to be a solid result against such a difficult environment.

Capital structure and dividend

