Global Air Sampler Market to Surpass USD 629 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Air Sampler MarketSegments - by Type (Portable Air Sampler and Desktop Air Sampler), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 322 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD629 Mn expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for pure air and a hygienic environment is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Climet Instruments Company introduced a new air sampler, which is known as CI-97 intelligent microbial air sampler. The sampler includes indication status and alarms.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

IUL SA

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

MBV AG

Climet Instruments Company

Remediation Equipment Inc.

Cantium Scientific Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cherwell Laboratories

BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES

HI-Q Environmental Products Company (HI-Q)

Ecotech (AECOM)

Particle Measuring Systems (Spectris)

Spectrex Corporation

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include types, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global air sampler market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market, due to the growing food & beverages and the increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

An air sampler consists of a flowmeter and a pump to calibrate the airflow through the system.

Air sampler helps in tracking industry exposure to airborne pollutants. It is widely used for the microbiological testing of air during microbiological contamination.

Increasing requirement for air samplers in industries to maintain a clean and hygienic environment is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Rising government initiatives towards controlling air contamination due to the growing concerns regarding indoor air quality among food processing and manufacturing areas are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Increasing technological advancement in air sampling to reduce product spoiling is likely to create immense opportunities for market players.

The portable air sampler segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the ease of handling, lightweight body, and the ability to reduce the transmission of live contaminants.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the ease of handling, lightweight body, and the ability to reduce the transmission of live contaminants. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to the rising government initiatives to implement regulations that support air quality monitoring.

Key Segments Covered

Types

Portable Air Sampler

Desktop Air Sampler

Applications

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

