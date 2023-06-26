Wave Life Sciences USA, Inc.: Wave Life Sciences Joins the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that the company has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000® and broad-market all-cap Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 26, 2023.



The Russell 3000® Index is a market capitalization-weighted equity index that tracks the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index. Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

